Global Microfiltration Membranes Markets Report 2022-2027: Asia-Pacific to Offer Attractive Opportunities with India Recording the Highest Growth Rate

The global microfiltration membranes market size is projected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2027 from USD 1.2 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 8.9%

The market is driven by various factors such as growing demand for clean water, water scarcity, and high-quality effluents by advanced wastewater treatment technology. Moreover, high potential in emerging economies in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa regions, owing to rising population and industrialization is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.



Fluorinated polymers accounted for the largest share amongst other material types in the microfiltration membranes market

Microfiltration membranes are broadly classified as organic (polymeric) and inorganic (ceramic) based on the material used.

Polymeric membranes are the majorly commercialized membranes. Fluorinated polymers account for the largest market share of the total market. Fluorinated polymers are largely used to construct microfiltration membranes owing to their high chemical resistance and high mechanical strength.



Cross Flow filtration mode segment is the largest and fastest-growing segment amongst filtration modes in the microfiltration membranes market

Microfiltration membranes market is segmented into direct flow and cross-flow based on the filtration mode.

In direct flow filtration mode, some particles accumulate on the membrane surface, which requires periodic cleaning to maintain membrane performance. In cross-flow filtration mode, turbulence at the membrane surface reduces the chances of fouling on the membrane surface; which increases the membrane performance.



Water treatment to grow at the highest growth rate applications in the microfiltration membranes market during the forecast period

Based on application, the microfiltration membranes market is segmented into four segments: water treatment, biopharmaceutical processing, food & beverage, chemical, and others.

Water treatment accounts for the largest market share of microfiltration membranes market and is projected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is due to the stringent government regulations pertaining to wastewater treatment and the increasing demand for clean water.



Asia Pacific is projected to grow the fastest in the microfiltration membranes market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is the largest market for microfiltration membranes. This large market share is primarily attributed to increasing demand for microfiltration membranes in emerging economies, such as China, and India, which are witnessing rising industrialization and increasing awareness about water & wastewater treatment.

Moreover, government regulations pertaining to wastewater treatment and natural water resources sanitation management are expected to positively impact the microfiltration membranes market in Asia Pacific.

Competitive Landscape

The key players in the microfiltration membranes market include SUEZ (France), Merck KGaA (Germany), Sartorius AG (Germany), Koch Separation Solutions (US), Hydranautics (US), Pall Corporation (US), 3M (US), Pentair (UK), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), and Toray Industries Inc. (Japan).

These players have established a strong foothold in the market by adopting strategies, such as new product launches, investment & expansions, agreement & collaboration, and mergers & acquisitions.

Premium Insights

Asia-Pacific to Offer Attractive Opportunities in Microfiltration Membranes Market During Forecast Period

Fluorinated Polymers to Lead Market During Forecast Period

Cross Flow Segment to Grow at Higher CAGR During Forecast Period

Water Treatment Segment to Lead Market During Forecast Period

Market in India to Register Highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Awareness Regarding Water & Wastewater Treatment

Stringent Wastewater Regulations

Selective Separation Technology

Restraints

Fouling to Reduce Membrane Performance

High Capital Cost

Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Water Treatment in Developing Countries

Rising Scarcity of Fresh Water

Challenges

Lifespan and Efficiency of Membranes

Value Chain

Raw Material Suppliers

Membrane Manufacturers

Distributors

End Consumers

Tariff & Regulations

North America

Clean Water Act (Cwa)

Safe Drinking Water Act (Sdwa)

Asia-Pacific

Environmental Protection Law (Epl)

Water Resources Law

Water Pollution Prevention and Control Law

Water Prevention and Control of Pollution Act

Europe

Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive (1991)

Drinking Water Directive (1998)

Water Framework Directive (2000)

Technology Analysis

Membrane Made with Block-Copolymer

Flux Enhancement Technology

Combined Crystallization and Diffusion

Case Studies

Suez

Toray Industries, Inc.

Patent Analysis

Document Type

Granted Patents are 11% of Total Count in Last 10 Years

Publication Trends - Last 10 Years

Insights

Legal Status of Patents

Patents' Legal Status

Jurisdiction Analysis

Top Jurisdiction, by Document

Top Companies/Applicants

Top Companies/Applicants with Highest Number of Patents

List of Patents by Toray Industries

List of Patents by Gen Electric

List of Patents by 3M Innovative Properties Company

List of Patents by Nalco Co

Top 10 Patent Owners (Us) in Last 10 Years

Company Profiles

Alfa Laval

Applied Membranes, Inc.

Aquatech International LLC

Asahi Kasei

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Gea Group Aktiengesellschaft

Graver Technologies

Hydranautics (Nitto Denko Company)

Imemflo

Koch Separation Solutions

Kubota Corporation

Lenntech B.V.

Mann+Hummel Water & Fluid Solutions

Merck KGaA

Nilsan Nishotech Systems Private Limited

Nx Filtration

Pall Corporation

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Pentair

Sartorius Ag

Suez

Synder Filtration

The 3M Company

Toray Industries Inc.

Toshiba Water Solutions Private Limited

