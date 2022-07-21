Global Microfiltration Membranes Markets Report 2022-2027: Asia-Pacific to Offer Attractive Opportunities with India Recording the Highest Growth Rate

Dublin, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microfiltration Membranes Market by Type (Fluorinated Polymers, Cellulosic, Polysulfones, Ceramic), Filtration Mode, Applications (Water Treatment, Food & beverage, Biopharmaceutical Processing, Chemical) & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global microfiltration membranes market size is projected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2027 from USD 1.2 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 8.9%
The market is driven by various factors such as growing demand for clean water, water scarcity, and high-quality effluents by advanced wastewater treatment technology. Moreover, high potential in emerging economies in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa regions, owing to rising population and industrialization is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.
Fluorinated polymers accounted for the largest share amongst other material types in the microfiltration membranes market
Microfiltration membranes are broadly classified as organic (polymeric) and inorganic (ceramic) based on the material used.
Polymeric membranes are the majorly commercialized membranes. Fluorinated polymers account for the largest market share of the total market. Fluorinated polymers are largely used to construct microfiltration membranes owing to their high chemical resistance and high mechanical strength.
Cross Flow filtration mode segment is the largest and fastest-growing segment amongst filtration modes in the microfiltration membranes market
Microfiltration membranes market is segmented into direct flow and cross-flow based on the filtration mode.
In direct flow filtration mode, some particles accumulate on the membrane surface, which requires periodic cleaning to maintain membrane performance. In cross-flow filtration mode, turbulence at the membrane surface reduces the chances of fouling on the membrane surface; which increases the membrane performance.
Water treatment to grow at the highest growth rate applications in the microfiltration membranes market during the forecast period
Based on application, the microfiltration membranes market is segmented into four segments: water treatment, biopharmaceutical processing, food & beverage, chemical, and others.
Water treatment accounts for the largest market share of microfiltration membranes market and is projected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is due to the stringent government regulations pertaining to wastewater treatment and the increasing demand for clean water.
Asia Pacific is projected to grow the fastest in the microfiltration membranes market during the forecast period
Asia Pacific is the largest market for microfiltration membranes. This large market share is primarily attributed to increasing demand for microfiltration membranes in emerging economies, such as China, and India, which are witnessing rising industrialization and increasing awareness about water & wastewater treatment.
Moreover, government regulations pertaining to wastewater treatment and natural water resources sanitation management are expected to positively impact the microfiltration membranes market in Asia Pacific.
Competitive Landscape
The key players in the microfiltration membranes market include SUEZ (France), Merck KGaA (Germany), Sartorius AG (Germany), Koch Separation Solutions (US), Hydranautics (US), Pall Corporation (US), 3M (US), Pentair (UK), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), and Toray Industries Inc. (Japan).
These players have established a strong foothold in the market by adopting strategies, such as new product launches, investment & expansions, agreement & collaboration, and mergers & acquisitions.
Premium Insights
- Asia-Pacific to Offer Attractive Opportunities in Microfiltration Membranes Market During Forecast Period
- Fluorinated Polymers to Lead Market During Forecast Period
- Cross Flow Segment to Grow at Higher CAGR During Forecast Period
- Water Treatment Segment to Lead Market During Forecast Period
- Market in India to Register Highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Awareness Regarding Water & Wastewater Treatment
- Stringent Wastewater Regulations
- Selective Separation Technology
Restraints
- Fouling to Reduce Membrane Performance
- High Capital Cost
Opportunities
- Increasing Demand for Water Treatment in Developing Countries
- Rising Scarcity of Fresh Water
Challenges
- Lifespan and Efficiency of Membranes
Value Chain
- Raw Material Suppliers
- Membrane Manufacturers
- Distributors
- End Consumers
Tariff & Regulations
North America
- Clean Water Act (Cwa)
- Safe Drinking Water Act (Sdwa)
Asia-Pacific
- Environmental Protection Law (Epl)
- Water Resources Law
- Water Pollution Prevention and Control Law
- Water Prevention and Control of Pollution Act
Europe
- Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive (1991)
- Drinking Water Directive (1998)
- Water Framework Directive (2000)
Technology Analysis
- Membrane Made with Block-Copolymer
- Flux Enhancement Technology
- Combined Crystallization and Diffusion
Case Studies
- Suez
- Toray Industries, Inc.
Patent Analysis
- Document Type
- Granted Patents are 11% of Total Count in Last 10 Years
- Publication Trends - Last 10 Years
- Insights
- Legal Status of Patents
- Patents' Legal Status
- Jurisdiction Analysis
- Top Jurisdiction, by Document
- Top Companies/Applicants
- Top Companies/Applicants with Highest Number of Patents
- List of Patents by Toray Industries
- List of Patents by Gen Electric
- List of Patents by 3M Innovative Properties Company
- List of Patents by Nalco Co
- Top 10 Patent Owners (Us) in Last 10 Years
Company Profiles
- Alfa Laval
- Applied Membranes, Inc.
- Aquatech International LLC
- Asahi Kasei
- Evoqua Water Technologies LLC
- Gea Group Aktiengesellschaft
- Graver Technologies
- Hydranautics (Nitto Denko Company)
- Imemflo
- Koch Separation Solutions
- Kubota Corporation
- Lenntech B.V.
- Mann+Hummel Water & Fluid Solutions
- Merck KGaA
- Nilsan Nishotech Systems Private Limited
- Nx Filtration
- Pall Corporation
- Parker Hannifin Corporation
- Pentair
- Sartorius Ag
- Suez
- Synder Filtration
- The 3M Company
- Toray Industries Inc.
- Toshiba Water Solutions Private Limited
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1npvzc
Attachment