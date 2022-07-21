OTA Insight Expands North American Leadership Team With Three Key Executive Hires

DENVER, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTA Insight, the global leader in cloud-based hospitality business intelligence, serving more than 55,000 hotels in 185 different countries, announced three new leadership hires today, including appointments to the Chief Marketing Officer, Director of Sales, and Global Revenue Operations Director positions. All three roles will be based at the company's U.S. headquarters in Denver, Colorado. These strategic hires will play a key role in positioning OTA Insight for continued rapid growth in North America and across the globe.

"It's been a busy 2022 at OTA Insight, following two acquisitions in the first half of the year. We have many more exciting developments on the horizon, and as we continue to scale, we are delighted to have Stephanie, Bethany and Brett join the team," said Sean Fitzpatrick, CEO at OTA Insight. "Each of these leaders has a stellar track record. I'm confident they will create a lasting impact for the #bestteamever. Their collective breadth of experience and leadership skills will be invaluable in furthering not only our growth in North America but on a global scale."

OTA Insight's leadership additions include:

Bethany Demeter, Global Revenue Operations Director: Bethany has 15 years of experience in the Revenue Operations space, bringing perspective from corporate and scale-up environments. Bethany has built and developed dynamic teams to execute against cross-functional initiatives, scaling infrastructure and building operational tools to achieve growth targets.

Brett Kohn, Chief Marketing Officer : Brett brings over 20 years of experience in industry-leading marketing and strategy organisations. With a career spanning senior leadership positions in both enterprise and start-up environments, Brett has extensive expertise in developing successful teams and growing technology businesses. He will lead OTA Insight's global marketing to help fuel the next stage of growth.

: Brett brings over 20 years of experience in industry-leading marketing and strategy organisations. With a career spanning senior leadership positions in both enterprise and start-up environments, Brett has extensive expertise in developing successful teams and growing technology businesses. He will lead OTA Insight's global marketing to help fuel the next stage of growth. Stephanie Matchus, Director of Sales, North and South America: Stephanie joins OTA Insight with over 20 years of Sales and Leadership experience in start-up and high-growth technology companies. Stephanie has a robust track record of delivering results and building market share in rapidly changing environments. Stephanie will focus on OTA Insight's continued growth through the Americas sales team.

This announcement comes on the heels of OTA Insight winning HSMAI's Techology Innovator of the Year Award for Global Market Insight. In November 2021, the company closed an $80 million Series B financing round, led by Spectrum Equity, to help fuel expansion into new territories and support the company in furthering its mission to enable smarter commercial decisions and outputs across the industry.

