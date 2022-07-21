Eloro Resources’ Deep Underground Hole DSBU-10 Intersects 188.64 g Ag eq/t (44.75 g Ag/t, 0.08 g Au/t, 1.05% Zn, 0.76% Pb and 0.14% Sn) over 349.08m in Core of Feeder Zone in the Santa Barbara Target Area at the Iska Iska Silver-Tin Polymetallic Project, Potosi Department, Bolivia

Hole DSBU-10 drilled at azimuth 40 0 and a dip of -60 0 , is the highest grade, longest intersection thus far at Iska Iska and includes the highest grade Ag to date of 44.75 g Ag/t over 349.08m . Notably, 59% of the overall length of this 878.9m long hole yielded reportable intersections which collectively average 160.14 g Ag eq/t .



TORONTO, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eloro Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ELO; OTCQX: ELRRF; FSE: P2QM) (“Eloro”, or the “Company”) is pleased to announce assay results from two (2) additional diamond drill holes from its on-going drilling program at the Iska Iska silver-tin polymetallic project in the Potosi Department, southern Bolivia. Hole DSBU-10 is an underground hole drilled at azimuth 400 at -600 dip across the higher-grade feeder zone. Hole DHK-24 is a surface drill hole collared near Huayra Kasa approximately 100m SE of Hole DSBU-10 and drilled to the SW at -600. Four drills including three surface drills and one underground drill are focussed on completing drilling in the Santa Barbara Resource Definition Drilling Area. A fourth surface drill has been added to further expand drilling capacity.

Overall, the Company has completed 64,573m in 102 drill holes to-date at Iska Iska, including four holes in progress, as shown in Figure 1. Tables 1 and 2 list significant assay results for the two drill holes reported and Figure 2 is a geological cross section. Prices used for calculating Ag equivalent grades have been updated to current metal prices as noted below. Table 3 summarizes drill holes with assays pending. Highlights are as follows:

Santa Barbara Mineral Resource Definition Target Area – Surface Drilling

Significant results are as follows:

188.64 g Ag eq/t (44.75 g Ag/t, 0.08 g Au/t, 1.05% Zn, 0.76% Pb and 0.14% Sn) over 349.08m from 0.0 to 349.08m in underground hole DSBU-10 in the core of feeder zone in the Santa Barbara Target Area Notably, 59% of the overall length of this 878.9m long hole yielded reportable intersections which collectively average 160.14 g Ag eq/t .

Hole DHK-24, collared at surface near Huayra Kasa approximately 100m SE of Hole DSBU-10 and drilled to the SW at -60 0 intersected multiple intersections including; 114.62 g Ag/t (17.89 g Ag/t, 0.04 g Au/t, 1.58% Zn, 0.62% Pb and 0.05% Sn) over 112.91m from 22.01 to 134.92m, including a higher-grade portion of 226.05 g Ag/t (26.25 g Ag/t, 2.74% Zn and 0.95% Pb) over 52.86m from 64.12m to 116.98m 84.31 g Ag eq/t (2.61 g Ag/t, 0.10 g Au/t, 1.22% Zn and 0.21% Pb) over 162.48m from 143.88 to 306.36m 120.0 g Ag eq/t (5.51 g Ag/t, 0.09 g Au/t, 1.71 %Zn and 0.34%Pb) over 65.73m from 395.30m to 461.03m including a higher-grade portion of 299.92 g Ag eq/t (17.19 g Ag/t, 0.31 g Au/t, 4.34% Zn and 0.59% Pb) over 17.06m from 414.84 to 431.90m 110.91 g Ag eq/t (43.67 g Ag/t, 0.07 g Au/t, 0.35% Zn, and 0.10 % Sn) over 177.86m from 546.78m to 724.64m including higher-grade portions of 967.90 g Ag eq/t (764.26 g Ag/t, 1.03 g Au/t, 0.34% Zn, 0.20% Pb, 0.09% Cu and 0.10% Sn) over 7.57m from 549.82m to 557.39m 183.56 g Ag eq/t (81.68 g Ag/t, 0.34% Zn and 0.21% Sn) over 7.54m from 635.69m to 643.23m and 221.65 g Ag eq/t (20.34 g Ag/t, 0.81% Zn, 0.15% Pb and 0.39% Sn) over 12.16m from 682.30m to 694.46m Notably, 62% of the overall length of this 926.3m long hole yielded reportable intersections which collectively average 110.70 g Ag eq/t .



Tom Larsen, CEO of Eloro said: “These are the best drilling results to date at Iska Iska, even with the discounted metal prices being quoted in comparison to higher values used for previous silver equivalent drill hole results. The significance of DSBU-10 and DHK-24 both drilled at -60 degrees further strengthens our geological belief that there is major tonnage potential in this feeder system that further expands the already extensive initial Santa Barbara mineral resource definition target area currently being drilled.”

Dr. Bill Pearson, P.Geo. Eloro’s Executive Vice President, Exploration commented: “We continue to get impressive results from the higher-grade feeder zone at Santa Barbara. Based on geological and geophysical evidence, it appears that this feeder zone may extend much further to the SE across the centre of the Iska Iska Caldera. We are currently completing addition drill holes to test this possibility and have added an additional drill to further accelerate the program.”

Table 1: Significant Results, Underground Diamond Drilling, Santa Barbara Resource Definition Target Area as at July 21, 2022: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b3f6ee24-8f39-4f6e-bb5d-7a852571ac6a

Note: True width of the mineralization is not known at the present time, but based on the current understanding of the relationship between drill orientation/inclination and the mineralization within the breccia pipes and the host rocks such as sandstones and dacites, it is estimated that true width ranges between 70% and 90% of the down hole interval length but this will be confirmed by further drilling and geological modelling.

Chemical symbols: Ag= silver, Au = gold, Zn = zinc, Pb = lead, Cu = copper, Sn = tin, Bi = bismuth, Cd = cadmium and g Ag eq/t = grams silver equivalent per tonne. Quantities are given in percent (%) for Zn, Pb Cu, Sn, Bi and Cd and in grams per tonne (g/t) for Ag, Au and Ag eq.

Metal prices and conversion factors used for calculation of g Ag eq/t (grams Ag per grams x metal ratio) are as follows: (Prices updated as of July 21, 2022, to more accurately reflect current metal prices):

Element Price $US (per kg) Ratio to Ag Ag $607.00 1.0000 Sn $23.55 0.0589 Zn $2.98 0.0046 Pb $1.92 0.0032 Au $54,932.80 79.7221 Cu $7.00 0.0134 Bi $12.76 0.0177 Cd $5.50 0.0076

In calculating the intersections reported in this press release a sample cutoff of 30 g Ag eq/t was used with generally a maximum dilution of 3 continuous samples below cutoff included within a mineralized section unless more dilution is justified geologically.

The equivalent grade calculations are based on the stated metal prices and are provided for comparative purposes only, due to the polymetallic nature of the deposit. Metallurgical tests are in progress by Blue Coast Ltd. to establish levels of recovery for each element reported but currently the potential recovery for each element has not yet been established. While there is no assurance that all or any of the reported concentrations of metals will be recoverable, Bolivia has a long history of successfully mining and processing similar polymetallic deposits which is well documented in the landmark volume “Yacimientos Metaliferos de Bolivia” by Dr. Osvaldo R. Arce Burgoa, P.Geo.

Table 2: Significant Results, Surface Diamond Drilling, Santa Barbara Resource Definition Target Area as at July 21, 2022: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e7fd6c70-9adf-4443-a732-8709e67fb979

See Note Table 1.

Figure 1 – Geological Plan Map showing Drilling in Santa Barbara Area with Holes referred to in this release highlighted: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/01d22763-e26d-4338-a342-dc041040e4e1

Figure 2: Geological Cross of Diamond Drill Holes DSBU-10 and DHK-24 showing Major Higher Grade Feeder Zone: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6333376b-47e5-485f-a6dc-564ad6dd358e

Table 3: Summary of Diamond Drill Holes Completed with Assays Pending and Drill Holes in Progress at Iska Iska from July 21, 2022 press release: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/427b6928-b654-4a12-a8ab-c013ce0c0159

Qualified Person



Dr. Osvaldo Arce, P. Geo., General Manager of Eloro’s Bolivian subsidiary, Minera Tupiza S.R.L., and a Qualified Person in the context of NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release. Dr. Bill Pearson, P.Geo., Executive Vice President Exploration Eloro, and who has more than 45 years of worldwide mining exploration experience, including extensive work in South America, manages the overall technical program, working closely with Dr. Osvaldo Arce, P.Geo. Dr. Quinton Hennigh, P.Geo., Senior Technical Advisor to Eloro and Independent Technical Advisor, Mr. Charley Murahwi P. Geo., FAusIMM of Micon are regularly consulted on technical aspects of the project.

Eloro is utilizing both ALS and AHK for drill core analysis, both of whom are major international accredited laboratories. Drill samples sent to ALS are prepared in both ALS Bolivia Ltda’s preparation facility in Oruro, Bolivia and the preparation facility operated by AHK in Tupiza with pulps sent to the main ALS Global laboratory in Lima for analysis. More recently Eloro has had ALS send pulps to their laboratory at Galway in Ireland. Eloro employs an industry standard QA/QC program with standards, blanks and duplicates inserted into each batch of samples analyzed with selected check samples sent to a separate accredited laboratory.

Drill core samples sent to AHK Laboratories are prepared in a preparation facility installed and managed by AHK in Tupiza with pulps sent to the AHK laboratory in Lima, Peru. Au and Sn analysis on these samples is done by ALS Bolivia Ltda in Lima. Check samples between ALS and AHK are regularly done as a QA/QC check. AHK is following the same analytical protocols used as with ALS and with the same QA/QC protocols. Turnaround time continues to improve, as laboratories return to more normal staffing levels.

About Iska Iska

Iska Iska silver-tin polymetallic project is a road accessible, royalty-free property, wholly controlled by the Title Holder, Empresa Minera Villegas S.R.L. and is located 48 km north of Tupiza city, in the Sud Chichas Province of the Department of Potosi in southern Bolivia. Eloro has an option to earn a 99% interest in Iska Iska.

Iska Iska is a major silver-tin polymetallic porphyry-epithermal complex associated with a Miocene possibly collapsed/resurgent caldera, emplaced on Ordovician age rocks with major breccia pipes, dacitic domes and hydrothermal breccias. The caldera is 1.6km by 1.8km in dimension with a vertical extent of at least 1km. Mineralization age is similar to Cerro Rico de Potosí and other major deposits such as San Vicente, Chorolque, Tasna and Tatasi located in the same geological trend.

Eloro began underground diamond drilling from the Huayra Kasa underground workings at Iska Iska on September 13, 2020. On November 18, 2020, Eloro announced the discovery of a significant breccia pipe with extensive silver polymetallic mineralization just east of the Huayra Kasa underground workings and a high-grade gold-bismuth zone in the underground workings. On November 24, 2020, Eloro announced the discovery of the SBBP approximately 150m southwest of the Huayra Kasa underground workings.

Subsequently, on January 26, 2021, Eloro announced significant results from the first drilling at the SBBP including the discovery hole DHK-15 which returned 129.60 g Ag eq/t over 257.5m (29.53g Ag/t, 0.078g Au/t, 1.45%Zn, 0.59%Pb, 0.080%Cu, 0.056%Sn, 0.0022%In and 0.0064% Bi from 0.0m to 257.5m. Subsequent drilling has confirmed significant values of Ag-Sn polymetallic mineralization in the SBBP and the adjacent CBP. A substantive mineralized envelope which is open along strike and down-dip extends around both major breccia pipes. Continuous channel sampling of the Santa Barbara Adit located to the east of SBBP returned 442 g Ag eq/t (164.96 g Ag/t, 0.46%Sn, 3.46% Pb and 0.14% Cu) over 166m including 1,092 g Ag eq/t (446 g Ag/t, 9.03% Pb and 1.16% Sn) over 56.19m. The west end of the adit intersects the end of the SBBP.

Since the initial discovery hole, Eloro has released a number of significant drill results in the SBBP and the surrounding mineralized envelope which along with geophysical data has defined a target zone 1400m along strike, 500m wide and that extends to a depth of 600m. This zone is open along strike to the northwest and southeast as well as to the southwest. The Company’s nearer term objective is to outline a maiden NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource within this large target area. This work is advancing well with the mineral resource targeted to be completed in Q3 2022. Exploration drilling is also planned on other major targets in the Iska Iska Caldera Complex, including the Porco and Mina 2 areas.

About Eloro Resources Ltd.

Eloro is an exploration and mine development company with a portfolio of gold and base-metal properties in Bolivia, Peru and Quebec. Eloro has an option to acquire a 99% interest in the highly prospective Iska Iska Property, which can be classified as a polymetallic epithermal-porphyry complex, a significant mineral deposit type in the Potosi Department, in southern Bolivia. A recent NI 43-101 Technical Report on Iska Iska, which was completed by Micon International Limited, is available on Eloro’s website and under its filings on SEDAR. Iska Iska is a road-accessible, royalty-free property. Eloro also owns an 82% interest in the La Victoria Gold/Silver Project, located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru some 50 km south of Barrick’s Lagunas Norte Gold Mine and Pan American Silver’s La Arena Gold Mine. La Victoria consists of eight mining concessions and eight mining claims encompassing approximately 89 square kilometres. La Victoria has good infrastructure with access to road, water and electricity and is located at an altitude that ranges from 3,150 m to 4,400 m above sea level.

