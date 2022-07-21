Customer engagement: worldwide market shares 2021

This report provides market share data for communications service provider (CSP) spending on telecoms-specific customer engagement software systems and related services for 2021. It provides details of how the spending varied by delivery model, vendor and region.

The report also includes profiles of the leading vendors in the market.

Key questions answered in the customer engagement market share report

  • What was the overall size of the market (customer engagement software systems for the telecoms industry) and what drove this spending among CSPs?
  • Who are the major vendors and what is their share of revenue in the customer engagement systems market?
  • What are the different drivers and growth rates of CSP spending on products and professional services?

Who should read this report

  • Vendor strategy teams that need to understand where growth is slowing and where it is increasing across different sub-segment categories.
  • Product management teams that are responsible for feature functionality and geographical focus, and product marketing teams that are responsible for market-share growth.
  • Market intelligence teams at vendors that want to understand how their competitors compare to each other.
  • CSPs that are planning digital transformation journeys and want to ensure that their current vendors are staying up-to-date.

This report and the associated data annex provide:

  • detailed market share data for the customer engagement systems and services market, split by:
    • two delivery types: product and professional services
    • eight geographical regions: Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), developed Asia–Pacific (DVAP), emerging Asia–Pacific (EMAP), Latin America (LATAM), the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), North America (NA), Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) and Western Europe (WE)
  • analysis of the business environment and regional dynamics that will influence the customer engagement market
  • a detailed market definition
  • recommendations for vendors
  • detailed profiles of 14 vendors in this market.

Company coverage

  • Accenture
  • Amdocs
  • CSG
  • Ericsson
  • Flytxt
  • Huawei
  • IBM
  • Mavenir
  • NEC/Netcracker
  • Nokia
  • Oracle
  • Salesforce
  • SAP
  • Tata Consultancy Services


