New York, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Customer engagement: worldwide market shares 2021" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05566337/?utm_source=GNW
The report also includes profiles of the leading vendors in the market.
Key questions answered in the customer engagement market share report
- What was the overall size of the market (customer engagement software systems for the telecoms industry) and what drove this spending among CSPs?
- Who are the major vendors and what is their share of revenue in the customer engagement systems market?
- What are the different drivers and growth rates of CSP spending on products and professional services?
Who should read this report
- Vendor strategy teams that need to understand where growth is slowing and where it is increasing across different sub-segment categories.
- Product management teams that are responsible for feature functionality and geographical focus, and product marketing teams that are responsible for market-share growth.
- Market intelligence teams at vendors that want to understand how their competitors compare to each other.
- CSPs that are planning digital transformation journeys and want to ensure that their current vendors are staying up-to-date.
This report and the associated data annex provide:
- detailed market share data for the customer engagement systems and services market, split by:
- two delivery types: product and professional services
- eight geographical regions: Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), developed Asia–Pacific (DVAP), emerging Asia–Pacific (EMAP), Latin America (LATAM), the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), North America (NA), Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) and Western Europe (WE)
- analysis of the business environment and regional dynamics that will influence the customer engagement market
- a detailed market definition
- recommendations for vendors
- detailed profiles of 14 vendors in this market.
Company coverage
- Accenture
- Amdocs
- CSG
- Ericsson
- Flytxt
- Huawei
- IBM
- Mavenir
- NEC/Netcracker
- Nokia
- Oracle
- Salesforce
- SAP
- Tata Consultancy Services
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05566337/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________