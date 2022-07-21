The global dispersing agents market will grow to USD 9.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.5% from USD 7.1 billion in 2022

New York, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dispersing Agents Market by Type, Structure, End-use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06309020/?utm_source=GNW

VOCs contain smog which has an adverse impact on human and animal health. They also have environmental effects and can lead to a reduction in agricultural crops and other commercial forest yields. The shift from solvent-based paints to water-based or other solvent-free paints has affected the demand for conventional solvents negatively and has driven the dispersing agents market.



Waterborne type is projected to be the fastest-growing type of dispersing agents market during the forecast period.

With the tightening of regulations over VOC content, the end-users are forced to either use dispersing agents that help in reducing the VOC content or shift to water-borne dispersing agents.The increasing residential construction and improved home remodeling practices are expected to drive the waterborne dispersing agents market, especially in emerging countries like India and China.



In addition, increasing foreign investments, especially in the oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, and construction industries, due to low-cost labor and easily accessible raw materials, are boosting the market.



Non-ionic structure is estimated to be the second largest application in dispersing agents market, in terms of value, in 2021

Non-ionic structured dispersing agents are mainly used on cotton, wool, and most synthetics and their blends to provide a uniformly prepared surface for dyeing.The non-ionic structured dispersing agents provide an extra degree of working flexibility in formulation to stabilize the emulsion systems by preventing the coalescence of emulsified oil or water droplets under more extreme conditions.



The compatibility of non-ionic structured dispersing agents with other charged molecules, their use in various applications, and the low toxicity of some non-ionic structured dispersing agents are other factors driving their growth in the global market.



Pharmaceutical end-use industry is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry of dispersing agents market during the forecast period.

Dispersing agents have wide usage in the medical industry.It is imperative for a drug to have a homogenous concentration in a solution; otherwise, it may not be as effective as it was designed to be.



Dispersing agents are added to the drug solution to form a finely dispersed solution.Tablets also have a certain amount of dispersing agents added to them.



By using dispersing agents, the tablet disintegrates evenly inside the patient’s body, thereby working effectively. Homogenous distribution of the pigment or color in the tablet also requires dispersing agents.



Europe is estimated to be the second-largest dispersing agents market, in terms of value, in 2021

The European region is estimated to witness steady growth in the dispersing agents market.The market will be mainly driven by demand arising from consumers for personal care products.



Europe is home to major dispersing agent manufacturers, including BASF SE (Germany), Altana AG (Germany), Arkema SA (France), Solvay SA (Belgium), Clariant AG (Switzerland), LANXESS AG (Germany), Elementis plc (UK), and Croda International Plc (UK). The major challenges for dispersing agent manufacturers in Europe would be maintaining the balance between raw material price and final product cost during the financial ups and downs, increasing awareness toward eco-friendly products (for instance, low VOC content and alkyl phenol ethoxylates-free products), and increasing scope of products as well as their application segments



Breakdown of primaries

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from raw material suppliers to Tier 1 companies. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 46%, Tier 2 - 31%, and Tier 3 - 23%

• By Designation: C-Level - 46%, Director Level - 27%, and Others - 27%

• By Region: North America - 33%, Europe - 27%, APAC - 27%, South America - 7%, Middle East & Africa - 6%,

The key market players profiled in the report include BASF SE (Germany), Arkema SA (France), Altana AG (Germany), Solvay SA (Belgium), and Dow Inc. (US), Croda International Plc. (UK), Solvay SA (Belgium), LANXESS AG (Germany), Elementis Plc. (Germany), Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. (Japan), Clariant AG (Switzerland) and others.



Research Coverage

This report segments the market for dispersing agents is based on type, structure, end-use industry, and region, and provides estimations for the overall market size across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, key strategies, associated with the market for dispersing agents.



Reasons to Buy this Report

This research report is focused on various levels of analysis — industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the dispersing agents market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on dispersing agents offered by top players in the global market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets — the report analyzes the markets for dispersing agents across regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments in the global dispersing agents market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the dispersing agents market

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06309020/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________