Global Healthcare AR-VR Markets Analysis, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2021 & 2022-2027

Global AR-VR in healthcare market is stood at USD2748.05 million in 2021, which may grow with a 22.50% CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027, to reach market value of USD9796.29 million by 2027.

The market growth can be attributed to increasing technological advancement in the healthcare industry and the industrial expansion in recent years. The increasing development of teleconsultation, telemedicine, and other online & internet-based services incorporated in the healthcare industry is further driving the growth of the global AR-VR in healthcare market in the upcoming five years.

Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) are two of the most evolving and advanced technologies that are readily being incorporated in the healthcare systems to advance the healthcare and patient care services. Utilization of these technologies for the educational and training purposes for the doctors and surgeons is rapidly increasing.

To avoid the threats of cross contamination, and to provide graphic experience for the students to allow them to analyze and train on all the aspects of the diseases, disorders or defamation in the human bodies, the facts are further aiding the growth of the global AR-VR in healthcare market in the future five years.



Based on component, the market is differentiated between hardware and software. The hardware segment includes accelerometer, proximity sensors, and other types of sensors, along with processors & ICs, display & projector, position tracker, cameras, and others. Software includes software development kits and cloud based services.

Hardware segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years. On the account of increasing demand for the technologically advanced products available to facilitate the AR & VR technologies in the healthcare systems and devices.

Based on device type, the market is differentiated into AR devices and VR devices. AR devices include head mounted display and handheld devices. VR devices include head mounted display, gesture tracking devices, and projectors & display walls. By application, the market is fragmented into patient care management, medical training, surgery planning, pharmacy management, and others.

Based on end user, the market is bifurcated into hospitals & clinics, clinical research centers, pharmaceuticals, and diagnostic labs. The market is also regionally segmented among the five divisions of the world, North America region, Europe region, Asia-Pacific region, Middle East & Africa region, and the South America region.

