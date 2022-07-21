New York, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bone Densitometer Market by Type, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05828517/?utm_source=GNW





The global bone densitometer market is projected to reach USD 378 million by 2027 from USD 299 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.



The axial bone densitometry segment is expected to account for the largest share of the bone densitometer market

Axial bone densitometers fulfill various requirements of clinicians, which is a major factor driving market growth. These instruments predominantly include central dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry-based tools that are imperative to obtain accurate results in diagnostic procedures.



The the osteoporosis & osteopenia diagnosis segment is expected to account for the largest share of the bone densitometer market

The osteoporosis & osteopenia diagnosis segment accounted for the largest share of the global bone densitometer market in 2021. Large geriatric population suffering from osteoporosis and increasing risk of osteoporosis in menopausal women are the key factors driving the segment growth.



The hospitals & specialty clinics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the bone densitometer market

The hospitals & specialty clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the global bone densitometer market in 2021.Hospitals have the financial capacity to purchase expensive equipment and have trained professionals who can effectively use bone densitometers.



Specialty clinics also use bone densitometers to diagnose various medical conditions, such as osteoporosis and osteopenia, as well as for body mass measurement.



Asia Pacific market to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

The APAC market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Asian countries (particularly China and India) are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period, primarily due to the rising geriatric population, increasing incidence of osteoporosis, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the growing number of hospitals and clinics in their respective healthcare systems.



A breakdown of the primary participants for the bone densitometer market referred to for this report is provided below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–33%, Tier 2–45%, and Tier 3–22%

• By Designation: C-level–31%, Director Level–37%, and Others–22%

• By Region: North America–35%, Europe–30%, Asia Pacific–15%, Latin America- 10%, Middle East & Africa-10%



The prominent players in the bone densitometer market include GE Healthcare (US), Hologic, Inc. (US), OSI Systems, Inc. (US), Diagnostic Medical Systems Group (France), Swissray Global Healthcare Holding, Ltd. (Taiwan), BeamMed, Ltd. (Israel), Echolight S.P.A (Italy), Scanflex Healthcare AB (Sweden), Medonica Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Eurotec Systems S.r.l (Italy), AMPall Co., Ltd. (South Korea), L’acn L’accessorio Nucleare S.R.L (Italy), Shenzhen XRAY Electric Co., Ltd. (China), YOZMA BMTech Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Nanoomtech Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Osteosys Corporation (South Korea), FURUNO Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), Xianyang Kanrota Digital Ultrasound System, Co., Ltd. (China), XinGaoYi Co., Ltd. (China), Anjue Medical Equipment (China), Guangzhou Medsinglong Medical Equipment Co., Ltd. (China), Trivitron Healthcare (India), OsCare Medical Oy (Finland), CyberLogic, Inc. (US), and Nanjing Kejin Industrial Co., Ltd. (China).



