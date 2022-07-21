Global Particle Therapy Market Research Report 2022

Dublin, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Particle Therapy Market Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The particle therapy market is projected to reach USD 1,004 million by 2027 from USD 677 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2027.

Market growth is driven by factors such as the various advantages offered by the growing global prevalence of cancer, particle therapy advantages over photon therapy, increasing acceptance of particle therapy in clinical trials, and the increasing number of particle therapy centers worldwide.

However, affordability & accessibility of treatments and infrastructural are expected to limit market growth to a certain extent in the coming years. In this report, the particle therapy market is segmented on the basis of type, product and services, cancer type, application, cancer type, and region.



Treatment Application accounted for the largest share in the particle therapy market by application type

Based on applications, the particle therapy market has been segmented into treatment and research applications. In 2021, the treatment applications segment is projected to account for the dominant share of 94.4% of the particle therapy market. Increasing government initiatives aimed at equipping or upgrading hospitals with newer and advanced radiotherapy systems.



Proton Therapy accounted for the largest share in the particle therapy market by type

On the basis of type, the particle therapy market is segmented into proton therapy and heavy ion therapy. The proton therapy segment is expected to account for the largest share (85.7%) of the market in 2021.

Factors such as the high dose of radiation, shorter treatment time, a high degree of precision, and lower side effects as compared to conventional photon therapies using traditional X-rays.



Based on product, cyclotrons accounted for the largest share in the particle therapy market

Based on product, the particle therapy products market is further segmented into cyclotrons, synchrotrons, and synchrocyclotrons. In 2021, the cyclotrons segment is expected to account for a share of 71.4% of the particle therapy market; this segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Advantages offered by cyclotrons over other accelerators and the development of technologically advanced systems are the major factors pushing the development of this market segment.



Asia Pacific segment accounted for the largest share in the particle therapy market by Region

The Asia Pacific market is expected to account for the largest market share in 2021 and is also projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in the particle therapy market owing to the increasing healthcare expenditure and growing initiatives to promote the use of advanced particle therapy technologies in the Asia Pacific countries.



Key Market Players

Prominent players in the particle therapy market include IBA Worldwide (EU), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (US), Provision Healthcare, LLC (US), Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc. (US), and Protom International, Inc. (US).

Premium Insights

Increasing Cancer Prevalence to Drive Market Growth

Asia-Pacific to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Proton Therapy to Account for Largest Share of Asia-Pacific Market in 2021

China to Register Highest Revenue Growth During Forecast Period

Developing Markets to Register Higher Growth Rate During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Advantages Offered by Particle Therapy Over Photon Therapy

Growing Global Prevalence of Cancer

Growing Adoption of Particle Therapy in Clinical Trials

Increasing Number of Particle Therapy Centers Worldwide

Rising Technological Advancements

Restraints

Infrastructural Challenges in Healthcare Facilities

Affordability and Accessibility of Treatments

Unfavorable Reimbursement Policies and Limited Insurance Coverage for Particle Therapy

Opportunities

Growing Adoption of Particle Therapy in Emerging Markets

Rising Healthcare Expenditure Across Developing Countries

Challenges

Difficulties in Visualizing Tumors During Particle Therapy Procedures

Increasing Risk of Radiation Exposure

COVID-19 Impact on Economic Scenario in Particle Therapy Market

Ecosystem Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Patent Analysis

Patent Publication Trends for Particle Therapy Market

Top Applicants (Companies) for Particle Therapy Patents

Jurisdiction Analysis: Top Applicants (Countries) for Patents in Particle Therapy Market

Company Profiles

Key Players

IBA Worldwide

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Mevion Medical Systems

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

Provision Healthcare, LLC

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc.

Protom International, Inc.

Advanced Oncotherapy plc.

Other Players

Danfysik A/S

P-Curea

Ptw Freiburg GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/duajuf





