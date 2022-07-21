The UV disinfection equipmentmarket is projected to grow from USD 5.0 billion in 2022 to USD 9.1 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2022 to 2027

New York, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "UV Disinfection Equipment Market by Component, Power Rating, Application, End-user and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05253740/?utm_source=GNW

UV light is suitable for these equipment, as it is capable of inactivating microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, and protozoa.



When bacteria, viruses, and protozoa are exposed to germicidal wavelengths of UV light, the light penetrates the microorganisms and destroys their DNA.When the DNA of the microorganism is damaged, it stops functioning and reproducing; this helps to disinfect the area of contamination.



Companies operating in this ecosystem offer a wide range of UV disinfection equipment designed for different applications and end users.

The hospital environment is a major source of disease transmission. Numerous patients, staff, and visitors in the hospitals can get infected due to various bacteria and viruses present in the hospitals and develop hospital-acquired infection (HAI).



Growing adoption of UV disinfection equipment for water and wastewater treatment worldwide

The growing adoption of UV disinfection equipment for water and wastewater treatment is creating lucrative opportunities for the manufacturers of UV disinfection equipment.Municipal organizations are the major users of UV disinfection equipment for water and wastewater treatment applications.



There are several applications for which water treatment is carried out by municipal organizations. Some of them are drinking water treatment, metal removal, and wastewater treatment.

Among the methods of water disinfection, UV disinfection offers several advantages over ozone-based and chlorine-based disinfection.UV disinfection method is cheaper than ozone-based disinfection, and unlike chlorine-based disinfection, it does not require a chemical to disinfect water.



It is more environmentally friendly and requires lesser contact time with water during the disinfection process.Owing to these benefits, the demand for UV disinfection equipment is increasing among municipal corporations worldwide.



With the increasing population across the world, most of the municipal corporations are choosing UV disinfection equipment as their first choice to treat drinking water and wastewater and are increasingly focusing on the installation of UV disinfection equipment for the distribution of safe drinking water to people. The impact of this opportunity is currently moderate and is expected to be high in the coming years.



Asia Pacificto grow at a fastest rate in the forecast period

The growth of the UV disinfection equipment market in Asia Pacific can be attributed to the increasing population and the growing requirement for clean and safe water to avoid the spread of water-borne diseases. Kuraray Co., Ltd., Alfaa UV, Australian Ultra Violet Services Pty. Ltd. (AUVS), Hitech Ultraviolet Pvt. Ltd., Nectar Solutions, and Aquatic Solutions are some leading providers of UV disinfection equipment in Asia Pacific. The UV disinfection equipment in this region are mainly used for water and wastewater disinfection applications by municipal corporations. With the outbreak and the spread of the COVID-19, the demand for UV disinfection equipment for cleansing surfaces and air has increased overnight, leading to a shortage of these equipment.



Breakdown ofprofiles of primary participants:

• By Company: Tier 1 =15%, Tier 2 =50%, and Tier 3 =35%

• By Designation: C-level Executives = 45%, Directors= 35%, and Others (sales, marketing, and product managers, as well as members of various organizations) =20%

• By Region: North America = 45%, Asia Pacific=12%, Europe=35%, and South America=3% and Middle East and Africe = 5%.



Major players profiled in this report:

TheUV disinfection equipmentmarket is dominated by a few established players such as Xylem Inc. (US), Trojan Technologies (UK), Halma Group (UK), Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan), Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation (US), Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (US), Advanced UV, Inc. (US), American Ultraviolet (US), Atlantium Technologies Ltd. (Israel), Hoenle AG (Germany), and Lumalier Corporation (US).



Research coverage

This report offers detailed insights into theUV disinfection equipmentmarket based on component,application, end user, power rating, and region.

The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the UV disinfection equipmentmarket. The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of these markets.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the UV disinfection equipmentmarket and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05253740/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________