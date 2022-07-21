Global Home Dialysis Systems Market is set to Reach USD 45.81 Billion by 2032, Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWARK, Del, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The home dialysis systems market is forecasted to flourish at a CAGR of 10.1% and reach a valuation of USD 45.81 Bn by 2032, while it holds a revenue of USD 19.27 Bn in 2022.



Growing number of diabetic and hypertension patients, increasing geriatric population coupled with government initiatives investing huge amounts of capital to the development of new products are fueling the sales of the home dialysis system.

The rising traffic in hospitals and patients preferring home care is pushing the end users to adopt these home dialysis systems. This increases the demand for home dialysis systems.

The rising concern around the risks associated with transplants coupled with a shortage of organ donors are adding to the traction, new innovative healthcare companies are making new and advanced home dialysis systems that cover most of the transplant processes. This fuels the demand for home dialysis systems.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The leading segment in the product category is service as it is easily installed and applicable for patients along with its best applications in emergency conditions, holding 55.44% of the market share.

Higher growth opportunities for this segment are attributed to its prevalent use during the covid-19 and post covid implications, increasing the sales of home dialysis systems.

The chronic kidney disease segment holds 80.22% of the global revenue. The factors contributing to the growth of this segment are rising kidney issues, high blood pressure, and multiple pre-existing illnesses.

Other diseases like obesity and diabetes also have their implications, and chronic kidney disease is one of the most common conditions, fueling the sales of home dialysis systems.

North America is anticipated to hold 38.40% of the global share in the home dialysis systems market by the end of 2032. The rising home dialysis systems market in the North American region is owed to the highest geriatric population, youth suffering from chronic diseases like diabetes and blood pressure

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow in the home dialysis systems market with the highest CAGR as the cases of failing kidney is rising in the region. This happens because of the lower quality of drinking water and unhygienic food.

“As the covid-19 has triggered the need for home dialysis systems as there was a huge number of patients with failing body organs. The frequently expanding healthcare market is also attributed to the growth of home dialysis systems. According to the home dialysis systems market survey, the clinical treatment centers, chronic diseases, and hospitals consume the most of the home dialysis systems market. With the advent of the COVID-19 outbreak, home hemodialysis has gotten a lot of traction since it allows patients to do their dialysis at home in a home environment.” says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The Home dialysis systems market has various key competitors that focus on expanding their supply chain while expanding the sales channel. The key competitors understand and focus on experimenting with the product while making it more nature-friendly and industry-specific for the end users. This makes the competitive landscape more dynamic and versatile, owing to the expansion of Home dialysis systems market.

Recent Developments

CertainTeed Corporation has added new products into its siding portfolio that includes vinyl, polymer, stone and composite siding. Composite siding includes construction specific Home dialysis systems. This fuels the sales of home dialysis systems.

Fiberon and BlueLinx has introduced 14 new distribution spaces for composite decking and railing products. These new distribution centers are located in Denver, Colorado, Jacksonville and Tampa, Florida, Chicago, Illinois, Detroit and Grand Rapids, Michigan, among other cities, pushing the demand for home dialysis systems globally.

Home dialysis systems Market by Segmentation

By Type:

Hemodialysis Conventional Short Daily Hemodialysis Nocturnal Hemodialysis

Peritoneal Dialysis Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD) Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (APD)







By Product Outlook:

Device Machine Dialyzers Water Treatment System Others

Consumables Bloodlines Concentrates Catheters Others

Service





By Treatment Outlook:

Acute Kidney Disease

Chronic Kidney Disease

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa





Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

3.5.1. Supply Side Participants and their Roles

3.5.1.1. Producers

3.5.1.2. Mid-Level Participants (Traders/ Agents/ Brokers)

3.5.1.3. Wholesalers and Distributors

3.5.2. Value Added and Value Created at Node in the Supply Chain

3.5.3. List of Raw Material Suppliers

3.5.4. List of Existing and Potential Buyer’s

3.6. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.7. Value Chain Analysis

3.7.1. Profit Margin Analysis

3.7.2. Wholesalers and Distributors

3.7.3. Retailers

3.8. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.9. Regulatory Landscape

3.9.1. By Key Regions

3.9.2. By Key Countries

3.10. Regional Parent Market Outlook

3.11. Production and Consumption Statistics

3.12. Import and Export Statistics

4. Global Home Dialysis Systems Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2017-2021

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022-2032

Full TOC…

