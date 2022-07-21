Global Processed Mango Product Market Projected to Hit USD 3237.7 Million by 2028 Growing at 6.7% CAGR - Report by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Processed Mango Product Market finds that increase in health consciousness among consumers and rise in disposable income among urban population are propelling the growth of the Processed Mango Product Market in recent years. In addition, the consumers are showing their special interest in the fresh and natural flavoured bakery products. Hence, ultimately increasing the demand for processed mango products anticipated to show maximum growth for the Processed Mango Product Market in projected years. The Global Processed Mango Product Market revenue is expected to reach a value USD 3,237.7 Million in 2028.



The Global Market revenue was valued at USD 2,194.1 Million in 2021 and is expected to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled "Processed Mango Product Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (Primary Processed Mango Products, Secondary Processed Mango Products), by Fruit Type (Semi-Ripe Fruit, Ripe Fruit), by Price (Low, Medium, High), by End-User (Residential, Commercial), by Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Processed Mango Product market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.7% during the forecast period.

The Processed Mango Product market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 2,194.1 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3,237.7 Million by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, North America is projected to dominate the worldwide Processed Mango Product market.



Market Dynamics :

Driver:

Increase in Demand Owing to Increasing Popularity from Industrialised Countries

The surge in demand from industrialized countries is one of the driver’s driving growths. This surging demand is attributed to the increasing popularity of Mango-based goods in industrialized countries such as Germany and the United States. In North America, orange juice is a popular beverage. Orange juice, on the other hand, raises the acidity level in the body. As a result, North American customers are shifting their preferences, resulting in an increase in demand for mango goods. Furthermore, when compared to artificially produced flavors, customers are expressing a preference for bakery products with fresh and organic flavors. Mangoes of various types, such as Alphonso, Tommy Atkins, Kent, and Palmer, are grown in a variety of regions using a variety of ways. This provides significant colour and flavour variation in the fruit, which is projected to stimulate global demand for mango products and positively influence the industry.

Restraint:

Seasonal Cultivation

Seasonal mango farming is expected to be a major stumbling block to industry growth. Mangoes grow best in tropical climates, such as those found in Asia and the Pacific. Furthermore, the expansion is projected to be hampered by strict food rules governing the chemicals used in the growing of fruits, pulps, and concentrates. In 2016, the UAE authorities discovered pesticide residues in big mango consignments imported from India that exceeded the worldwide standard's allowed level. Such accidents are likely to have an impact on global trade, reducing demand.

Segmentation of the Global Processed Mango Product Market:

Product Type Primary Processed Mango Products Secondary Processed Mango Products Other Types

Fruit Type Semi-Ripe Fruit Ripe Fruit

Price Low Medium High

End-User Residential Commercial

Distribution Channel Online Offline

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/processed-mango-product-market-1745

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The Report on Processed Mango Product Market Highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 150 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Processed Mango Product Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (Primary Processed Mango Products, Secondary Processed Mango Products), by Fruit Type (Semi-Ripe Fruit, Ripe Fruit), by Price (Low, Medium, High), by End-User (Residential, Commercial), by Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Regional Analysis :

North America Holds Largest Market Share

The North America dominates the global Processed Mango Product Market. The majority of global sales were accounted for by countries like India and China, which are among the world's largest growers of the fruit. India produces over half of all mangos in the globe, making it the market leader in both production and exports. In addition, global companies like Capricorn and Jain Irrigations are driving up regional demand.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to have the greatest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the region's growing preference for organic mangoes. The most popular beverage in the United States is orange juice. However, orange costs have recently risen dramatically across the United States, prompting manufacturers to shift their focus to other fruit-based beverages and pulps.

List of Prominent Players in the Processed Mango Product Market:

Beteiligungs-AG

ABC Fruits

Capricorn Food Products India Ltd.

Del Monte Foods Inc.

Dohler GmbH

Freshtrop Fruits Limited

FPD Food International Inc.

Freshmax Group

SFI LLC.

Sunrisenaturals.in

Recent Developments:

March 2022: The merger of Camp Shores and Camp Vec allows the new brand to deliver specific content in camping advice, tent reviews.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Processed Mango Product Market?

How will the Processed Mango Product Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Processed Mango Product Market?

What is the Processed Mango Product market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Processed Mango Product Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Processed Mango Product Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Product Type



° Primary Processed Mango Products



° Secondary Processed Mango Products



° Other Types



• Fruit Type



° Semi-Ripe Fruit



° Ripe Fruit



• Price



° Low



° Medium



° High



• End-User



° Residential



° Commercial



• Distribution Channel



° Online



° Offline



• Region



° North America



° Europe



° Asia Pacific



° Latin America



° Middle East & Africa Region & Counties Covered • North America



° U.S.



° Canada



° Mexico



• Europe



° U.K



° France



° Germany



° Italy



° Spain



° Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



° China



° Japan



° India



° South Korea



° South East Asia



° Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



° Brazil



° Argentina



° Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



° GCC Countries



° South Africa



° Rest Of Middle East & Africa Companies Covered • Beteiligungs-AG



• ABC Fruits



• Capricorn Food Products India Ltd.



• Del Monte Foods Inc.



• Dohler GmbH



• Freshtrop Fruits Limited



• FPD Food International Inc.



• Freshmax Group



• SFI LLC.



• Sunrisenaturals.in Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

