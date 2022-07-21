Global Thermal Energy Storage (TES) Market Report 2022: TES Systems Hold Wide Application Flexibility and Decarbonization Potential across Industries

Dublin, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Breakthrough Innovation Enabling Efficient Thermal Energy Storage (TES)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service focuses on the disruptive technologies and the latest achievements in the TES space. It also highlights the various types of TES systems and compares them in terms of storage duration, application, efficiency, and other important factors.
Energy storage systems are key enabling technologies that reduce emissions and improve the efficiency of buildings; they also facilitate the integration of renewable energy resources and enhance the stability of the grid.
As countries across the world focus on achieving net-zero targets by 2050 and move to a circular economy, thermal energy storage (TES) systems will increasingly become a key part of the green revolution. Reliability, the minimal use of rare materials, and the ability to provide both heat/cold and electricity are some of the prominent features that make TES systems an attractive alternative to batteries.
The study offers a detailed review of the technological challenges that need to be overcome; existing and future TES systems are also discussed. In addition, the research service examines the global TES patent landscape, and it highlights the key patent owners/assignees and the patent jurisdiction with the highest activity.
The study outlines and describes heat/cold storage concepts and the different methodologies by which energy can be stored thermally and reutilized in the form of heat/cold or electricity. The study also highlights the emerging growth opportunities in the TES industry and offers recommendations to industry participants to leverage these opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the TES Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Research Methodology
2. Research Context and Summary of Findings
- Research Context
- Research Scope
- TES Technology Advancements - Key Findings
3. Technology Snapshot
- TES is Gaining Traction as a Key Enabler of Flexible and Secure Renewable Energy Integration.
- Sensible Heat Storage Continues to Dominate the Market while Latent Heat Storage Options are Gaining Traction.
- Widespread Applicability and Long Storage Duration Make Sensible Heat Storage an Attractive Option
- TES Application Mapping
- Cost Comparison of Key Storage Technologies
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
4. TES: Key Innovation
- Technologies that Enable Efficient and Reliable TES Applications
- Liquid Air Thermal Storage Technology Enables Carbon-free Storage
- Thermal Battery Storage Technology Offers Reduced Upfront Costs and Long Operating Life
- TES Systems Generate Electricity from the Temperature Differences between Storage Mediums
- Innovative Solar Plus Thermal Storage Systems Offer Superior Round Trip Efficiency
- TES Technology is Suitable for Long-term Energy Storage
- Cold Energy Storage Solutions Improve Buildings' Energy Efficiency
- Supercritical CO2 Power Cycle-based Electro-thermal Energy Storage
- CO2-based Long-duration Energy Storage Solution
- Other Prominent TES Innovation
5. Patent Analysis
- The United States Leads TES R&D Activity
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: The Demand for Low-cost Grid-scale Energy Storage Solutions is Propelling the Deployment of TES Systems
- Growth Opportunity 2: TES Systems Offer Significant Opportunity to Improve Energy Efficiency in Buildings
- Growth Opportunity 3: Stronger Regulations Propel TES Deployment
7. Appendix
- Technology Readiness Levels (TRL): Explanation
- Industry Interactions
8. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z3xzrf