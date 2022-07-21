New York, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Drug Discovery Services Market Report 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06309034/?utm_source=GNW



Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Boost Market Growth Through 2032



The market for drug discovery services is expected to expand due to the rising disease burden in emerging nations, which includes several Middle Eastern and African nations as well as Asia-Pacific nations. These developing nations deal with a wide range of illnesses, including skin conditions, cancer, HIV, cardiovascular, and neurological conditions. It is anticipated that applications for drug discovery services will aid in the control of these illnesses by extending the reach of treatment, assisting patients in following prescribed treatment plans and increasing public awareness of epidemics.



Additionally, COVID-19 offers a chance for the provider of drug discovery services to take on a larger role in healthcare. Over the course of the forecast period, new revenue opportunities for market players are anticipated to be created by the rising number of coronavirus cases around the world and the expanding interaction between technology and healthcare.



Segments Covered in the Report



Services Type Outlook

• Chemistry Services

• Drug Metabolism and Pharmacokinetics (DMPK)

• Biology Services



Process

• Hit to Lead Identification

• Lead Optimization

• Target Selection

• Target Validation

• Candidate Validation



Drug Type

• Small Molecules

• Biologics



Therapeutic Area

• Oncology

• Neurology

• Infectious and Immune System Diseases

• Cardiovascular Diseases

• Respiratory Diseases

• Digestive System Diseases

• Other Therapeutic Areas



Technology

• High Throughput Screening

• Biochips

• Nanotechnology

• Spectroscopy

• Pharmacogenomics and Pharmacogenetics

• Others



End-user

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

• Academic and Research Institutes

• Others



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:



North America

• U.S.

• Canada



Europe

• Germany

• Spain

• United Kingdom

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• Southeast Asia

• Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Mexico

• Colombia

• Rest of Latin America



MEA

• GCC

• South Africa

• Rest of MEA



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Drug Discovery



Services Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

• BioBlocks, Inc

• Charles River Laboratories

• Domainex

• Eurofins Scientific

• Evotec

• Jubilant Pharmova Limited Company

• Labcorp Drug Development (Parent Company Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings)

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Sygnature Discovery

• WuXi AppTec



Overall world revenue for drug discovery services market, 2022 to 2032 in terms of value the market will surpass US$14 billion in 2022, our work calculates.



