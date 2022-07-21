New York, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Waste to Energy (WtE) Market Report 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06309032/?utm_source=GNW



WtE Technologies Advances Enhances Plant Energy Generation



Hydrothermal Carbonisation (HTC) simulates the synthesis of ‘hydro-char,’ which has attributes similar to fossil fuels, by speeding up the slow process of geothermal conversion of wet waste using an acid catalyst at high pressure and heat. The major benefits of AD are the faster processing times and the same operating conditions needed to produce the same amount of energy. Dendro Liquid Energy (DLE) is a waste-free WtE breakthrough developed in Germany. It’s said to be four times more efficient and cost less than AD.



Government Support For WtE Plant Development is Driving the Market Growth



The WTE market in Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a rate of over 15% annually by 2023, reaching a value of US$13.66 billion. This market is being used by commercial banks, multilateral development banks, financial sponsors, and private equity firms. Financial equity is less common in emerging regions, but increasingly common in developed areas such as Australia. In the region, public-private partnerships (PPPs) are a popular development method. According to Ananda Ram Bhaskar, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Environmental Protection) and Director-General of Singapore’s National Environment Agency’s Environmental Protection Division, the NEA constructs WTE facilities both on its own and with private sector developers under a PPP structure (NEA).



Segments Covered in the Report



Global Waste to Energy Market Size Estimation

• Waste to Energy Cumulative CAPEX ($Mn)

• Waste to Energy Cumulative Capacity (MTPA)

• Waste to Energy Cumulative Total WtE Plants (Units)

• Waste to Energy Cumulative Total Energy Generation (MWe)



Market Segmentation by Plant Status

• Operational WtE Plants

• Under Construction WtE Plants



Market Segmentation by Technology

• Direct Combustion (Mass Burn and RDF)

• Plasma Arc Gasification

• Conventional Gasification

• Pyrolysis WtE

• Chemical Treatment

• Biological Treatment



Market Segmentation by End-Use

• Electricity Generation

• Steam Exports

• Combined Heat and Power (CHP)

• Syngas

• Refuse-Derived fuel (RDF)



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 10 leading national markets:



U.S.

• U.S. Market Outlook

• U.S. Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Energy Generation (MWe)

• U.S. Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE CAPEX (USD Million)

• U.S. Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Capacity (MTPA)

• U.S. Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Plants (Units)

• U.S. Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Plant Status

• U.S. Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Technology (MTPA)

• U.S. Market Size Estimation and Forecast by End-Use (MWe)



UK

• UK Market Outlook

• UK Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Energy Generation (MWe)

• UK Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE CAPEX (USD Million)

• UK Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Capacity (MTPA)

• UK Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Plants (Units)

• UK Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Plant Status

• UK Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Technology (MTPA)

• UK Market Size Estimation and Forecast by End-Use (MWe)



Germany

• Germany Market Outlook

• Germany Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Energy Generation (MWe)

• Germany Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE CAPEX (USD Million)

• Germany Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Capacity (MTPA)

• Germany Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Plants (Units)

• Germany Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Plant Status

• Germany Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Technology (MTPA)

• Germany Market Size Estimation and Forecast by End-Use (MWe)



France

• France Market Outlook

• France Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Energy Generation (MWe)

• France Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE CAPEX (USD Million)

• France Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Capacity (MTPA)

• France Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Plants (Units)

• France Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Plant Status

• France Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Technology (MTPA)

• France Market Size Estimation and Forecast by End-Use (MWe)



Switzerland

• Switzerland Market Outlook

• Switzerland Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Energy Generation (MWe)

• Switzerland Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE CAPEX (USD Million)

• Switzerland Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Capacity (MTPA)

• Switzerland Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Plants (Units)

• Switzerland Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Plant Status

• Switzerland Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Technology (MTPA)

• Switzerland Market Size Estimation and Forecast by End-Use (MWe)



China

• China Market Outlook

• China Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Energy Generation (MWe)

• China Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE CAPEX (USD Million)

• China Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Capacity (MTPA)

• China Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Plants (Units)

• China Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Plant Status

• China Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Technology (MTPA)

• China Market Size Estimation and Forecast by End-Use (MWe)



Japan

• Japan Market Outlook

• Japan Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Energy Generation (MWe)

• Japan Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE CAPEX (USD Million)

• Japan Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Capacity (MTPA)

• Japan Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Plants (Units)

• Japan Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Plant Status

• Japan Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Technology (MTPA)

• Japan Market Size Estimation and Forecast by End-Use (MWe)



India

• India Market Outlook

• India Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Energy Generation (MWe)

• India Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE CAPEX (USD Million)

• India Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Capacity (MTPA)

• India Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Plants (Units)

• India Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Plant Status

• India Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Technology (MTPA)

• India Market Size Estimation and Forecast by End-Use (MWe)



Singapore

• Singapore Market Outlook

• Singapore Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Energy Generation (MWe)

• Singapore Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE CAPEX (USD Million)

• Singapore Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Capacity (MTPA)

• Singapore Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Plants (Units)

• Singapore Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Plant Status

• Singapore Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Technology (MTPA)

• Singapore Market Size Estimation and Forecast by End-Use (MWe)



South Korea

• South Korea Market Outlook

• South Korea Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Energy Generation (MWe)

• South Korea Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE CAPEX (USD Million)

• South Korea Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Capacity (MTPA)

• South Korea Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Plants (Units)

• South Korea Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Plant Status

• South Korea Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Technology (MTPA)

• South Korea Market Size Estimation and Forecast by End-Use (MWe)



Rest of World

• Rest of World Market Outlook

• Rest of World Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Energy Generation (MWe)

• Rest of World Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE CAPEX (USD Million)

• Rest of World Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Capacity (MTPA)

• Rest of World Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Plants (Units)

• Rest of World Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Plant Status

• Rest of World Market Size Estimation and Forecast by WtE Technology (MTPA)

• Rest of World Market Size Estimation and Forecast by End-Use (MWe)



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Waste-to-Energy Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

• ATCO Power

• Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

• Biffa plc

• China Everbright Environment Group Ltd,

• Covanta Holding Corporation

• EBARA Corporation

• Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA (FCC)

• Hera SpA

• Hitachi Zosen Corp

• Mostostal Warszawa SA

• Origin Energy Limited

• Renova Energia SA

• Suez SA

• Veolia Environnement SA



Overall world revenue for Waste-to-Energy Market, 2022 to 2032 in terms of value the market will surpass US$18,729 million in 2022, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2032. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.



