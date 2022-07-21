New York, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "EV On-Board Battery Charger Market Report 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06309030/?utm_source=GNW



The EV On-Board Battery Charger Market Report 2022-2032:



Factors Such As The tremendous growth in the sales of electric vehicles, The growing demand for fast chargers, and The high cost of charging an electric vehicle at public charging stations Are Driving The Market Growth



Some of the major forces propelling the global EV On-Board Battery Charger market include the tremendous growth in the sales of electric vehicles, the growing demand for fast chargers, and the high cost of charging an electric vehicle at public charging stations. Furthermore, rapid growth in the number of smart cities across the globe is expected to create an opportunity for the EV onboard battery charger manufacturers. Government initiatives are the need of the hour to grow the electric vehicle (EV) on-board battery charger market. As a part of government initiatives in this domain, they are investing in the development of electric vehicles (EV). This will lead to more investment and research to develop electric vehicles (EV) and onboard battery charger propulsion type.



On the other hand, growing adoption of fast DC chargers coupled with lack of standardization of onboard battery chargers is restraining the market growth of electric vehicles globally. Despite the increase in demand, there is a problem that is plaguing the electric vehicle industry. Many developing Asian and African countries have poor infrastructure when it comes to electric vehicle charging stations, which is hampering their growth.



Lack of Infrastructure Challenges



A lack of infrastructure networks in most developing countries is putting a brake on the market for Electric Vehicle onboard battery chargers. In some regions, for example, it takes more than an hour to fully charge an Electric Vehicle, which is a deterrent for most people. Charging station networks are essential if Electric Vehicle markets are to grow in these regions. Governments need to plan a strategy of subsidies and incentives to encourage the growth of Electric Vehicle charging infrastructure. In countries such as India, Brazil, South Africa and Argentina, critical urban infrastructure such as public charging stations are limited. This is expected to create a challenge for the EV onboard battery charger manufacturers.



Our 337-page report provides 123 tables and 233 charts/graphs.

This report tells you TODAY how the EV On-Board Battery Charger market will develop in the next 10 years, and in-line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce.



Segments Covered in the Report



Vehicle Type

• Passenger Cars

• Buses, Vans

• Medium Duty Vehicles

• Heavy Duty Vehicles

• Agriculture Tractors

• Construction Equipment

• Mining Vehicles

• Electric and Hybrid Boat ship



Propulsion Type

• BEV

• HEV

• PHEV



Power Output

• Less than 10kW

• 10kW to 20kW

• More than 20kW



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 4 regional and 20 leading national markets:



North America

• U.S.

• Canada



Europe

• Germany

• Nordic

• United Kingdom

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America Middle East & Africa



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the EV On-Board Battery Charger Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

• AVID Propulsion type Limited

• Bel Fuse Inc.

• BRUSA Elektronik

• Delphi Technologies

• Eaton

• EVolve Electrics

• Ficosa

• Infineon Technologies

• Innoelectric

• LG Electronics (LG Magna e-Powertrain Co Ltd.)

• Stercom Power Solutions

• STMICROELECTRONICS

• Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd

• Toyota Industries Corporation

• Xepics Group



Overall world revenue for EV On-Board Battery Charger Market, 2022 to 2032 in terms of value the market will surpass US$21.3 billion in 2022, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2032. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.



