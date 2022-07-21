Sandy Spring Bancorp Reports Quarterly Earnings of $54.8 Million

OLNEY, Md., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq-SASR), the parent company of Sandy Spring Bank, reported net income of $54.8 million ($1.21 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to net income of $57.3 million ($1.19 per diluted common share) for the second quarter of 2021 and $43.9 million ($0.96 per diluted common share) for the first quarter of 2022.

Current quarter core earnings were $44.2 million ($0.98 per diluted common share), compared to $58.4 million ($1.23 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and $45.1 million ($0.99 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Core earnings are determined by excluding the after-tax impact of merger, acquisition and disposal expense, the loss on FHLB redemptions, amortization of intangibles, gain on disposal of assets and investment securities gains. Core earnings for the current period when compared to the prior year quarter were reduced primarily as a result of the activity associated with provisioning for credit losses, a decline in mortgage banking income, lower other non-interest income from isolated events that occurred in 2021 and a decline in net interest income. The provision for credit losses for the current quarter was a charge of $3.0 million compared to a credit of $4.2 million for the second quarter of 2021 and a charge of $1.6 million for the first quarter of 2022.

“We have sustained robust commercial loan production for three consecutive quarters. Our teams are focused and strategic, our products and services are competitive, and we are maximizing our in-market presence to win new relationships,” said Daniel J. Schrider, President and CEO of Sandy Spring Bank. “Despite the economic concerns in the marketplace, the businesses we bank continue to grow and our pipeline remains strong. We are committed to supporting local businesses of all sizes and helping the Greater Washington region thrive.”

Second Quarter Highlights:

At June 30, 2022, total assets were $13.3 billion, a 3% increase compared to $12.9 billion at June 30, 2021. During the previous twelve months, liquidity generated by PPP loan forgiveness was utilized to fund the growth in the loan and investment securities portfolios. Excluding the PPP balances, total assets grew 10% year-over-year.





Total loans, excluding PPP loans, increased 17% to $10.8 billion at June 30, 2022 compared to $9.2 billion at June 30, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, total commercial loans grew by $1.3 billion or 17% during the previous twelve months. During this period, the Company generated new commercial gross loan production of $4.4 billion, of which $3.0 billion was funded, more than offsetting $1.6 billion in non-PPP commercial loan run-off. Funded commercial loan production increased 60% to $804.6 million during the second quarter of the current year compared to $502.5 million for the same quarter of the prior year. Total mortgage loans grew $249.7 million, primarily in conventional 1-4 family mortgage loans, during the same period.





Net interest income for the second quarter of 2022 declined $2.1 million or 2% compared to the second quarter of 2021. Excluding PPP interest and fees, net interest income increased $9.9 million or 10% for the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter driven by the growth of the commercial loan portfolio.





For the second quarter of 2022, the net interest margin was 3.49%, compared to 3.63% for the second quarter of 2021, and 3.49% for the first quarter of 2022. Excluding the amortization of the fair value marks derived from the previous acquisitions and interest and fees from PPP loans, the current quarter’s net interest margin was 3.45% compared to 3.49% for second quarter of 2021, and 3.41% for the first quarter of 2022.





The provision for credit losses was a charge of $3.0 million for the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter’s credit to the provision of $4.2 million. The provision for the current quarter is a reflection of the growth in the loan portfolio and an increase in the qualitative reserve to consider the potential impact of future recessionary pressures. These factors were partially offset by the benefit to the provision derived from continuing improvement in forecasted macroeconomic indicators in the quantitative model.





Non-interest income for the current quarter increased by 34% or $9.0 million compared to the prior year quarter as a result of the $16.7 million gain from the disposition of the Company's insurance business. Excluding the disposition gain, non-interest income declined 29% compared to the prior year quarter as a result of the $4.3 million decline in income from mortgage banking activities and the $3.4 million decline in other non-interest income compared to the second quarter of 2021.





Non-interest expense for the current quarter increased $2.0 million or 3% compared to the prior year quarter with a significant component of the increase consisting of $1.1 million in merger, acquisition and disposal expense. Other non-interest expense increased $1.4 million driven by the combination of various operating expenses.





Return on average assets (“ROA”) for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was 1.69% and return on average tangible common equity (“ROTCE”) was 20.42% compared to 1.79% and 20.44%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2021. On a non-GAAP basis, the current quarter's core ROA was 1.37% and core ROTCE was 16.49% compared to core ROA of 1.83% and core ROTCE of 20.87% for the second quarter of 2021.





For the second quarter of 2022, the GAAP efficiency ratio was 46.03% compared to 46.89% for the second quarter of 2021, and 50.92% for the first quarter of 2022. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2022 was 49.79% compared to 45.36% for the prior year quarter, and 49.34% for the first quarter of 2022.





During the quarter, the Company repurchased 625,710 shares of its common stock for $25.0 million at an average price of $39.93 per share. The repurchase plan that was authorized on March 30, 2022 permits the repurchase of up to $50.0 million in shares of common stock.



Balance Sheet and Credit Quality

Total assets grew 3% to $13.3 billion at June 30, 2022, as compared to $12.9 billion at June 30, 2021. During this period, total loans grew by 7% to $10.8 billion at June 30, 2022, compared to $10.1 billion at June 30, 2021. At June 30, 2022, excluding PPP loans, total assets grew 10% and total loans grew 17% compared to June 30, 2021. Total commercial loans, excluding PPP loan, grew by $1.3 billion or 17% during the past twelve months. During this period, the Company generated commercial gross loan production of $4.4 billion, of which $3.0 billion was funded, offsetting $1.6 billion in commercial loan run-off. During the second quarter of 2022, funded commercial loan production was $804.6 million, an increase of 60% compared to $502.5 million for the same quarter of the prior year. The growth in the commercial portfolio, excluding PPP loans, occurred in all commercial portfolios led by the $1.0 billion or 28% growth in the investor owned commercial portfolio. Year-over-year the total mortgage loan portfolio grew 22%, as a greater number of conventional 1-4 family mortgages were retained to grow the portfolio.

During the past twelve months, deposits increased 1%. Noninterest-bearing deposits grew 3% reflecting the impact of the PPP forgiveness and growth in transaction relationships, while interest-bearing deposits remained essentially unchanged. During the period, time deposits decreased 9% and money market accounts decreased 4%, while savings and interest bearing demand categories experienced year-over-year growth of 15% and 12%, respectively.

The tangible common equity ratio decreased to 8.45% of tangible assets at June 30, 2022, compared to 9.28% at June 30, 2021 as a result of the $132.3 million repurchase of common shares during the previous twelve months and the $88.9 million increase in the accumulated other comprehensive loss in the investment portfolio due to the impact of the rising rate environment on the value of securities coupled with the increase in tangible assets during the past year. At June 30, 2022, the Company had a total risk-based capital ratio of 16.07%, a common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.58%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.58%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.53%.

Non-performing loans include non-accrual loans, accruing loans 90 days or more past due and restructured loans. At June 30, 2022, the level of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.40% compared to 0.93% at June 30, 2021, and 0.46% at March 31, 2022. At June 30, 2022, non-performing loans totaled $43.5 million, compared to $94.3 million at June 30, 2021, and $46.3 million at March 31, 2022. Loans placed on non-accrual during the current quarter amounted to $0.9 million compared to $1.5 million for the prior year quarter and $1.5 million for the first quarter of 2022.

The company realized an insignificant amount of net recoveries for the second quarter of 2022, as compared to net charge-offs of $2.2 million for the second quarter of 2021 and net charge-offs of $0.2 million for the first quarter of 2022.

At June 30, 2022, the allowance for credit losses was $113.7 million or 1.05% of outstanding loans and 261% of non-performing loans, compared to $110.6 million or 1.09% of outstanding loans and 239% of non-performing loans at the end of the previous quarter. The increase in the allowance during the current quarter compared to the previous quarter resulted from the growth in the loan portfolio and the effect of management's consideration of the potential impact of recessionary pressures. The impact from these metrics applied in the determination of the allowance continue to be partially mitigated by forecasted improvement in certain economic metrics, notably the projected improvement in the unemployment rate in future periods.

Income Statement Review

Quarterly Results

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $54.8 million compared to net income of $57.3 million for the prior year quarter. The decline in earnings was the result of lower net interest income, the current quarter's provision for credit losses compared to the prior year's credit to the allowance, and an increase in non-interest expense, which were partially offset by the increase in non-interest income. The decline in net interest income was the product of lower PPP fees and interest partially offset by interest income from loan growth, and an increase in interest expense. Non-interest income increased as a result of the sale of the Company's insurance business, offsetting lower mortgage banking income. Non-interest expense increased primarily as a result of the transaction costs associated with the asset sale and increases in various categories of operational costs in the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter. Current quarter core earnings were $44.2 million ($0.98 per diluted common share), compared to $58.4 million ($1.23 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and $45.1 million ($0.99 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2022 decreased $2.1 million or 2% compared to the second quarter of 2021, due to the combined impact of the $0.9 million reduction in interest income and the increase of $1.2 million in interest expense. The decline in interest income was driven by a $12.0 million decline in interest and fees on PPP loans, which was substantially offset by interest income from the remaining categories of commercial loans and, to a lesser degree, an increase in investment securities income. The increase in interest expense was primarily the result of the interest expense associated with issuance of subordinated debt late in the first quarter of the current year. The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2022 was 3.49% as compared to 3.63% for the same quarter of the prior year, as the yield on interest-earning assets declined eleven basis points and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased six basis points. Excluding the effects of amortization of the fair value marks derived from acquisitions and interest and fees from PPP loans, the net interest margin was 3.45% for the current quarter compared to 3.49% for second quarter of 2021.

The provision for credit losses was a charge of $3.0 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to a credit of $4.2 million for the second quarter of 2021. The provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2022 was a charge of $1.6 million. The provision for the current quarter reflects the growth in the loan portfolio during the quarter and management's consideration of the increased potential of an economic recession. These factors exceeded the impact derived from continuing improvement in forecasted macroeconomic indicators.

Non-interest income increased $9.0 million or 34% for the second quarter of 2022, compared to the prior year quarter as a direct result of the gain on the sale of the Company's insurance business. Excluding the disposal gain, non-interest income declined 29% compared to the prior year quarter. The gain was partially offset by a $4.3 million decline in income from mortgage banking activities and the $3.4 million decline in other non-interest income compared to the second quarter of 2021. Wealth management income remained stable and service charges on deposit accounts grew 25%. Other non-interest income declined 62% compared to the prior year, which included the full payoff of a purchased credit deteriorated loan and activity-based vendor incentives.

Non-interest expense increased $2.0 million or 3% for the second quarter of 2022, compared to the prior year quarter. The majority of the increase was the result of $1.1 million merger, acquisition and disposal expense associated with the sale of the Company's insurance business during the quarter. Other expenses increased $1.4 million as a result of the combination of the provision for lines of credit, franchise taxes and other operating costs. The remaining categories of non-interest expense experienced modest increases or decreases with professional fees declining $0.8 million during the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter as a result of lower consulting fees.

For the second quarter of 2022, the GAAP efficiency ratio was 46.03% compared to 46.89% for the second quarter of 2021, and 50.92% for the first quarter of 2022. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 49.79% for the current quarter as compared to 45.36% for the second quarter of 2021, and 49.34% for the first quarter of 2022. The increase in the non-GAAP efficiency ratio (reflecting a decrease in efficiency) from the second quarter of the prior year to the current year quarter was primarily the result of the 7% decline in non-GAAP revenue, driven chiefly by the decrease in the non-GAAP non-interest income. ROA for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 was 1.69% and ROTCE was 20.42% compared to 1.42% and 16.04%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2022. On a non-GAAP basis, the current quarter's core ROA was 1.37% and core ROTCE was 16.49% compared to core ROA of 1.45% and core ROTCE of 16.45% for the first quarter of 2022.

Year-to-Date Results

The Company recorded net income of $98.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to net income of $132.7 million for the same period of the prior year. The decline in year-to-date earnings for the current year primarily reflects the impact of the decline in PPP fees and interest, partially offset by the impact on interest income from the growth in the commercial loan portfolio, and the activity in the provision for loan losses, which shifted from the significant credit in the prior year to the charge for the current year. Core earnings were $89.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $142.0 million for the prior year. Core earnings for the current period compared to the prior year period were reduced primarily as a result of the activity associated with the provision for credit losses, a decline in mortgage banking income and lower other non-interest income from isolated events that occurred in 2021. Core earnings for the current period exclude the gain from the disposal of the Company's insurance business.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, net interest income decreased 2% or $5.2 million compared to the prior year as a result of the $19.7 million reduction in PPP interest and fees, partially offset by the positive impact on interest income from the year-over-year loan growth and the decrease in interest expense. Excluding the impact of interest and fees on PPP loans, tax-equivalent interest and fees on loans, driven by commercial loans, increased 5% compared to the prior year period. The decrease in interest expense was primarily the result of the decline in interest expense associated with money market and time deposits and total borrowings. The net interest margin declined to 3.49% for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 3.60% for the prior year. Excluding the impact of the amortization of the fair value marks derived from acquisitions and PPP interest and fees, the net interest margin for the current year would have been 3.43% compared to 3.46% for the prior year.

The provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2022 amounted to a charge of $4.7 million as compared to a credit of $38.9 million for 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, provision for credit losses is a reflection of the growth in the loan portfolio, coupled with the management's consideration of the potential impact of recessionary pressures, which exceeded the benefit to the provision derived from continuing improvement in forecasted macroeconomic indicators. The prior year's credit to the provision for credit losses was a reflection of the net impact of forecasted economic metrics and other factors applied in the determination of the allowance.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, non-interest income which included a $16.7 million gain on the disposal of assets, increased 1% to $55.8 million compared to $55.1 million for 2021. Excluding the gain, non-interest income decreased 29% driven by a 76% decline in income from mortgage banking activities and a 55% decline in other income. The decline in income from mortgage banking activities is the result of the rising interest rate environment, which has dampened new mortgage and refinancing activity. Other income declined from the prior year which included the full payoff of a purchased credit deteriorated loan and activity-based vendor incentives. These declines exceeded the 3% growth in wealth management income, 25% growth in service charges on deposit accounts and 5% growth in bank card fees. Wealth management income grew, despite the erosion of assets under management due to the marketplace volatility, as a result of increased asset management fees. Service charge and bank card income growth occurred as a result of increased customer activity.

Non-interest expense decreased 3% to $127.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $131.1 million for 2021. Excluding merger, acquisition and disposal expense from the current and prior year periods and the $9.1 million in prepayment penalties on FHLB borrowings that occurred in the prior year, non-interest expense increased 3% year-over-year. The drivers of the increase in non-interest expense were a 4% increase in salaries and benefits and a 20% increase other expense, excluding the FHLB prepayment penalties. The year-over-year increase in salaries and benefits was the result of staffing increases, salary adjustments and increased benefit costs. The principal component of the increase in other expense was the increase in the provision for credit losses provided on lines of credit compared to the prior year period. Marketing and outside data services costs increased 9% and 10%, respectively, while FDIC insurance premiums and professional fee and service costs decreased 30% and 10%, respectively, for the period.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the GAAP efficiency ratio was 48.30% compared to 48.98% for the same period in 2021. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio the current year was 49.57% compared to 44.01% for to prior year. The growth in the current year’s non-GAAP efficiency ratio compared to the prior year, indicating a decline in efficiency, was the result of the 8% decrease in non-GAAP revenue combined with the 4% growth in non-GAAP non-interest expense.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. Non-GAAP measures used in this release consist of the following:

Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets.

The non-GAAP efficiency ratio excludes amortization of intangible assets, loss on FHLB redemption, gain on disposal of assets, merger, acquisition and disposal expense and investment securities gains and includes tax-equivalent income.

Core earnings and the related measures of core earnings per diluted common share, core return on average assets and core return on average tangible common equity reflect net income exclusive of merger, acquisition and disposal expense, amortization of intangible assets, loss on FHLB redemption, gain on disposal of assets and investment securities gains, on a net of tax basis.



These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Please refer to the non-GAAP Reconciliation tables included with this release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Olney, Maryland, is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank, a premier community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 50 locations, the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services throughout Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, Rembert Pendleton Jackson and West Financial Services, Inc., Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of wealth management services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Sandy Spring Bancorp’s forward-looking statements are subject to the following principal risks and uncertainties: risks, uncertainties and other factors relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the effect of the pandemic on our borrowers and their ability to make payments on their obligations, the effectiveness of vaccination programs, and the effect of remedial actions and stimulus measures adopted by federal, state and local governments; general economic conditions and trends, either nationally or locally; conditions in the securities markets; changes in interest rates; changes in deposit flows, and in the demand for deposit, loan, and investment products and other financial services; changes in real estate values; changes in the quality or composition of the Company’s loan or investment portfolios; changes in competitive pressures among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions; the Company’s ability to retain key members of management; changes in legislation, regulations, and policies; the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of acquisitions will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; and a variety of other matters which, by their nature, are subject to significant uncertainties. Sandy Spring Bancorp provides greater detail regarding some of these factors in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, including in the Risk Factors section of that report, and in its other SEC reports. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s forward-looking statements may also be subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those that it may discuss elsewhere in this news release or in its filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC’s Web site at www.sec.gov.





Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED

Three Months Ended

June 30, %

Change



Six Months Ended

June 30, %

Change



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Results of operations: Net interest income $ 105,950 $ 108,046 (2 )% $ 207,401 $ 212,646 (2 )% Provision/ (credit) for credit losses 3,046 (4,204 ) (172 ) 4,681 (38,912 ) (112 ) Non-interest income 35,245 26,259 34 55,840 55,125 1 Non-interest expense 64,991 62,975 3 127,138 131,148 (3 ) Income before income tax expense 73,158 75,534 (3 ) 131,422 175,535 (25 ) Net income 54,800 57,263 (4 ) 98,735 132,727 (26 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 54,606 $ 56,782 (4 ) $ 98,259 $ 131,606 (25 ) Pre-tax pre-provision net income(1) $ 76,204 $ 71,330 7 $ 136,103 $ 136,623 — Return on average assets 1.69 % 1.79 % 1.56 % 2.09 % Return on average common equity 14.97 % 15.07 % 13.39 % 17.84 % Return on average tangible common equity(1) 20.42 % 20.44 % 18.21 % 24.35 % Net interest margin 3.49 % 3.63 % 3.49 % 3.60 % Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis(2) 46.03 % 46.89 % 48.30 % 48.98 % Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis(2) 49.79 % 45.36 % 49.57 % 44.01 % Per share data: Basic net income per common share $ 1.21 $ 1.20 1 % $ 2.18 $ 2.79 (22 )% Diluted net income per common share $ 1.21 $ 1.19 2 $ 2.17 $ 2.77 (22 ) Weighted average diluted common shares 45,111,693 47,523,198 (5 ) 45,223,086 47,469,470 (5 ) Dividends declared per share $ 0.34 $ 0.32 6 $ 0.68 $ 0.64 6 Book value per common share $ 33.10 $ 33.02 — $ 33.10 $ 33.02 — Tangible book value per common share(1) $ 24.45 $ 24.58 (1 ) $ 24.45 $ 24.58 (1 ) Outstanding common shares 44,629,697 47,312,982 (6 ) 44,629,697 47,312,982 (6 ) Financial condition at period-end: Investment securities $ 1,595,424 $ 1,482,123 8 % $ 1,595,424 $ 1,482,123 8 % Loans 10,786,290 10,092,515 7 10,786,290 10,092,515 7 Interest-earning assets 12,542,388 12,167,067 3 12,542,388 12,167,067 3 Assets 13,303,009 12,925,577 3 13,303,009 12,925,577 3 Deposits 10,969,461 10,866,466 1 10,969,461 10,866,466 1 Interest-bearing liabilities 7,570,671 7,233,536 5 7,570,671 7,233,536 5 Stockholders' equity 1,477,169 1,562,280 (5 ) 1,477,169 1,562,280 (5 ) Capital ratios: Tier 1 leverage(3) 9.53 % 9.49 % 9.53 % 9.49 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(3) 11.58 % 12.49 % 11.58 % 12.49 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(3) 11.58 % 12.49 % 11.58 % 12.49 % Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets(3) 16.07 % 15.85 % 16.07 % 15.85 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets(4) 8.45 % 9.28 % 8.45 % 9.28 % Average equity to average assets 11.30 % 11.91 % 11.63 % 11.73 % Credit quality ratios: Allowance for credit losses to loans 1.05 % 1.23 % 1.05 % 1.23 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.40 % 0.93 % 0.40 % 0.93 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.33 % 0.74 % 0.33 % 0.74 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 261.44 % 131.44 % 261.44 % 131.44 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans(5) — % 0.09 % — % 0.05 %

(1) Represents a non-GAAP measure.

(2) The efficiency ratio - GAAP basis is non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. The traditional efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization, loss on FHLB redemption, and merger, acquisition and disposal expense from non-interest expense; gain on disposal of assets and investment securities gains from non-interest income; and adds the tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.

(3) Estimated ratio at June 30, 2022.

(4) The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that divides assets excluding intangible assets into stockholders' equity after deducting intangible assets. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.

(5) Calculation utilizes average loans, excluding residential mortgage loans held-for-sale.





Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED (CONTINUED)

OPERATING EARNINGS - METRICS

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Core earnings (non-GAAP): Net income (GAAP) $ 54,800 $ 57,263 $ 98,735 $ 132,727 Plus/ (less) non-GAAP adjustments (net of tax): Merger, acquisition and disposal expense 793 — 793 34 Amortization of intangible assets 1,090 1,236 2,211 2,500 Loss on FHLB redemption — — — 6,792 Gain on disposal of assets (12,417 ) — (12,417 ) — Investment securities gains (28 ) (53 ) (34 ) (96 ) Core earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 44,238 $ 58,446 $ 89,288 $ 141,957 Core earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP): Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (GAAP) 45,111,693 47,523,198 45,223,086 47,469,470 Earnings per diluted common share (GAAP) $ 1.21 $ 1.19 $ 2.17 $ 2.77 Core earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP) $ 0.98 $ 1.23 $ 1.97 $ 2.99 Core return on average assets (non-GAAP): Average assets (GAAP) $ 12,991,692 $ 12,798,355 $ 12,785,040 $ 12,797,068 Return on average assets (GAAP) 1.69 % 1.79 % 1.56 % 2.09 % Core return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.37 % 1.83 % 1.41 % 2.24 % Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP): Average total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 1,468,036 $ 1,523,875 $ 1,487,170 $ 1,500,642 Average goodwill (367,986 ) (370,223 ) (369,098 ) (370,223 ) Average other intangible assets, net (23,801 ) (30,224 ) (24,580 ) (31,056 ) Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,076,249 $ 1,123,428 $ 1,093,492 $ 1,099,363 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 20.42 % 20.44 % 18.21 % 24.35 % Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 16.49 % 20.87 % 16.47 % 26.04 %





Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Pre-tax pre-provision net income: Net income (GAAP) $ 54,800 $ 57,263 $ 98,735 $ 132,727 Plus/ (less) non-GAAP adjustments: Income tax expense 18,358 18,271 32,687 42,808 Provision/ (credit) for credit losses 3,046 (4,204 ) 4,681 (38,912 ) Pre-tax pre-provision net income (non-GAAP) $ 76,204 $ 71,330 $ 136,103 $ 136,623 Efficiency ratio (GAAP): Non-interest expense $ 64,991 $ 62,975 $ 127,138 $ 131,148 Net interest income plus non-interest income $ 141,195 $ 134,305 $ 263,241 $ 267,771 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 46.03 % 46.89 % 48.30 % 48.98 % Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP): Non-interest expense $ 64,991 $ 62,975 $ 127,138 $ 131,148 Less non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 1,466 1,659 2,974 3,356 Loss on FHLB redemption — — — 9,117 Merger, acquisition and disposal expense 1,067 — 1,067 45 Non-interest expense - as adjusted $ 62,458 $ 61,316 $ 123,097 $ 118,630 Net interest income plus non-interest income $ 141,195 $ 134,305 $ 263,241 $ 267,771 Plus non-GAAP adjustment: Tax-equivalent income 992 930 1,858 1,910 Less non-GAAP adjustment: Investment securities gains 38 71 46 129 Gain on disposal of assets 16,699 — 16,699 — Net interest income plus non-interest income - as adjusted $ 125,450 $ 135,164 $ 248,354 $ 269,552 Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 49.79 % 45.36 % 49.57 % 44.01 % Tangible common equity ratio: Total stockholders' equity $ 1,477,169 $ 1,562,280 $ 1,477,169 $ 1,562,280 Goodwill (363,436 ) (370,223 ) (363,436 ) (370,223 ) Other intangible assets, net (22,694 ) (29,165 ) (22,694 ) (29,165 ) Tangible common equity $ 1,091,039 $ 1,162,892 $ 1,091,039 $ 1,162,892 Total assets $ 13,303,009 $ 12,925,577 $ 13,303,009 $ 12,925,577 Goodwill (363,436 ) (370,223 ) (363,436 ) (370,223 ) Other intangible assets, net (22,694 ) (29,165 ) (22,694 ) (29,165 ) Tangible assets $ 12,916,879 $ 12,526,189 $ 12,916,879 $ 12,526,189 Tangible common equity ratio 8.45 % 9.28 % 8.45 % 9.28 % Outstanding common shares 44,629,697 47,312,982 44,629,697 47,312,982 Tangible book value per common share $ 24.45 $ 24.58 $ 24.45 $ 24.58





Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION - UNAUDITED

(Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 June 30,

2021 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 84,215 $ 65,630 $ 109,147 Federal funds sold 291 312 358 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 136,773 354,078 520,989 Cash and cash equivalents 221,279 420,020 630,494 Residential mortgage loans held for sale (at fair value) 23,610 39,409 71,082 Investments held-to-maturity (fair value of $250,915) 274,337 — — Investments available-for-sale (at fair value) 1,268,823 1,465,896 1,441,026 Other equity securities 52,264 41,166 41,097 Total loans 10,786,290 9,967,091 10,092,515 Less: allowance for credit losses (113,670 ) (109,145 ) (123,961 ) Net loans 10,672,620 9,857,946 9,968,554 Premises and equipment, net 63,243 59,685 55,592 Other real estate owned 739 1,034 1,234 Accrued interest receivable 33,459 34,349 40,630 Goodwill 363,436 370,223 370,223 Other intangible assets, net 22,694 25,920 29,165 Other assets 306,505 275,078 276,480 Total assets $ 13,303,009 $ 12,590,726 $ 12,925,577 Liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 4,129,440 $ 3,779,630 $ 4,000,636 Interest-bearing deposits 6,840,021 6,845,101 6,865,830 Total deposits 10,969,461 10,624,731 10,866,466 Securities sold under retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased 185,744 141,086 140,708 Advances from FHLB 175,000 — — Subordinated debt 369,906 172,712 226,998 Total borrowings 730,650 313,798 367,706 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 125,729 132,518 129,125 Total liabilities 11,825,840 11,071,047 11,363,297 Stockholders' equity Common stock -- par value $1.00; shares authorized 100,000,000; shares issued and outstanding 44,629,697, 45,118,930 and 47,312,982 at June 30, 2022, December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively 44,630 45,119 47,313 Additional paid in capital 730,285 751,072 850,555 Retained earnings 799,707 732,027 659,578 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (97,453 ) (8,539 ) 4,834 Total stockholders' equity 1,477,169 1,519,679 1,562,280 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,303,009 $ 12,590,726 $ 12,925,577





Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 106,221 $ 107,751 $ 205,715 $ 215,179 Interest on loans held for sale 145 549 343 1,086 Interest on deposits with banks 358 47 471 93 Interest and dividends on investment securities: Taxable 4,630 4,373 8,737 8,272 Tax-advantaged 2,554 2,103 4,678 4,454 Interest on federal funds sold 1 — 1 — Total interest income 113,909 114,823 219,945 229,084 Interest Expense: Interest on deposits 3,795 3,851 6,088 8,681 Interest on retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased 201 43 255 96 Interest on advances from FHLB 17 373 17 2,649 Interest on subordinated debt 3,946 2,510 6,184 5,012 Total interest expense 7,959 6,777 12,544 16,438 Net interest income 105,950 108,046 207,401 212,646 Provision/ (credit) for credit losses 3,046 (4,204 ) 4,681 (38,912 ) Net interest income after provision/ (credit) for credit losses 102,904 112,250 202,720 251,558 Non-interest income: Investment securities gains 38 71 46 129 Gain on disposal of assets 16,699 — 16,699 — Service charges on deposit accounts 2,467 1,976 4,793 3,828 Mortgage banking activities 1,483 5,776 3,781 15,945 Wealth management income 9,098 9,121 18,435 17,851 Insurance agency commissions 812 1,247 2,927 3,400 Income from bank owned life insurance 703 705 1,498 1,385 Bank card fees 1,810 1,785 3,478 3,303 Other income 2,135 5,578 4,183 9,284 Total non-interest income 35,245 26,259 55,840 55,125 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 39,550 38,990 78,923 75,642 Occupancy expense of premises 4,734 5,497 9,768 10,984 Equipment expenses 3,559 3,020 7,095 6,242 Marketing 1,280 1,052 2,473 2,264 Outside data services 2,564 2,260 4,983 4,543 FDIC insurance 1,078 1,450 2,062 2,942 Amortization of intangible assets 1,466 1,659 2,974 3,356 Merger, acquisition and disposal expense 1,067 — 1,067 45 Professional fees and services 2,372 3,165 4,389 4,896 Other expenses 7,321 5,882 13,404 20,234 Total non-interest expense 64,991 62,975 127,138 131,148 Income before income tax expense 73,158 75,534 131,422 175,535 Income tax expense 18,358 18,271 32,687 42,808 Net income $ 54,800 $ 57,263 $ 98,735 $ 132,727 Net income per share amounts: Basic net income per common share $ 1.21 $ 1.20 $ 2.18 $ 2.79 Diluted net income per common share $ 1.21 $ 1.19 $ 2.17 $ 2.77 Dividends declared per share $ 0.34 $ 0.32 $ 0.68 $ 0.64





Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED

2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Profitability for the quarter: Tax-equivalent interest income $ 114,901 $ 106,902 $ 110,933 $ 112,060 $ 115,753 $ 115,241 Interest expense 7,959 4,585 4,803 4,525 6,777 9,661 Tax-equivalent net interest income 106,942 102,317 106,130 107,535 108,976 105,580 Tax-equivalent adjustment 992 866 862 931 930 980 Provision/ (credit) for credit losses 3,046 1,635 1,585 (8,229 ) (4,204 ) (34,708 ) Non-interest income 35,245 20,595 22,536 24,394 26,259 28,866 Non-interest expense 64,991 62,147 66,141 63,181 62,975 68,173 Income before income tax expense 73,158 58,264 60,078 76,046 75,534 100,001 Income tax expense 18,358 14,329 14,674 19,070 18,271 24,537 Net income $ 54,800 $ 43,935 $ 45,404 $ 56,976 $ 57,263 $ 75,464 GAAP financial performance: Return on average assets 1.69 % 1.42 % 1.41 % 1.75 % 1.79 % 2.39 % Return on average common equity 14.97 % 11.83 % 11.87 % 14.54 % 15.07 % 20.72 % Return on average tangible common equity 20.42 % 16.04 % 16.07 % 19.56 % 20.44 % 28.47 % Net interest margin 3.49 % 3.49 % 3.51 % 3.52 % 3.63 % 3.56 % Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis 46.03 % 50.92 % 51.75 % 48.23 % 46.89 % 51.08 % Non-GAAP financial performance: Pre-tax pre-provision net income $ 76,204 $ 59,899 $ 61,663 $ 67,817 $ 71,330 $ 65,293 Core after-tax earnings $ 44,238 $ 45,050 $ 46,575 $ 58,151 $ 58,446 $ 83,511 Core return on average assets 1.37 % 1.45 % 1.44 % 1.79 % 1.83 % 2.65 % Core return on average common equity 12.09 % 12.13 % 12.17 % 14.84 % 15.38 % 22.93 % Core return on average tangible common equity 16.49 % 16.45 % 16.49 % 19.96 % 20.87 % 31.50 % Core earnings per diluted common share $ 0.98 $ 0.99 $ 1.02 $ 1.23 $ 1.23 $ 1.76 Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis 49.79 % 49.34 % 50.17 % 46.67 % 45.36 % 42.65 % Per share data: Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 54,606 $ 43,667 $ 45,114 $ 56,622 $ 56,782 $ 74,824 Basic net income per common share $ 1.21 $ 0.97 $ 0.99 $ 1.21 $ 1.20 $ 1.59 Diluted net income per common share $ 1.21 $ 0.96 $ 0.99 $ 1.20 $ 1.19 $ 1.58 Weighted average diluted common shares 45,111,693 45,333,292 45,655,924 47,086,824 47,523,198 47,415,060 Dividends declared per share $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.32 $ 0.32 $ 0.32 $ 0.32 Non-interest income: Securities gains $ 38 $ 8 $ 34 $ 49 $ 71 $ 58 Gain on disposal of assets 16,699 — — — — — Service charges on deposit accounts 2,467 2,326 2,305 2,108 1,976 1,852 Mortgage banking activities 1,483 2,298 3,622 4,942 5,776 10,169 Wealth management income 9,098 9,337 9,598 9,392 9,121 8,730 Insurance agency commissions 812 2,115 1,332 2,285 1,247 2,153 Income from bank owned life insurance 703 795 819 818 705 680 Bank card fees 1,810 1,668 1,818 1,775 1,785 1,518 Other income 2,135 2,048 3,008 3,025 5,578 3,706 Total non-interest income $ 35,245 $ 20,595 $ 22,536 $ 24,394 $ 26,259 $ 28,866 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits $ 39,550 $ 39,373 $ 41,535 $ 38,653 $ 38,990 $ 36,652 Occupancy expense of premises 4,734 5,034 5,693 5,728 5,497 5,487 Equipment expenses 3,559 3,536 3,427 3,214 3,020 3,222 Marketing 1,280 1,193 1,090 1,376 1,052 1,212 Outside data services 2,564 2,419 2,123 2,317 2,260 2,283 FDIC insurance 1,078 984 991 361 1,450 1,492 Amortization of intangible assets 1,466 1,508 1,609 1,635 1,659 1,697 Merger, acquisition and disposal expense 1,067 — — — — 45 Professional fees and services 2,372 2,017 2,381 3,031 3,165 1,731 Other expenses 7,321 6,083 7,292 6,866 5,882 14,352 Total non-interest expense $ 64,991 $ 62,147 $ 66,141 $ 63,181 $ 62,975 $ 68,173





Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED

2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Balance sheets at quarter end: Commercial investor real estate loans $ 4,761,658 $ 4,388,275 $ 4,141,346 $ 3,743,698 $ 3,712,374 $ 3,652,418 Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans 1,767,326 1,692,253 1,690,881 1,661,092 1,687,843 1,644,848 Commercial AD&C loans 1,094,528 1,089,331 1,088,094 1,177,949 1,126,960 1,051,013 Commercial business loans 1,353,380 1,349,602 1,481,834 1,594,528 1,974,366 2,411,109 Residential mortgage loans 1,147,577 1,000,697 937,570 911,997 960,527 1,022,546 Residential construction loans 235,486 204,259 197,652 181,319 172,869 171,028 Consumer loans 426,335 419,911 429,714 450,765 457,576 493,904 Total loans 10,786,290 10,144,328 9,967,091 9,721,348 10,092,515 10,446,866 Allowance for credit losses (113,670 ) (110,588 ) (109,145 ) (107,920 ) (123,961 ) (130,361 ) Loans held for sale 23,610 17,537 39,409 44,678 71,082 84,930 Investment securities 1,595,424 1,586,441 1,507,062 1,470,652 1,482,123 1,472,727 Interest-earning assets 12,542,388 12,205,058 11,867,952 12,245,374 12,167,067 12,132,405 Total assets 13,303,009 12,967,416 12,590,726 13,017,464 12,925,577 12,873,366 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 4,129,440 4,039,797 3,779,630 3,987,411 4,000,636 3,770,852 Total deposits 10,969,461 10,852,794 10,624,731 10,987,400 10,866,466 10,677,752 Customer repurchase agreements 110,744 130,784 141,086 147,504 140,708 129,318 Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,570,671 7,313,783 7,158,899 7,320,132 7,233,536 7,423,262 Total stockholders' equity 1,477,169 1,488,910 1,519,679 1,546,060 1,562,280 1,511,694 Quarterly average balance sheets: Commercial investor real estate loans $ 4,512,937 $ 4,220,246 $ 3,769,529 $ 3,678,886 $ 3,675,119 $ 3,634,174 Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans 1,727,325 1,683,557 1,669,737 1,671,442 1,663,543 1,638,885 Commercial AD&C loans 1,096,369 1,102,660 1,140,059 1,161,183 1,089,287 1,049,597 Commercial business loans 1,334,350 1,372,755 1,482,901 1,820,598 2,225,885 2,291,097 Residential mortgage loans 1,070,836 964,056 925,093 934,365 994,899 1,066,714 Residential construction loans 221,031 197,366 186,129 170,511 176,135 179,925 Consumer loans 421,022 424,859 436,030 452,289 468,686 496,578 Total loans 10,383,870 9,965,499 9,609,478 9,889,274 10,293,554 10,356,970 Loans held for sale 12,744 17,594 29,426 50,075 66,958 82,263 Investment securities 1,686,181 1,617,615 1,535,265 1,403,496 1,482,905 1,407,455 Interest-earning assets 12,283,834 11,859,803 12,012,576 12,121,048 12,037,701 12,029,424 Total assets 12,991,692 12,576,089 12,791,526 12,886,460 12,798,355 12,801,539 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 4,001,762 3,758,732 3,879,572 3,869,293 3,763,135 3,394,110 Total deposits 10,829,221 10,542,029 10,809,665 10,832,115 10,663,346 10,343,190 Customer repurchase agreements 122,728 131,487 144,988 145,483 136,286 148,195 Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,377,045 7,163,641 7,247,756 7,315,021 7,356,656 7,742,987 Total stockholders' equity 1,468,036 1,506,516 1,517,793 1,554,765 1,523,875 1,477,150 Financial measures: Average equity to average assets 11.30 % 11.98 % 11.87 % 12.07 % 11.91 % 11.54 % Investment securities to earning assets 12.72 % 13.00 % 12.70 % 12.01 % 12.18 % 12.14 % Loans to earning assets 86.00 % 83.12 % 83.98 % 79.39 % 82.95 % 86.11 % Loans to assets 81.08 % 78.23 % 79.16 % 74.68 % 78.08 % 81.15 % Loans to deposits 98.33 % 93.47 % 93.81 % 88.48 % 92.88 % 97.84 % Assets under management $ 5,171,321 $ 5,793,787 $ 6,078,204 $ 5,733,311 $ 5,676,141 $ 5,401,158 Capital measures: Tier 1 leverage(1) 9.53 % 9.66 % 9.26 % 9.33 % 9.49 % 9.14 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(1) 11.58 % 12.03 % 11.91 % 12.53 % 12.49 % 12.11 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(1) 11.58 % 12.03 % 11.91 % 12.53 % 12.49 % 12.11 % Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets(1) 16.07 % 16.77 % 14.59 % 15.30 % 15.85 % 15.52 % Book value per common share $ 33.10 $ 32.97 $ 33.68 $ 33.52 $ 33.02 $ 32.04 Outstanding common shares 44,629,697 45,162,908 45,118,930 46,119,074 47,312,982 47,187,389

(1) Estimated ratio at June 30, 2022.





Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

LOAN PORTFOLIO QUALITY DETAIL - UNAUDITED

2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Non-performing assets: Loans 90 days past due: Commercial real estate: Commercial investor real estate $ — $ — $ — $ 14,830 $ — $ — Commercial owner-occupied real estate — — — — — — Commercial AD&C — — — 7,344 — — Commercial business — — — — — 31 Residential real estate: Residential mortgage 353 296 557 679 680 398 Residential construction — — — — — — Consumer — — — — — — Total loans 90 days past due 353 296 557 22,853 680 429 Non-accrual loans: Commercial real estate: Commercial investor real estate 11,245 11,743 12,489 15,386 42,072 42,776 Commercial owner-occupied real estate 7,869 8,083 9,306 9,854 8,183 8,316 Commercial AD&C 1,353 1,081 650 1,022 14,489 14,975 Commercial business 7,542 8,357 8,420 9,454 9,435 13,147 Residential real estate: Residential mortgage 7,305 8,148 8,441 9,511 9,440 9,593 Residential construction 1 51 55 62 62 — Consumer 5,692 6,406 6,725 7,826 7,718 7,193 Total non-accrual loans 41,007 43,869 46,086 53,115 91,399 96,000 Total restructured loans - accruing 2,119 2,161 2,167 2,199 2,228 2,271 Total non-performing loans 43,479 46,326 48,810 78,167 94,307 98,700 Other assets and other real estate owned (OREO) 739 1,034 1,034 1,105 1,234 1,354 Total non-performing assets $ 44,218 $ 47,360 $ 49,844 $ 79,272 $ 95,541 $ 100,054





For the Quarter Ended, (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Analysis of non-accrual loan activity: Balance at beginning of period $ 43,869 $ 46,086 $ 53,115 $ 91,399 $ 96,000 $ 112,361 Non-accrual balances transferred to OREO — — — — (257 ) — Non-accrual balances charged-off (376 ) (265 ) (754 ) (7,171 ) (2,166 ) (699 ) Net payments or draws (3,234 ) (2,787 ) (5,786 ) (36,526 ) (3,693 ) (16,028 ) Loans placed on non-accrual 948 1,503 511 5,699 1,515 421 Non-accrual loans brought current (200 ) (668 ) (1,000 ) (286 ) — (55 ) Balance at end of period $ 41,007 $ 43,869 $ 46,086 $ 53,115 $ 91,399 $ 96,000 Analysis of allowance for credit losses: Balance at beginning of period $ 110,588 $ 109,145 $ 107,920 $ 123,961 $ 130,361 $ 165,367 Provision/ (credit) for credit losses 3,046 1,635 1,585 (8,229 ) (4,204 ) (34,708 ) Less loans charged-off, net of recoveries: Commercial real estate: Commercial investor real estate (300 ) (19 ) (109 ) 5,797 (144 ) (27 ) Commercial owner-occupied real estate (12 ) — — 136 — — Commercial AD&C — — — 2,007 — — Commercial business 331 111 564 (53 ) 2,359 634 Residential real estate: Residential mortgage (9 ) 120 (80 ) (49 ) (11 ) (270 ) Residential construction (5 ) — (2 ) (2 ) (1 ) — Consumer (41 ) (20 ) (13 ) (24 ) (7 ) (39 ) Net charge-offs (36 ) 192 360 7,812 2,196 298 Balance at the end of period $ 113,670 $ 110,588 $ 109,145 $ 107,920 $ 123,961 $ 130,361 Asset quality ratios: Non-performing loans to total loans 0.40 % 0.46 % 0.49 % 0.80 % 0.93 % 0.94 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.33 % 0.37 % 0.40 % 0.61 % 0.74 % 0.78 % Allowance for credit losses to loans 1.05 % 1.09 % 1.10 % 1.11 % 1.23 % 1.25 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 261.44 % 238.72 % 223.61 % 138.06 % 131.44 % 132.08 % Annualized net charge-offs/ (recoveries) to average loans — % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.31 % 0.09 % 0.01 %





Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES - UNAUDITED

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent) Average

Balances Interest(1) Annualized

Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balances Interest(1) Annualized

Average

Yield/Rate Assets Commercial investor real estate loans $ 4,512,937 $ 45,148 4.01 % $ 3,675,119 $ 38,411 4.19 % Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans 1,727,325 19,410 4.51 1,663,543 19,360 4.67 Commercial AD&C loans 1,096,369 11,727 4.29 1,089,287 10,819 3.98 Commercial business loans 1,334,350 15,820 4.76 2,225,885 25,248 4.55 Total commercial loans 8,670,981 92,105 4.26 8,653,834 93,838 4.35 Residential mortgage loans 1,070,836 8,878 3.32 994,899 8,634 3.47 Residential construction loans 221,031 1,710 3.10 176,135 1,562 3.56 Consumer loans 421,022 3,992 3.80 468,686 4,183 3.58 Total residential and consumer loans 1,712,889 14,580 3.41 1,639,720 14,379 3.51 Total loans(2) 10,383,870 106,685 4.12 10,293,554 108,217 4.22 Loans held for sale 12,744 145 4.56 66,958 549 3.28 Taxable securities 1,195,129 4,630 1.55 1,052,229 4,373 1.66 Tax-advantaged securities 491,052 3,082 2.51 430,676 2,567 2.38 Total investment securities(3) 1,686,181 7,712 1.83 1,482,905 6,940 1.87 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 200,560 358 0.72 193,749 47 0.10 Federal funds sold 479 1 0.81 535 — 0.10 Total interest-earning assets 12,283,834 114,901 3.75 12,037,701 115,753 3.86 Less: allowance for credit losses (112,656 ) (130,734 ) Cash and due from banks 84,931 97,813 Premises and equipment, net 62,422 55,718 Other assets 673,161 737,857 Total assets $ 12,991,692 $ 12,798,355 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,488,034 $ 414 0.11 % $ 1,400,661 $ 226 0.06 % Regular savings deposits 559,906 22 0.02 476,999 66 0.06 Money market savings deposits 3,376,742 1,497 0.18 3,364,348 1,254 0.15 Time deposits 1,402,777 1,862 0.53 1,658,203 2,305 0.56 Total interest-bearing deposits 6,827,459 3,795 0.22 6,900,211 3,851 0.22 Federal funds purchased 53,055 166 1.26 19,506 3 0.06 Repurchase agreements 122,728 35 0.11 136,286 40 0.12 Advances from FHLB 3,809 17 1.74 73,626 373 2.03 Subordinated debt 369,994 3,946 4.27 227,027 2,510 4.42 Total borrowings 549,586 4,164 3.04 456,445 2,926 2.57 Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,377,045 7,959 0.43 7,356,656 6,777 0.37 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 4,001,762 3,763,135 Other liabilities 144,849 154,689 Stockholders' equity 1,468,036 1,523,875 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,991,692 $ 12,798,355 Tax-equivalent net interest income and spread $ 106,942 3.32 % $ 108,976 3.49 % Less: tax-equivalent adjustment 992 930 Net interest income $ 105,950 $ 108,046 Interest income/earning assets 3.75 % 3.86 % Interest expense/earning assets 0.26 0.23 Net interest margin 3.49 % 3.63 %

(1) Tax-equivalent income has been adjusted using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.64% and 25.50% for 2022 and 2021, respectively. The annualized taxable-equivalent adjustments utilized in the above table to compute yields aggregated to $1.0 million and $0.9 million in 2022 and 2021, respectively.

(2) Non-accrual loans are included in the average balances.

(3) Available for sale investments are presented at amortized cost.





Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES - UNAUDITED

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent) Average

Balances Interest(1) Annualized

Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balances Interest(1) Annualized

Average

Yield/Rate Assets Commercial investor real estate loans $ 4,367,400 $ 86,782 4.01 % $ 3,654,760 $ 76,765 4.24 % Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans 1,705,562 37,842 4.47 1,651,282 38,040 4.65 Commercial AD&C loans 1,099,498 22,320 4.09 1,069,552 21,215 4.00 Commercial business loans 1,353,446 32,174 4.79 2,258,311 50,042 4.47 Total commercial loans 8,525,906 179,118 4.24 8,633,905 186,062 4.35 Residential mortgage loans 1,017,741 16,652 3.27 1,030,608 18,178 3.53 Residential construction loans 209,264 3,267 3.15 178,020 3,168 3.59 Consumer loans 422,929 7,581 3.61 482,555 8,728 3.65 Total residential and consumer loans 1,649,934 27,500 3.34 1,691,183 30,074 3.57 Total loans(2) 10,175,840 206,618 4.09 10,325,088 216,136 4.22 Loans held for sale 15,155 343 4.53 74,568 1,086 2.91 Taxable securities 1,180,168 8,737 1.48 984,305 8,272 1.68 Tax-advantaged securities 471,919 5,633 2.39 461,084 5,407 2.35 Total investment securities(3) 1,652,087 14,370 1.74 1,445,389 13,679 1.89 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 229,257 471 0.41 187,954 93 0.10 Federal funds sold 650 1 0.43 588 — 0.09 Total interest-earning assets 12,072,989 221,803 3.70 12,033,587 230,994 3.87 Less: allowance for credit losses (111,302 ) (146,892 ) Cash and due from banks 75,750 102,013 Premises and equipment, net 61,733 56,042 Other assets 685,870 752,318 Total assets $ 12,785,040 $ 12,797,068 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,494,809 $ 572 0.08 % $ 1,383,253 $ 462 0.07 % Regular savings deposits 553,435 41 0.01 460,738 122 0.05 Money market savings deposits 3,401,641 2,122 0.13 3,387,341 2,717 0.16 Time deposits 1,355,615 3,353 0.50 1,693,179 5,380 0.64 Total interest-bearing deposits 6,805,500 6,088 0.18 6,924,511 8,681 0.25 Federal funds purchased 49,271 181 0.74 30,519 13 0.09 Repurchase agreements 127,083 74 0.12 142,208 83 0.12 Advances from FHLB 1,915 17 1.74 224,467 2,649 2.38 Subordinated debt 287,164 6,184 4.31 227,050 5,012 4.41 Total borrowings 465,433 6,456 2.80 624,244 7,757 2.51 Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,270,933 12,544 0.35 7,548,755 16,438 0.44 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 3,880,919 3,579,642 Other liabilities 146,018 168,029 Stockholders' equity 1,487,170 1,500,642 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,785,040 $ 12,797,068 Tax-equivalent net interest income and spread $ 209,259 3.35 % $ 214,556 3.43 % Less: tax-equivalent adjustment 1,858 1,910 Net interest income $ 207,401 $ 212,646 Interest income/earning assets 3.70 % 3.87 % Interest expense/earning assets 0.21 0.27 Net interest margin 3.49 % 3.60 %

(1) Tax-equivalent income has been adjusted using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.64% and 25.50% for 2022 and 2021, respectively. The annualized taxable-equivalent adjustments utilized in the above table to compute yields aggregated to $1.9 million and $1.9 million in 2022 and 2021, respectively.

(2) Non-accrual loans are included in the average balances.

(3) Available-for-sale investments are presented at amortized cost.