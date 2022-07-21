Pool Corporation Reports Record Second Quarter Results and Updates 2022 Earnings Guidance

Highlights

  • Record net sales of $2.1 billion, up 15% from Q2 2021
  • Operating income of $418.9 million, up 24% from Q2 2021 with a 150 bps improvement in operating margin
  • Q2 2022 diluted EPS of $7.63, an increase of 20% from Q2 2021
  • Increases annual earnings guidance range to $18.38 - $19.13 per diluted share to reflect additional tax benefits

COVINGTON, La., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation (Nasdaq/GSM:POOL) today reported record results for the second quarter of 2022 and updated its 2022 earnings guidance.

“Our net sales for the second quarter of 2022 increased 15%, exceeding $2.0 billion for the first time in our company’s history. This accomplishment is even more impressive after considering our strong performance in the second quarter of 2021 when we achieved net sales of $1.8 billion and 40% growth. While we continue to be limited by supply chain and labor constraints, supply chain dynamics are improving. Our results in the second quarter, while challenged by unfavorable weather in certain markets, reflect the positive impact of growth in the installed base of pools, robust demand and heightened consumer interest in enhanced pool customizations. These favorable trends have benefited our industry, and we believe will continue to do so in the long term,” commented Peter D. Arvan, president and CEO.

Second quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to the second quarter ended June 30, 2021

Net sales increased 15% in the second quarter of 2022 to a record $2.1 billion compared to $1.8 billion in the second quarter of 2021. Base business sales grew 10%. Our results are indicative of healthy demand for our products as maintenance, replacement, refurbishment and construction activity remained strong. Net sales benefited approximately 10% to 11% from elevated price inflation, but were unfavorably impacted 1% from currency exchange rate fluctuations.

Gross profit increased 21% to a record $666.8 million in the second quarter of 2022 from $551.7 million in the same period of 2021. Base business gross profit improved 14% over the second quarter of 2021. Gross margin increased 150 basis points to 32.4% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to 30.9% in the second quarter of 2021, reflecting benefits from our supply chain initiatives, increased pricing and recent acquisitions. Base business gross margin increased 100 basis points.

Selling and administrative expenses (operating expenses) increased 16% to $247.9 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $213.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, including a 1% benefit from currency exchange rate fluctuations. As a percentage of net sales, operating expenses increased to 12.1% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to 11.9% in the same period of 2021. Our operating expenses have increased to support our business growth, including recent acquisitions.

Operating income in the second quarter of 2022 increased 24% to $418.9 million compared to $338.6 million in the same period in 2021. Operating margin was 20.4% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to 18.9% in the second quarter of 2021. Base business operating margin was 20.3%, up 130 basis points from the prior year period.

We recorded a $1.6 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, tax benefit from Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2016-09, Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting, in the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to a tax benefit of $7.7 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, realized in the same period of 2021.

Net income increased 18% to $307.3 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $259.7 million in the second quarter of 2021. Earnings per diluted share increased 20% to $7.63 in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $6.37 in the same period of 2021. Without the impact from ASU 2016-09 in both periods, earnings per diluted share increased 23% to $7.59 in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $6.18 in the second quarter of 2021. See the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in the addendum of this release.

Six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2021

Net sales for the six months ended June 30, 2022 increased 22% to a record $3.5 billion from $2.8 billion in the six months ended June 30, 2021. Base business sales increased 16% for the period. Gross margin improved 220 basis points to 32.1% from 29.9% in the same period last year. Base business gross margin increased 160 basis points.

Operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2022 increased 19% compared to the first six months of 2021. Operating income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 increased 40% to a record $654.6 million compared to $467.6 million in the same period last year.   Operating margin for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was 18.9% compared to 16.4% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, while base business operating margin increased 240 basis points.

We recorded a $8.9 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, tax benefit from ASU 2016-09 in the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to a $11.7 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, tax benefit in the same period of 2021.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 increased 36% to a record $486.5 million compared to $358.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Earnings per diluted share increased 37% to $12.03 in the first six months of 2022 compared to $8.78 in the same period of 2021. Without the impact from ASU 2016-09 in both periods, earnings per diluted share was $11.81 in the first six months of 2022 compared to $8.49 in the same period of 2021.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

On the balance sheet at June 30, 2022, total net receivables, including pledged receivables, increased 29% compared to June 30, 2021, driven by our sales growth and recent acquisitions. Inventory levels increased 77% to $1.6 billion compared to June 30, 2021. We increased our purchasing beginning in the second half of 2021 to improve our customer experience and minimize the impact of longer lead times from our vendors. Our inventory balance also reflects impacts from inflation and recent acquisitions. Total debt outstanding was $1.6 billion at June 30, 2022. Our debt balance has increased between periods as we have utilized debt proceeds to fund investments in working capital and recent acquisitions.

Net cash provided by operations was $28.7 million in the first six months of 2022 compared to $187.2 million in the first six months of 2021. The decrease in our operating cash flows was driven by federal tax payments of $79.5 million in 2022, which were allowed to be deferred and included in accrued expenses and other liabilities at December 31, 2021. Additional impacts relate to growth-driven working capital outflows, including increased inventory purchases, which were partially offset by an increase in net income. Adjusted EBITDA (as defined in the addendum to this release) increased 39% to $681.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $489.6 million in the same period of the prior year.

Outlook

“We expect continued growth in the second half of the year, on top of the substantial growth that we experienced last year. We remain confident in the long-term stability of our business as 80% of our net sales activity is driven by the installed base of pools. Utilizing our industry-leading position, focusing on our operating priorities, and leveraging our well-established network will allow us to deliver solid growth for the year. We are updating our annual earnings guidance range to include the $0.04 tax benefit from ASU 2016-09 recognized in the second quarter of 2022. We expect our annual earnings guidance to be in the range of $18.38 to $19.13 per diluted share, including the impact of year-to-date tax benefits of $0.22,” said Arvan.

About Pool Corporation

POOLCORP is the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates 416 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia, through which it distributes more than 200,000 national brand and private label products to roughly 120,000 wholesale customers. For more information, please visit www.poolcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes “forward-looking” statements that involve risks and uncertainties that are generally identifiable through the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “project,” “should” and similar expressions and include projections of earnings. The forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors, including impacts on our business from the COVID-19 pandemic and the extent to which home-centric trends will continue, accelerate or reverse; the sensitivity of our business to weather conditions; changes in the economy, consumer discretionary spending, the housing market or inflation rates; our ability to maintain favorable relationships with suppliers and manufacturers; competition from other leisure product alternatives or mass merchants; our ability to continue to execute our growth strategies; excess tax benefits or deficiencies recognized under ASU 2016-09 and other risks detailed in POOLCORP’s 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports and filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as updated by POOLCORP's subsequent filings with the SEC.

POOL CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, June 30,
  2022   2021   2022   2021 
Net sales$2,055,818  $1,787,833  $3,468,468  $2,848,579 
Cost of sales 1,389,014   1,236,148   2,354,474   1,995,762 
Gross profit 666,804   551,685   1,113,994   852,817 
Percent 32.4%  30.9%  32.1%  29.9%
        
Selling and administrative expenses 247,916   213,099   459,382   385,200 
Operating income 418,888   338,586   654,612   467,617 
Percent 20.4%  18.9%  18.9%  16.4%
        
Interest and other non-operating expenses, net 8,523   1,963   13,722   4,545 
Income before income taxes and equity in earnings 410,365   336,623   640,890   463,072 
Provision for income taxes 103,160   76,985   154,482   104,854 
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated investments, net 78   57   136   132 
Net income$307,283  $259,695  $486,544  $358,350 
        
Earnings per share attributable to common stockholders:(1)       
Basic$7.71  $6.47  $12.16  $8.92 
Diluted$7.63  $6.37  $12.03  $8.78 
Weighted average common shares outstanding:       
Basic 39,660   40,125   39,795   40,169 
Diluted 40,064   40,745   40,231   40,800 
        
Cash dividends declared per common share$1.00  $0.80  $1.80  $1.38 

(1) Earnings per share under the two-class method is calculated using net income attributable to common stockholders (net income reduced by earnings allocated to participating securities), which was $305.6 million and $483.8 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively. Participating securities excluded from weighted average common shares outstanding were 218 thousand and 229 thousand for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively.

POOL CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

  June 30, June 30,  Change 
  2022 2021  $ % 
             
Assets           
Current assets:           
 Cash and cash equivalents$91,481 $58,465 $33,016  56 %
 Receivables, net (1) 239,639  210,318  29,321  14  
 Receivables pledged under receivables facility 516,946  375,248  141,698  38  
 Product inventories, net (2) 1,579,101  894,654  684,447  77  
 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 43,317  18,716  24,601  131  
Total current assets 2,470,484  1,557,401  913,083  59  
             
Property and equipment, net 183,480  111,661  71,819  64  
Goodwill 692,972  283,284  409,688  145  
Other intangible assets, net 309,375  12,350  297,025  2,405  
Equity interest investments 1,179  1,293  (114) (9) 
Operating lease assets 259,571  221,068  38,503  17  
Other assets 45,044  26,978  18,066  67  
Total assets$3,962,105 $2,214,035 $1,748,070  79 %
             
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity           
Current liabilities:           
 Accounts payable$604,225 $439,453 $164,772  37 %
 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 195,529  184,437  11,092  6  
 Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt 19,731  10,058  9,673  96  
 Current operating lease liabilities 71,550  63,786  7,764  12  
Total current liabilities 891,035  697,734  193,301  28  
             
Deferred income taxes 42,380  30,440  11,940  39  
Long-term debt, net 1,575,667  413,058  1,162,609  281  
Other long-term liabilities 32,109  38,079  (5,970) (16) 
Non-current operating lease liabilities 191,856  159,976  31,880  20  
Total liabilities 2,733,047  1,339,287  1,393,760  104  
Total stockholders’ equity 1,229,058  874,748  354,310  41  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$3,962,105 $2,214,035 $1,748,070  79 %

(1) The allowance for doubtful accounts was $6.5 million at June 30, 2022 and $5.4 million at June 30, 2021.
(2) The inventory reserve was $20.9 million at June 30, 2022 and $15.2 million at June 30, 2021. 

POOL CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

  Six Months Ended   
  June 30,   
  2022   2021   Change
Operating activities        
Net income$486,544  $358,350  $128,194 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:        
 Depreciation 15,376   13,884   1,492 
 Amortization 4,358   723   3,635 
 Share-based compensation 7,571   7,549   22 
 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated investments, net (136)  (132)  (4)
 Other 7,185   4,812   2,373 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:        
 Receivables (384,245)  (295,342)  (88,903)
 Product inventories (251,090)  (114,792)  (136,298)
 Prepaid expenses and other assets (20,573)  (16,865)  (3,708)
 Accounts payable 208,017   170,368   37,649 
 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (44,276)  58,673   (102,949)
Net cash provided by operating activities 28,731   187,228   (158,497)
         
Investing activities        
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (7,629)  (15,162)  7,533 
Purchases of property and equipment, net of sale proceeds (19,802)  (17,333)  (2,469)
Net cash used in investing activities (27,431)  (32,495)  5,064 
         
Financing activities        
Proceeds from revolving line of credit 1,122,186   549,008   573,178 
Payments on revolving line of credit (1,128,902)  (505,636)  (623,266)
Proceeds from term loan under credit facility 250,000      250,000 
Proceeds from asset-backed financing 215,000   260,000   (45,000)
Payments on asset-backed financing (50,000)  (290,000)  240,000 
Payments on term facility (4,625)  (4,625)   
Proceeds from short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt 24,767   4,466   20,301 
Payments on short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt (16,808)  (6,277)  (10,531)
Payments of deferred and contingent acquisition consideration (1,374)  (362)  (1,012)
Proceeds from stock issued under share-based compensation plans 5,107   7,918   (2,811)
Payments of cash dividends (72,028)  (55,418)  (16,610)
Purchases of treasury stock (278,680)  (90,135)  (188,545)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 64,643   (131,061)  195,704 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,217   665   552 
Change in cash and cash equivalents 67,160   24,337   42,823 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 24,321   34,128   (9,807)
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period$91,481  $58,465  $33,016 

ADDENDUM

Base Business

The following table breaks out our consolidated results into the base business component and the excluded component (sales centers excluded from base business):

(Unaudited) Base Business Excluded Total
(in thousands) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
  June 30, June 30, June 30,
   2022   2021   2022   2021   2022   2021 
Net sales $1,963,974  $1,782,894  $91,844  $4,939  $2,055,818  $1,787,833 
             
Gross profit  625,843   550,509   40,961   1,176   666,804   551,685 
Gross margin  31.9%  30.9%  44.6%  23.8%  32.4%  30.9%
             
Operating expenses  226,728   212,425   21,188   674   247,916   213,099 
Expenses as a % of net sales  11.5%  11.9%  23.1%  13.6%  12.1%  11.9%
             
Operating income  399,115   338,084   19,773   502   418,888   338,586 
Operating margin  20.3%  19.0%  21.5%  10.2%  20.4%  18.9%


(Unaudited) Base Business Excluded Total
(in thousands) Six Months Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, June 30, June 30,
   2022   2021   2022   2021   2022   2021 
Net sales $3,292,100  $2,840,676  $176,368  $7,903  $3,468,468  $2,848,579 
             
Gross profit  1,039,122   850,948   74,872   1,869   1,113,994   852,817 
Gross margin  31.6%  30.0%  42.5%  23.6%  32.1%  29.9%
             
Operating expenses  420,655   383,710   38,727   1,490   459,382   385,200 
Expenses as a % of net sales  12.8%  13.5%  22.0%  18.9%  13.2%  13.5%
             
Operating income  618,467   467,238   36,145   379   654,612   467,617 
Operating margin  18.8%  16.4%  20.5%  4.8%  18.9%  16.4%

We have excluded the following acquisitions from our base business results for the periods identified:





Acquired 		 

Acquisition
Date		 Net
Sales Centers
Acquired		 

Periods
Excluded
Tri-State Pool Distributors April 2022 1 May - June 2022
Porpoise Pool & Patio, Inc. December 2021 1 January - June 2022
Wingate Supply, Inc. December 2021 1 January - June 2022
Vak Pak Builders Supply, Inc. June 2021 1 January - June 2022 and June 2021
Pool Source, LLC April 2021 1 January - June 2022 and April - June 2021
TWC Distributors, Inc. December 2020 10 January - February 2022 and January - February 2021

When calculating our base business results, we exclude sales centers that are acquired, closed or opened in new markets for a period of 15 months. We also exclude consolidated sales centers when we do not expect to maintain the majority of the existing business and existing sales centers that are consolidated with acquired sales centers.

We generally allocate corporate overhead expenses to excluded sales centers on the basis of their net sales as a percentage of total net sales. After 15 months of operations, we include acquired, consolidated and new market sales centers in the base business calculation including the comparative prior year period.

The table below summarizes the changes in our sales center count in the first six months of 2022.

December 31, 2021410
Acquired locations1
New locations5
June 30, 2022416

Adjusted EBITDA

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income or net loss plus interest and other non-operating expenses, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation, goodwill and other impairments (recoveries) and equity in earnings or loss in unconsolidated investments.  Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, which may limit its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of performance as determined by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). We believe Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, operating income or loss, net income or loss, net cash flows provided by or used in operating, investing and financing activities or other income statement or cash flow statement line items reported in accordance with GAAP.

We have included Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because we believe that it is widely used by our investors, industry analysts and others as a useful supplemental performance measure. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA, when viewed with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations, provides an additional measure that enables management and investors to monitor factors and trends affecting our ability to service debt, pay taxes and fund capital expenditures.
  
The table below presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA.

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended
(in thousands) June 30,  June 30,
   2022   2021   2022   2021 
Net income$307,283  $259,695  $486,544  $358,350 
 Add:           
 Interest and other non-operating expenses (1) 8,523   1,963   13,722   4,545 
 Provision for income taxes 103,160   76,985   154,482   104,854 
 Share-based compensation 3,914   3,712   7,571   7,549 
 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated investments, net (78)  (57)  (136)  (132)
 Depreciation 7,713   7,000   15,376   13,884 
 Amortization (2) 1,951   221   3,928   561 
Adjusted EBITDA$432,466  $349,519  $681,487  $489,611 

(1) Shown net of losses (gains) on foreign currency transactions of $190 thousand and $(96) thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively, and $114 thousand and $(109) thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively, and includes amortization of deferred financing costs as discussed in Note 2 below.

(2) Excludes amortization of deferred financing costs of $215 thousand and $81 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively, and $430 thousand and $162 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively. This non-cash expense is included in Interest and other non-operating expenses, net on the Consolidated Statements of Income.

Adjusted Diluted EPS

We have included adjusted diluted EPS, a non-GAAP financial measure, in this press release as a supplemental disclosure, because we believe this measure is useful to investors and others in assessing our period-to-period operating performance.

Adjusted diluted EPS is a key measure used by management to demonstrate the impact of tax benefits from ASU 2016-09 on our diluted EPS and to provide investors and others with additional information about our potential future operating performance to supplement GAAP measures.

We believe this measure should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, diluted EPS presented in accordance with GAAP, and in the context of our other disclosures in this press release. Other companies may calculate this non-GAAP financial measure differently than we do, which may limit its usefulness as a comparative measure.  

The table below presents a reconciliation of diluted EPS to adjusted diluted EPS.

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, June 30,
   2022   2021   2022   2021 
Diluted EPS $7.63  $6.37  $12.03  $8.78 
ASU 2016-09 tax benefit  (0.04)  (0.19)  (0.22)  (0.29)
Adjusted diluted EPS $7.59  $6.18  $11.81  $8.49 