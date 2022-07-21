IsoPlexis to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 10, 2022

BRANFORD, Conn., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IsoPlexis Corporation (Nasdaq: ISO), the Superhuman Cell Company, today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter 2022 before market open on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Company management will be webcasting a corresponding conference call beginning at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.isoplexis.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay after the event.

About IsoPlexis



IsoPlexis is the Superhuman Cell company.

By leading the discovery and identification of how multi-functional immune— Superhuman— cells communicate and respond, IsoPlexis assists researchers in understanding and predicting disease progression, treatment resistance and therapeutic efficacy.

IsoPlexis has been named Top Innovation or Design by The Scientist Magazine, Fierce, BIG Innovation, Red Dot and multiple others. The IsoPlexis platform is used globally by researchers, including those at the top 15 global pharmaceutical companies by revenue and at over 70% of leading U.S. comprehensive cancer centers.

