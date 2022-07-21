Mirasol Continues to Report Encouraging Results from Phase IV Drill Program at the Virginia Project, Argentina - High-grade Intercepts Extend Mineralization Beyond the Existing Silver Resource

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mirasol Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MRZ) (OTCPK: MRZLF) (the “Company” or “Mirasol”) is pleased to report results from the 12-hole, 1,362-meter Phase IV diamond drill campaign at the Virginia Silver Project (“Virginia”), located in Santa Cruz province, Argentina. The Virginia program is being funded by Silver Sands Resources Corp. (CSE: SAND) (OTCQB: SSRSF) (“Silver Sands”) under an option to purchase agreement in terms of which Mirasol will retain a 19.9% ownership in Silver Sands and a 3% NSR royalty, if the option is exercised (see News Release May 21, 2020).



“Virginia is one of Mirasol’s key projects located in a prolific silver mining district”, Mirasol’s President, Tim Heenan, commented. “The latest drill results continue to confirm the strong potential to build on Virginia’s current resource base within this very prospective silver-rich epithermal vein field. The new very high-grade Margarita discovery will play an important role in potential future additions to the existing silver resources. The entire Ely Vein trend is coming together to potentially form one continuous 870-meter-long mineralized zone. We are also pleased to see some of the outlying ‘blue sky’ targets, such as the Patricia Trend located approximately 1.5 kilometers to the north of the Ely North Resource conceptual pit, delivering indications of stronger silver mineralization.”

Figure 1: Phase IV Drill Campaign Overview

The previously untested Patricia and Daniela targets were also drilled during this campaign. The encouraging intercepts at the Patricia target represent the first significant silver mineralization from these outlying vein trends to the north and east of the principal resource conceptual pits.

Encouraging intercepts at Ely North, located both to the south and north of the current resource, have the potential to add new tonnage to the current Ely North resource.

At the Martina trend, the focus was to test the potential for new mineralization. The encouraging results obtained from MNW-DDH-006 and MC-DDH-002 combined extend the mineralization along the Martina trend by almost 100 meters to the North and South.

Significant results from the Phase IV drill campaign :

Margarita Vein Drill Results:

At the Margarita high-grade silver trend, three drill holes for a total of 333 meters successfully extended the mineralized vein by more than 150 meters to the north-west. The system remains open in both directions. The Margarita Vein has similar mineralization to the Julia Vein which hosts most of the current silver resources at Virginia.

Margarita hole MR-DDH-004 returned 4.85 meters at 720 g/t silver, including a discreet intercept of 0.30 meters at 1,775 g/t silver, exhibiting a strongly banded epithermal vein with fine-grained sulphides and copper oxides.

Figure 2: Margarita Vein Trend Long Section with Interpreted Grade Shells

Hole MR-DDH-005, the northern most hole to date along Margarita, returned values of 2.00 meters at 322 g/t silver and 0.6 meters at 673 g/t silver.

Hole MR-DDH-006, drilled to a vertical depth of 100 meters below surface, returned 3.6 meters at 185 g/t silver, including 0.5 meters at 588 g/t silver, showing that high-grade silver mineralization extends to depth and remains open.

Ely Central Vein Drill Results:

At Ely Central three holes were drilled for a total of 261 meters testing the gaps within the 500-meter-long trend. This newly identified silver-rich vein trend hosts previously reported high-grade drill intercept of 1,110 g/t silver over 5.70 meters (drill hole EC-DDH-005, see news release dated May 17, 2021), outcrops on surface and has been drilled to 100 meters vertically below surface, and remains open to depth.

Figure 3: Ely North and Ely Central Vein Trends Long Section with Interpreted Grade Shells

Notable intersections from the Ely Central drill holes:

• EC-DDH-011: 11.95m at 124 g/t silver, including 1.8m at 192 g/t silver

• EC-DDH-010: 1.95m at 190 g/t silver, including 0.3m at 553 g/t silver

• EC-DDH-012: 2m at 87 g/t silver, including 0.3m at 182 g/t silver

Figure 4: Ely North and Ely Central Vein Trends Drill Results Over Gradient IP Survey

Further infill drilling is required to test the remaining gaps along the Ely Trend. This could potentially connect the Ely Central and Ely South conceptual resource pits. Existing gaps are between drill holes EC-DDH-012 and EC-DDH-002 and also in the northern end. The higher-grade intersections of the adjacent southern zone to the Ely North conceptual resource pit may connect to expand the Ely North resource between drill holes VG-183 and EC-DDH-008 and in the southmost part of Ely Central.

Ely North Vein Drill Results:

One drill hole, EN-DDH-006, tested the northern extension of the 200-meter-long anomalous southern end of Ely North vein, which is not currently part of the Ely North conceptual resource pit. The hole intercepted the vein 100 meters vertically below surface returning 5.65 meters at 144.5 g/t silver, including 0.6 meters at 418 g/t silver.

This result is very significant as it extends the trend 50 meters to the north and also reduces the gap with the conceptual resource pit at Ely North (gap between EN-DDH-006 and previous drilling VG-186.

A priority geophysical chargeable anomaly located to the north of hole EN-DDH-006 remains untested and may close the gap with another hole located 50 meters north of EN-DDH-006. The northern-most end of the Ely North conceptual resource pit was also extended by EN-DDH-001 and remains open to north.

Martina Vein Drill Results: (Martina NW and Martina Central )

Two new holes were drilled at the Martina vein trend.

• MNW-DDH-006: 4.8m at 91 g/t silver

• MC-DDH-002: 2.9m at 127 g/t silver, including 1.45m at 179.5 g/t silver

Figure 5: Martina Vein Trend Long Section with Interpreted Grade Shells

Martina Central drill hole MC-DDH-002 returned silver intersections and was designed to start testing the gap between the Martina Central and northwest trends. Gaps still remain along the Martina structure with the potential for silver grades to be associated with the notable high chargeability responses. Hole MNW-DDH-006 filled the gap in the Martina NW and extended the mineralization along this 200-meter-long trend.

Patricia and Daniela Vein Drill Results:

One drill hole tested each of these veins which were untested targets hosting the highest-grade surface rock-chip silver samples. The objective of these holes was to test for downdip extensions of the surface expressions. The Patricia drill hole PA-DDH-001 intersected 1.45 meters at 120 g/t silver, including 0.5 meters at 198.5 g/t Silver, and another parallel structure with 2.95 meters at 95.7 g/t silver, including 0.35 meters at 163 g/t silver. These modest drill results did not replicate the extremely high-grade rock chips from near source float blocks samples (over 29,000 g/t silver and 18,800 g/t silver) from surface at Daniela and Patricia (see news release dated October 29, 2020). Follow up drilling along strike will be required to understand the significance of these intersections.

Santa Rita East Vein/Breccia Drill Results:

Hole SRE-DDH-005 was drilled at the Santa Rita East breccia structure to test the potential depth continuity of the epithermal quartz-adularia vein intercepted in hole SRE-DDH-003 (5.20 meters at 0.63 g/t gold and 7 g/t silver from 35.30 meters, see news release dated February 10, 2022). Hole SRE-DDH-005 intersected 1.3 meters at 0.23 g/t gold and 0.45m at 0.18 g/t gold. While below expectations, the structure is gold-rich and hosts a large IP high chargeability anomaly with a footprint over 200 meters long. This warrants more drilling to fully evaluate the breccia structure and other Santa Rita East and Central epithermal vein structures.

Libanesa Silver-Gold Project in Argentina:

Mirasol has received notification that the option agreement on the Libanesa Sliver-Gold project in Argentina (“Libanesa”) with our partner, Golden Arrow Resources Corporation (TSX-V:GRG) (“Golden Arrow”) has been terminated. Golden Arrow has exceeded its contractual minimum commitment by spending over US$500,000 on exploration since the option agreement was announced (see news release dated October 12, 2021). The exploration program included field mapping, surface sampling, trenching and 1,716 meters of drilling at the Cerro Plomo/Cerro Rodonda and the Lagunita prospects. Mirasol firmly believes that quality drill targets remain at Libanesa (Cerro Plomo) and once the data has been officially received Mirasol will review and evaluate how to test these remaining targets.

Table 1: Virginia Phase IV Reported Drill Intercepts

Hole ID From To Interval (m)1 Silver g/t2 Gold g/t Cut-off3 EC-DDH-010 53.35 55.30 1.95 190 63 including 53.35 53.65 0.30 553 300 EC-DDH-011 57.05 69.00 11.95 124 63 including 66.20 68.00 1.80 192 150 EC-DDH-012 66.85 68.90 2.00 87 63 including 68.00 68.30 0.30 182 150 EN-DDH-006 114.35 120.00 5.65 144 63 Including 116.10 116.70 0.60 418 300 MC-DDH-002 79.30 82.20 2.90 127 63 Including 80.05 81.5 1.45 179 150 MNW-DDH-006 63.20 68.00 4.80 91 63 MR-DDH-004 57.70 62.55 4.85 720 63 Including 60.70 61.00 0.30 1,775 300 MR-DDH-005 55.60 57.65 2.00 322 150 Including 56.30 56.90 0.60 673 300 MR-DDH-006 96.85 100.45 3.60 185 63 Including 98.75 99.25 0.50 588 300 PA-DDH-001 33.45 34.90 1.45 120 63 Including 33.95 34.45 0.5 198 150 10.20 13.15 2.95 96 63 Including 11.90 12.25 0.35 163 150 SRE-DDH-005 81.05 82.35 1.30 0.23 0.20 85.6 86.05 0.45 0.18 0.10 DA-DDH-001 No interval above cut-off

Notes:

1 Reported interval length are down hole widths and not true widths.

2 Reported intervals are at the stated a cut-off grade of 63 g/t Ag, 150 g/t Ag, 300 g/t Ag, 0.20 g/t Au and 0.10 g/t Au. Reported intervals may include up to a maximum of 2m individual section below cut-off grade and Ag grades are uncapped.

3 The intervals were selected using the 63 g/t Ag cut-off grade used in the NI 43-101 resource estimate.

Table 2: Virginia Phase IV Reported Holes Collar Location

Hole Id Easting Northing Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Depth (m) DA-DDH-001 2,428,498 4,742,039 1,055 70 -45 113 EC-DDH-010 2,428,905 4,739,935 994 280 -45 80 EC-DDH-011 2,428,878 4,739,737 996 280 -45 92 EC-DDH-012 2,428,852 4,739,625 992 280 -45 89 EN-DDH-006 2,428,995 4,740,302 1,027 264 -45 168 MC-DDH-002 2,429,677 4,739,971 978 65 -45 137 MNW-DDH-006 2,429,611 4,740,124 1,006 65 -45 131 MR-DDH-004 2,428,750 4,738,689 968 50 -45 101 MR-DDH-005 2,428,717 4,738,735 968 45 -45 101 MR-DDH-006 2,428,716 4,738,659 964 50 -45 131 PA-DDH-001 2,428,419 4,742,002 1,056 250 -45 92 SRE-DDH-005 2,423,590 4,752,135 844 280 -50 127

