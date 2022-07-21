American Airlines Reports Second-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) today reported its second-quarter 2022 financial results, including:



Second-quarter net income of $476 million, or $0.68 per diluted share. Excluding net special items 1 , second-quarter net income of $533 million, or $0.76 per diluted share.

Record second-quarter revenue of $13.4 billion, which represents a 12.2% increase over the same period in 2019, despite flying 8.5% less capacity.

Ended the second quarter with $15.6 billion of total available liquidity.

Company continues to execute on its plan to pay down approximately $15 billion of total debt2 by the end of 2025.

“We are very pleased to report a quarterly profit, excluding net special items, for the first time since the start of the pandemic, driven by the strong demand environment and the hard work of our team,” said American’s CEO Robert Isom. “The American Airlines team has stepped up to meet the surge in demand for air travel while running a reliable operation in very challenging conditions. We are encouraged by the trends we’re seeing across the business, and we remain well-positioned for the continued recovery.”

Running a reliable operation

In the second quarter, American flew a schedule that was more than 25% larger than its closest competitor as measured by total departures. American and its regional partners operated more than 500,000 flights in the quarter, an 8% increase over the second quarter of 2021, with an average load factor of 87%, which is 10 points higher than the second quarter of 2021. Despite a challenging operating environment in June, American’s on-time departure rate, on-time arrival rate and completion factor for the second quarter of 2022 were each improved versus the second quarter of 2019.

American is proud to offer customers the youngest fleet among U.S. network carriers and the largest network of any U.S. airline, with an expected average of more than 5,400 daily departures for the remainder of the summer.

Returning to profitability

American produced revenues of $13.4 billion in the second quarter, a 12.2% increase versus 2019 and a record for any quarter in company history. This record revenue was achieved while flying 8.5% less capacity than the same period in 2019, and there remains significant revenue potential going forward to the extent business and international travel improve further.

Domestic leisure travel remains very strong and surpassed 2019 levels in the second quarter and American also saw improvements in corporate and government revenue in the quarter. Demand for international travel also improved steadily during the second quarter and the company expects this to continue following the lifting of the COVID-19 testing requirement for inbound travel to the U.S.

Liquidity and balance sheet

American ended the second quarter with $15.6 billion of total available liquidity. Total debt reduction continues to be a top priority and the company remains on track to reduce overall debt levels by $15 billion by the end of 2025.

In the second quarter, the company made $1.0 billion in scheduled debt and finance lease payments, including paying off the remaining $433 million outstanding balance of its $750 million unsecured senior notes that matured in June. To date, American has reduced its overall debt by $5.2 billion from peak levels in the second quarter of 2021.

Guidance and investor update

American will continue to match its forward capacity with the resources required to support its operation. Based on current trends, the company expects its third-quarter total revenue to be 10% to 12% higher versus the third quarter of 2019 on 8% to 10% lower capacity. Based on these demand trends and the current fuel price forecast, the company expects to be profitable in the third quarter.

For additional financial forecasting detail, please refer to the company’s investor update, filed with this press release with the SEC on Form 8-K. This filing will also be available at aa.com/investorrelations.

Conference call and webcast details

The company will conduct a live audio webcast of its financial results conference call at 7:30 a.m. CDT today. The call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at aa.com/investorrelations. An archive of the webcast will be available on the website through Aug. 21.

Notes

See the accompanying notes in the financial tables section of this press release for further explanation, including a reconciliation of all GAAP to non-GAAP financial information.

The company recognized $84 million of pre-tax net special items in the second quarter of 2022, which principally included mark-to-market net unrealized losses associated with certain equity investments. Total debt includes debt, finance leases, operating lease liability and pension obligations.

American Airlines Group Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In millions, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) 3 Months Ended

June 30, Percent

Increase 6 Months Ended

June 30, Percent

Increase 2022 2021 (Decrease) 2022 2021 (Decrease) Operating revenues: Passenger $ 12,223 $ 6,545 86.8 $ 20,041 $ 9,724 nm Cargo 328 326 0.5 692 641 7.8 Other 871 607 43.5 1,588 1,121 41.7 Total operating revenues 13,422 7,478 79.5 22,321 11,486 94.3 Operating expenses: Aircraft fuel and related taxes 4,020 1,611 nm (1) 6,522 2,644 nm Salaries, wages and benefits 3,235 2,862 13.0 6,389 5,593 14.2 Regional expenses: Regional operating expenses 992 558 77.5 1,964 1,102 78.1 Regional depreciation and amortization 80 77 3.4 160 159 0.7 Maintenance, materials and repairs 647 459 40.9 1,264 835 51.3 Other rent and landing fees 694 686 1.2 1,372 1,256 9.2 Aircraft rent 345 356 (2.9 ) 698 706 (1.1 ) Selling expenses 504 277 82.2 836 427 95.8 Depreciation and amortization 504 481 4.8 995 959 3.8 Special items, net (5 ) (1,288 ) (99.6 ) 152 (2,996 ) nm Other 1,389 958 45.0 2,675 1,675 59.8 Total operating expenses 12,405 7,037 76.3 23,027 12,360 86.3 Operating income (loss) 1,017 441 nm (706 ) (874 ) (19.2 ) Nonoperating income (expense): Interest income 29 5 nm 37 8 nm Interest expense, net (468 ) (486 ) (3.7 ) (932 ) (856 ) 8.8 Other income, net 25 49 (50.4 ) 118 158 (25.7 ) Total nonoperating expense, net (414 ) (432 ) (4.0 ) (777 ) (690 ) 12.6 Income (loss) before income taxes 603 9 nm (1,483 ) (1,564 ) (5.2 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 127 (10 ) nm (324 ) (333 ) (2.8 ) Net income (loss) $ 476 $ 19 nm $ (1,159 ) $ (1,231 ) (5.8 ) Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.73 $ 0.03 $ (1.78 ) $ (1.92 ) Diluted $ 0.68 $ 0.03 $ (1.78 ) $ (1.92 ) Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands): Basic 650,346 644,123 649,925 639,366 Diluted 718,532 656,372 649,925 639,366 Note: Percent change may not recalculate due to rounding. (1) Not meaningful or greater than 100% change.





American Airlines Group Inc. Consolidated Operating Statistics (1) (Unaudited) 3 Months Ended

June 30, Increase 6 Months Ended

June 30, Increase 2022 2021 (Decrease) 2022 2021 (Decrease) Revenue passenger miles (millions) 57,516 42,022 36.9 % 101,806 64,486 57.9 % Available seat miles (ASM) (millions) 66,163 54,555 21.3 % 125,697 92,319 36.2 % Passenger load factor (percent) 86.9 77.0 9.9 pts 81.0 69.9 11.1 pts Yield (cents) 21.25 15.57 36.4 % 19.69 15.08 30.5 % Passenger revenue per ASM (cents) 18.47 12.00 54.0 % 15.94 10.53 51.4 % Total revenue per ASM (cents) 20.29 13.71 48.0 % 17.76 12.44 42.7 % Cargo ton miles (millions) 500 555 (9.8 ) % 1,036 1,087 (4.7 ) % Cargo yield per ton mile (cents) 65.58 58.86 11.4 % 66.74 59.02 13.1 % Fuel consumption (gallons in millions) 997 844 18.1 % 1,891 1,452 30.2 % Average aircraft fuel price including related taxes (dollars per gallon) 4.03 1.91 nm 3.45 1.82 89.4 % Operating cost per ASM (cents) 18.75 12.90 45.3 % 18.32 13.39 36.8 % Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items (cents) 18.76 15.57 20.5 % 18.20 17.05 6.8 % Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items and fuel (cents) 12.68 12.61 0.5 % 13.01 14.18 (8.3 ) % Passenger enplanements (thousands) 53,068 44,019 20.6 % 95,790 68,256 40.3 % Departures (thousands): Mainline 260 220 18.1 % 501 372 34.5 % Regional 243 247 (1.6 ) % 474 433 9.5 % Total 503 467 7.7 % 975 805 21.1 % Average stage length (miles): Mainline 1,181 1,172 0.8 % 1,170 1,186 (1.3 ) % Regional 478 483 (1.0 ) % 481 492 (2.4 ) % Total 841 808 4.2 % 835 813 2.7 % Aircraft at end of period: Mainline (2) 895 854 4.8 % 895 854 4.8 % Regional (3) 576 559 3.0 % 576 559 3.0 % Total 1,471 1,413 4.1 % 1,471 1,413 4.1 % Full-time equivalent employees at end of period: Mainline 102,100 91,100 12.1 % 102,100 91,100 12.1 % Regional (4) 27,100 26,300 3.0 % 27,100 26,300 3.0 % Total 129,200 117,400 10.1 % 129,200 117,400 10.1 % Note: Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding. (1) Unless otherwise noted, operating statistics include mainline and regional operations. Regional includes wholly-owned regional airline subsidiaries and operating results from capacity purchase carriers. (2) Excludes 20 Boeing 737-800 mainline aircraft that are in temporary storage at June 30, 2022. (3) Includes aircraft owned and leased by American as well as aircraft operated by third-party regional carriers under capacity purchase agreements. Excludes 15 Embraer 145 and four Embraer 170 regional aircraft that are in temporary storage at June 30, 2022. (4) Regional full-time equivalent employees only include our wholly-owned regional airline subsidiaries.





American Airlines Group Inc. Consolidated Revenue Statistics by Region (Unaudited) 3 Months Ended

June 30, Increase 6 Months Ended

June 30, Increase 2022 2021 (Decrease) 2022 2021 (Decrease) Domestic (1) Revenue passenger miles (millions) 39,488 34,871 13.2 % 72,120 53,408 35.0 % Available seat miles (ASM) (millions) 43,948 41,037 7.1 % 85,821 68,989 24.4 % Passenger load factor (percent) 89.9 85.0 4.9 pts 84.0 77.4 6.6 pts Passenger revenue (dollars in millions) 9,120 5,444 67.5 % 15,180 8,099 87.4 % Yield (cents) 23.10 15.61 47.9 % 21.05 15.16 38.8 % Passenger revenue per ASM (cents) 20.75 13.27 56.4 % 17.69 11.74 50.7 % Latin America (2) Revenue passenger miles (millions) 8,424 5,970 41.1 % 16,077 9,546 68.4 % Available seat miles (millions) 9,801 8,461 15.8 % 20,112 16,326 23.2 % Passenger load factor (percent) 86.0 70.6 15.4 pts 79.9 58.5 21.4 pts Passenger revenue (dollars in millions) 1,534 936 63.9 % 2,761 1,417 94.8 % Yield (cents) 18.21 15.68 16.1 % 17.17 14.85 15.6 % Passenger revenue per ASM (cents) 15.65 11.06 41.5 % 13.73 8.68 58.1 % Atlantic Revenue passenger miles (millions) 9,045 939 nm % 12,649 1,139 nm % Available seat miles (millions) 11,630 4,035 nm % 18,010 5,186 nm % Passenger load factor (percent) 77.8 23.3 54.5 pts 70.2 22.0 48.2 pts Passenger revenue (dollars in millions) 1,481 125 nm % 1,947 147 nm % Yield (cents) 16.37 13.26 23.5 % 15.39 12.88 19.5 % Passenger revenue per ASM (cents) 12.73 3.09 nm % 10.81 2.83 nm % Pacific Revenue passenger miles (millions) 559 242 nm % 960 393 nm % Available seat miles (millions) 784 1,022 (23.2 ) % 1,754 1,818 (3.5 ) % Passenger load factor (percent) 71.2 23.7 47.5 pts 54.7 21.6 33.1 pts Passenger revenue (dollars in millions) 88 40 nm % 153 61 nm % Yield (cents) 15.81 16.71 (5.4 ) % 15.94 15.49 2.9 % Passenger revenue per ASM (cents) 11.26 3.96 nm % 8.72 3.35 nm % Total International Revenue passenger miles (millions) 18,028 7,151 nm % 29,686 11,078 nm % Available seat miles (millions) 22,215 13,518 64.3 % 39,876 23,330 70.9 % Passenger load factor (percent) 81.2 52.9 28.3 pts 74.4 47.5 26.9 pts Passenger revenue (dollars in millions) 3,103 1,101 nm % 4,861 1,625 nm % Yield (cents) 17.21 15.39 11.8 % 16.38 14.67 11.6 % Passenger revenue per ASM (cents) 13.97 8.14 71.5 % 12.19 6.97 75.0 % Note: Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding. (1) Domestic results include Canada, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands. (2) Latin America results include the Caribbean.





Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Information to Non-GAAP Financial Information American Airlines Group Inc. (the Company) sometimes uses financial measures that are derived from the condensed consolidated financial statements but that are not presented in accordance with GAAP to understand and evaluate its current operating performance and to allow for period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures may also provide useful information to investors and others. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures of other companies, and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, any measure of performance, cash flow or liquidity prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company is providing a reconciliation of reported non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable financial measures on a GAAP basis.



The tables below present the reconciliations of the following GAAP measures to their non-GAAP measures:



- Pre-Tax Income (Loss) (GAAP measure) to Pre-Tax Income (Loss) Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)

- Pre-Tax Margin (GAAP measure) to Pre-Tax Margin Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)

- Net Income (Loss) (GAAP measure) to Net Income (Loss) Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)

- Basic and Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share (GAAP measure) to Basic and Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)

- Operating Income (Loss) (GAAP measure) to Operating Income (Loss) Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)



Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company's current operating performance and to allow for period-to-period comparisons. As net special items may vary from period-to-period in nature and amount, the adjustment to exclude net special items allows management an additional tool to understand the Company’s core operating performance.



Additionally, the tables below present the reconciliations of total operating costs (GAAP measure) to total operating costs excluding net special items and fuel (non-GAAP measure) and total operating costs per ASM (CASM) to CASM excluding net special items and fuel. Management uses total operating costs excluding net special items and fuel and CASM excluding net special items and fuel to evaluate the Company's current operating performance and for period-to-period comparisons. The price of fuel, over which the Company has no control, impacts the comparability of period-to-period financial performance. The adjustment to exclude fuel and net special items allows management an additional tool to understand and analyze the Company’s non-fuel costs and core operating performance. 3 Months Ended

June 30, Percent

Increase 6 Months Ended

June 30, Percent

Increase Reconciliation of Pre-Tax Income (Loss) Excluding Net Special Items 2022 2021 (Decrease) 2022 2021 (Decrease) (in millions, except share and per share amounts) (in millions, except share and per share amounts) Pre-tax income (loss) as reported $ 603 $ 9 $ (1,483 ) $ (1,564 ) Pre-tax net special items: Mainline operating special items, net (1) (5 ) (1,288 ) 152 (2,996 ) Regional operating special items, net (2) - (167 ) - (381 ) Nonoperating special items, net (3) 89 37 92 13 Total pre-tax net special items 84 (1,418 ) 244 (3,364 ) Pre-tax income (loss) excluding net special items $ 687 $ (1,409 ) nm $ (1,239 ) $ (4,928 ) (74.8%) Calculation of Pre-Tax Margin Pre-tax income (loss) as reported $ 603 $ 9 $ (1,483 ) $ (1,564 ) Total operating revenues as reported $ 13,422 $ 7,478 $ 22,321 $ 11,486 Pre-tax margin 4.5% 0.1% (6.6% ) (13.6% ) Calculation of Pre-Tax Margin Excluding Net Special Items Pre-tax income (loss) excluding net special items $ 687 $ (1,409 ) $ (1,239 ) $ (4,928 ) Total operating revenues as reported $ 13,422 $ 7,478 $ 22,321 $ 11,486 Pre-tax margin excluding net special items 5.1% (18.8% ) (5.6% ) (42.9% ) Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Excluding Net Special Items Net income (loss) as reported $ 476 $ 19 $ (1,159 ) $ (1,231 ) Net special items: Total pre-tax net special items (1), (2), (3) 84 (1,418 ) 244 (3,364 ) Income tax special items, net (9 ) - (9 ) - Net tax effect of net special items (18 ) 309 (53 ) 762 Net income (loss) excluding net special items $ 533 $ (1,090 ) nm $ (977 ) $ (3,833 ) (74.5%) Reconciliation of Basic and Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share Excluding Net Special Items Net income (loss) excluding net special items $ 533 $ (1,090 ) $ (977 ) $ (3,833 ) Shares used for computation (in thousands): Basic 650,346 644,123 649,925 639,366 Diluted 718,532 644,123 649,925 639,366 Earnings (loss) per share excluding net special items: Basic $ 0.82 $ (1.69 ) $ (1.50 ) $ (6.00 ) Diluted $ 0.76 $ (1.69 ) $ (1.50 ) $ (6.00 ) 3 Months Ended

June 30, 6 Months Ended

June 30, Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) Excluding Net Special Items 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in millions) (in millions) Operating income (loss) as reported $ 1,017 $ 441 $ (706 ) $ (874 ) Operating net special items: Mainline operating special items, net (1) (5 ) (1,288 ) 152 (2,996 ) Regional operating special items, net (2) - (167 ) - (381 ) Operating income (loss) excluding net special items $ 1,012 $ (1,014 ) $ (554 ) $ (4,251 ) Reconciliation of Total Operating Cost per ASM Excluding Net Special Items and Fuel Total operating expenses as reported $ 12,405 $ 7,037 $ 23,027 $ 12,360 Operating net special items: Mainline operating special items, net (1) 5 1,288 (152 ) 2,996 Regional operating special items, net (2) - 167 - 381 Total operating expenses excluding net special items 12,410 8,492 22,875 15,737 Aircraft fuel and related taxes (4,020 ) (1,611 ) (6,522 ) (2,644 ) Total operating expenses excluding net special items and fuel $ 8,390 $ 6,881 $ 16,353 $ 13,093 (in cents) (in cents) Total operating expenses per ASM as reported 18.75 12.90 18.32 13.39 Operating net special items per ASM: Mainline operating special items, net (1) 0.01 2.36 (0.12 ) 3.25 Regional operating special items, net (2) - 0.31 - 0.41 Total operating expenses per ASM excluding net special items 18.76 15.57 18.20 17.05 Aircraft fuel and related taxes per ASM (6.08 ) (2.95 ) (5.19 ) (2.86 ) Total operating expenses per ASM excluding net special items and fuel 12.68 12.61 13.01 14.18 Note: Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding. FOOTNOTES: (1) The 2022 six month period mainline operating special items, net principally included a non-cash impairment charge to write down the carrying value of the Company's retired Airbus A330 fleet to the estimated fair value due to current market conditions for certain used aircraft.The Company retired its Airbus A330 fleet in 2020 as a result of the decline in demand for air travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The 2021 second quarter mainline operating special items, net principally included $1.3 billion of Payroll Support Program (PSP) financial assistance. The 2021 six month period mainline operating special items, net principally included $3.2 billion of PSP financial assistance, offset in part by $168 million of salary and medical costs associated with certain team members who opted into voluntary early retirement programs offered as a result of reductions to the Company's operation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (2) The 2021 second quarter regional operating special items, net principally included $167 million of PSP financial assistance. The 2021 six month period regional operating special items, net principally included $410 million of PSP financial assistance, offset in part by a $27 million non-cash impairment charge to write down regional aircraft resulting from the retirement of the remaining Embraer 140 fleet earlier than planned. (3) Principally included mark-to-market net unrealized gains and losses associated with certain equity and other investments as well as non-cash charges associated with debt refinancings and extinguishments.

American Airlines Group Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In millions)(Unaudited) 6 Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 2,924 $ 3,644 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures, net of aircraft purchase deposit returns (1,405 ) 118 Airport construction projects, net of reimbursements (156 ) (77 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 19 161 Proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions - 163 Sales of short-term investments 10,135 2,837 Purchases of short-term investments (10,083 ) (13,840 ) Increase in restricted short-term investments (10 ) (404 ) Purchase of equity investment (200 ) - Other investing activities - 6 Net cash used in investing activities (1,700 ) (11,036 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments on long-term debt and finance leases (1,659 ) (5,040 ) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 574 12,096 Shares withheld for taxes pursuant to employee stock plans (16 ) (13 ) Proceeds from issuance of equity - 460 Deferred financing costs - (166 ) Other financing activities 6 121 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (1,095 ) 7,458 Net increase in cash and restricted cash 129 66 Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period 408 399 (1) Cash and restricted cash at end of period $ 537 $ 465 ________________________ (1) The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and restricted cash to amounts reported within the condensed consolidated balance sheets: Cash $ 401 $ 325 Restricted cash included in restricted cash and short-term investments 136 140 Total cash and restricted cash $ 537 $ 465





American Airlines Group Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions, except shares) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash $ 401 $ 273 Short-term investments 12,121 12,158 Restricted cash and short-term investments 997 990 Accounts receivable, net 1,835 1,505 Aircraft fuel, spare parts and supplies, net 2,273 1,795 Prepaid expenses and other 898 615 Total current assets 18,525 17,336 Operating property and equipment Flight equipment 38,754 37,856 Ground property and equipment 9,595 9,335 Equipment purchase deposits 617 517 Total property and equipment, at cost 48,966 47,708 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (18,972 ) (18,171 ) Total property and equipment, net 29,994 29,537 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,510 7,850 Other assets Goodwill 4,091 4,091 Intangibles, net 2,079 1,988 Deferred tax asset 3,858 3,556 Other assets 1,906 2,109 Total other assets 11,934 11,744 Total assets $ 67,963 $ 66,467 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities Current maturities of long-term debt and finance leases $ 2,106 $ 2,489 Accounts payable 2,733 1,772 Accrued salaries and wages 1,505 1,489 Air traffic liability 8,969 6,087 Loyalty program liability 3,065 2,896 Operating lease liabilities 1,483 1,507 Other accrued liabilities 2,909 2,766 Total current liabilities 22,770 19,006 Noncurrent liabilities Long-term debt and finance leases, net of current maturities 34,963 35,571 Pension and postretirement benefits 4,755 5,053 Loyalty program liability 6,189 6,239 Operating lease liabilities 6,313 6,610 Other liabilities 1,395 1,328 Total noncurrent liabilities 53,615 54,801 Stockholders' equity (deficit) Common stock, 649,779,361 shares outstanding at June 30, 2022 6 6 Additional paid-in capital 7,259 7,234 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,890 ) (5,942 ) Retained deficit (9,797 ) (8,638 ) Total stockholders' deficit (8,422 ) (7,340 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 67,963 $ 66,467

