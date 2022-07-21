Inaugural Fibroids Awareness Day aims to break the silence and isolation around misunderstood disease that will impact 70% of all women by age 50

English French

MONTREAL, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Vivre 100 Fibromes (Living Without Fibroids) officially declared July 21st as the first Fibroids Awareness Day in Canada – a date to increase understanding and shine a light on uterine fibroids, which impacts approximately 70% of all women by the age of 50 with many enduring symptoms and suffering in silence.i



“Since I founded Vivre 100 Fibromes in 2016, my goal has been to build a community of support for women living with uterine fibroids to ensure they have proper access to resources and treatment options,” says Aïssatou Sidibé, President, Vivre 100 Fibromes. “When I was diagnosed in 2013, I waited too long to consult a specialist and experienced this condition alone – but my life improved significantly when I made lifestyle changes to manage my anemia and underwent successful surgery in 2018.”

Uterine fibroids are non-cancerous tumors that can develop on the inside, outside and on the wall of the uterus.ii Symptoms of uterine fibroids can include heavier, prolonged, or painful periods, abdominal pain, anemia, pain during intercourse, frequent and unusual urges to urinate, infertility or miscarriage.iii Women of colour are more likely to be diagnosed with uterine fibroids, with 25% of Black women being diagnosed by the age of 25.iv

“My journey with the disease was quite intense and Vivre 100 Fibromes was like a family to me at a time when I truly hit a wall,” says Nydia Laplante, an entrepreneur and step fitness coach, who had a 16 cm-long fibroid removed through a delicate yet routine surgical procedure (myomectomy). It gave me hope and a support system where I had access to all these women with the same lived experience.”

Thirty to 50% of women are carriers of fibroids, with symptoms that vary from woman to woman. In Canada alone, uterine fibroids account for 30% of hysterectomies, the second most common surgery for women after Cesarean section.v Early diagnosis and treatment are key in supporting women in managing uterine fibroids.

“Women need to be more proactive and have open and honest conversations with their doctor or gynecologist about their reproductive health,” says Dr. Carole Kamga-Ngande, reproductive endocrinologist, department of obstetrics and gynecology, at the CHUM. “Over the last few years, we have made great technological advances to be able to detect fibroids and provide different treatment options based on the life stage of the patient.”

In honour of Fibroids Awareness Day, Canadians are encouraged to share their stories using the hashtag #FightingFibroids and #Vivre100Fibromes. The Fibroids Awareness campaign was made possible through the support of AbbVie Canada.

For more information and support visit: www.fibroidsandanemia.ca

MEDIA ALERT: To mark Fibroids Awareness Day, Vivre 100 Fibromes is hosting an event at Terrasse Teranga in Montreal (185 Sherbrooke St. W) from 5:00 to 7:00 pm where our three spokespeople will be available for interviews.

About Vivre 100 Fibromes:

Founded in 2016, Vivre 100 Fibromes is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to improve the care of women with uterine fibroids. It does so by using a three-pronged approach: informing women, health professionals and all public institutions to bring the disease out of the shadows; supporting women to break their social isolation and offer them activities that promote their well-being; and contributing to researching and setting up medico-social partnerships between hospitals and health organizations.

