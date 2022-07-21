Worldwide Nanomedicine Industry to 2027 - Featuring Pfizer, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Amgen and Moderna Among Others

Dublin, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Nanomedicine Market, By Nanomolecule Type (Nanoparticles, Nanoshells, Nanodevices, Nanotubes), By Nanoparticle Type, By Application, By Disease Indication, By Region and Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Nanomedicine Market is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 8.28% in the forecast period, 2023-2027, to reach USD242,655.19 million by 2027.

The market is driven by the factors such as the growing healthcare expenditure and increased demand for personalized medicines. The massive prevalence of chronic and lifestyle disorders such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases across the globe is accelerating the application of nanomedicine in various healthcare applications. Also, the high-end investments in research and development activities by public and private players to find novel solutions for drug delivery and increase the effectiveness of drugs are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the Global Nanomedicine Market in the forecast period.



Nanomedicines are considered very effective in treating chronic diseases such as cancer, dementia, and diabetes as they fuel the metabolism of medications in the body. They deliver the drugs at the target site in the right proportion. The market's availability of nanomedical products such as DNA probes, nanosensors, and nanoparticle-based imaging agents is increasing the demand. However, the high cost associated with the nanomedicine manufacturing process and research and development activities may hinder the Global Nanomedicine Market in the forecast period.



The Global Nanomedicine Market is divided into nano molecule type, nanoparticles type, application, disease indication, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on application, the nanomedicine market is divided into drug delivery, vaccines, diagnostic imaging, regenerative medicine, and others. Drug delivery applications dominated the market in 2021 and captured 30.23% of the overall market share. This segment is expected to maintain its dominance over the next five years. The rise in awareness about the benefits of nanomedicine in drug delivery applications and the increased prevalence of diseases drives the demand for nanomedicines for drug delivery applications.



The major market players operating in the Global Nanomedicine Market are Pfizer Inc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi S.A., Amgen Inc., Moderna, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Genentech, Inc., Celgene Corporation, Vifor Pharma Group, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., among others.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth and the market size of the Global Nanomedicine Market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Nanomedicine Market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast the Global Nanomedicine Market is divided into nanomolecule type, nanoparticles type, application, disease indication, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Nanomedicine Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions, etc., in the Global Nanomedicine Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Nanomedicine Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Nanomedicine Market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Nanomedicine Market



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Factors Increasing the demand for Nanomedicine

5.2. Preference, By Nanomolecule Type

5.3. Demand for Nanomedicine, By Indication

5.4. Brand Awareness



6. Global Nanomedicine Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Nanomolecule Type (Nanoparticles, Nanoshells, Nanodevices, Nanotubes)

6.2.1.1. By Nanoparticle Type (Polymer - based, Lipid - based, Nanocrystals, Inorganic, Others)

6.2.2. By Application (Drug Delivery, Vaccines, Diagnostic Imaging, Regenerative Medicine, Others)

6.2.3. By Disease Indication (Oncological Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Orthopedic Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases, Others)

6.2.4. By Company (2021)

6.2.5. By Region

6.3. Market Map

7. North America Nanomedicine Market Outlook

8. Europe Nanomedicine Market Outlook

9. Asia Pacific Nanomedicine Market Outlook

10. South America Nanomedicine Market Outlook

11. Middle East and Africa Nanomedicine Market Outlook

12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends and Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Pfizer Inc.

14.2. Janssen Pharmaceuticals

14.3. Sanofi S.A.

14.4. Amgen Inc.

14.5. Moderna, Inc.

14.6. Novo Nordisk A/S

14.7. Genentech, Inc

14.8. Celgene Corporation

14.9. Vifor Pharma Ltd.

14.10. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



15. Strategic Recommendations

