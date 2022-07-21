New York, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dental Scalers Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product, Application, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06295660/?utm_source=GNW

Moreover, demand for ultrasonic/powered dental scalers is likely to emerge as a significant future trend in the dental scalers market during the forecast period. However, the high cost of dental treatment hampers the overall market growth.

In periodontal dentistry, scalers flatten the roots and remove plaque and tartar from the patient’s teeth.A buildup of plaque (biofilm) can harden into tartar and, if left untreated, can lead to gum disease and tooth decay.



Scaling is removing tartar from the teeth’ supra- and subgingival surfaces.Scaling can be performed using a combination of mechanical and hand instruments.



Dental scalers make it easier to clean hard-to-reach areas thanks to their narrow tips at both ends.The small and thin sickle ends are uniquely equipped to clean supragingival and subgingival calculus.



The dental scalers have multiple scraping edges that can be used on the medial and distal portions of the tooth to remove plaque, tartar, etc. Furthermore, the growing number of dental appliances in emerging countries also contributes to the dental scalers market growth.

Various initiatives are helping spread awareness about oral health across the world.For instance, World Oral Health Day is observed every year on March 20.



It highlights the benefits of good oral health, spreads awareness about oral diseases, and promotes oral hygiene maintenance. The 2019 World Oral Health Day theme was ‘Say Ahh: Act on Mouth Health.’ This campaign helped in raising awareness among people about taking concrete actions to prevent oral disease and safeguard their overall health. The theme not only focused on individuals but also on the oral health professionals, as they too are the stakeholders in educating and protecting patients from oral diseases. Policymakers aim to address the burden of oral diseases and integrate oral health into policies that address other diseases. Governments of various countries are also focusing on creating awareness about oral health among their people. For instance, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, envisaged the National Oral Health Program (NOHP) for an affordable, accessible, and equitable oral health care delivery in a well-coordinated manner for bringing about “optimal oral health” for all by 2020. In addition, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) supports a broad spectrum of oral health activities that significantly aid the nation’s oral health through oral health financing, research, workforce development, public health action, quality initiatives, and technologies. The USPHS Oral Health Coordinating Committee is compiling a summary of activities that captures the breadth and diversity of efforts within HHS to support oral healthcare. These initiatives by governments and institutions for creating awareness about oral health among the people are driving the dental scalers market.

The dental scalers market is segmented into product, application, and end user.Based on product, the market is segmented into powered dental scalers, handheld dental scalers, and scaler inserts.



The handheld dental scalers segment is estimated to account for the largest market share from 2022 to 2028.Handheld dental scalers are also known as manual dental scalers, which are directly used.



Manual scalers are as effective as powered dental scalers for cleaning the plaque and tartar from easy-to-reach areas of the teeth. Furthermore, the ease with which manual scalers can be picked up and used as needed can make these tools better suited to removing minor accumulations of plaque.



Dental Scalers Market Opportunities

New technological developments are making it easier for dentists to perform their job quickly, safely, and comfortably.Technology makes dental hygiene appointments a much more pleasant experience for patients.



This increases patient compliance and makes them more willing to schedule treatment and recall visits.Many dentists have already employed software to get insights into clinical decision-making.



These developments are likely to lead to the integration of AI algorithms to enable clinicians to find the best modalities for their patients.

Dental Association in the United States state that with the exponential rise in health data and the maturing of healthcare AI, dental medicine is entering a new stage of digitization. Such smart algorithms can be integrated within the healthcare system to analyze health data, research findings, and treatment techniques to offer diagnostic and therapeutic recommendations for individual patients.



In dental practice, augmented reality (AR) technology is more prevalent in reconstructive and aesthetic procedures to help patients know what they would look like after the treatment.For instance, SmartTek and Kapanu have developed AR apps that use their phone or tablet’s camera to overlay virtual depictions of the improved set of teeth before the procedure.



This allows patients and dentists to configure features of their teeth, such as height and spacing, to their liking before they even enter the surgery room.

The advent of intra-oral cameras is one of the significant advancements in dental instruments as they can be easily used to spot the tartar on the teeth of the patient.MouthWatch, Dürrdental, and Carestream Dental are a few companies that have launched intra-oral cameras.



The cameras’ unique liquid lens technology works like the human eye to ensure effortless image capture and deliver clear, detailed images that patients can understand. Intra-oral cameras, equipped with AI and AR technology, offer dentists a clearer view of the mouth and help them clean the tartar using dental scalers.

The World Health Organization (WHO), National Oral Health Program (NOHP), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), Organizations for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD), South African Dental Association (SADA), and Japan Dental Association (JDA) are among the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the dental scalers market.

