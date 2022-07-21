New York, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dental Consumables Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06295659/?utm_source=GNW

However, inadequate reimbursement for dental treatment is likely to hamper the growth of dental consumables market during the forecast period.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, The Global Burden of Disease Study 2019, oral diseases affect ~3.5 billion people worldwide, with caries affecting permanent teeth being the most common condition. Further, it is estimated that 2 billion people suffer from caries of permanent teeth and 520 million children suffer from caries of primary teeth. Most oral health conditions are largely preventable and can be treated in their early stages. The majority of cases are dental caries (tooth decay), periodontal diseases, oral cancers, orthodontic trauma, cleft lip and palate, and noma (severe gangrenous disease starting in the mouth mostly affecting children). Furthermore, with the increasing prevalence rate of dental problems among the large population, especially among children, the governments are taking initiatives to increase awareness and provide dental services under various government schemes for treatment. For instance, in the UK, child dental care is covered under National Health services and funded by the government. Similarly, Australia has National Oral Health Plan 2014-2024 to ensure healthy teeth and mouth for the Australian population. Thus, the rising prevalence of dental problems and government initiatives are creating demand for the dental consumables, which, in turn, drive the growth of the dental consumables market.

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic led to the implementation of stringent lockdown regulations across the world, resulting in disruptions in the implementation of Dental Consumables.Patients suffering from critical issues need physical attention in the clinics to perform procedures.



Due to the spread of SARS-CoV-2, many countries and cities were shut down, causing the cancellation of treatments and doctor appointments.Dental cancers are one of the most preventable public health challenges in all the regions.



Due to the rising intensity of the COVID-19 pandemic, the patients could not visit the clinics, and they are unable to take proper medication for their wellness.Moreover, there was limited availability of staff.



Hence, the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the global Dental Consumables market.

Further, Dental cosmetic surgery is one of the most common cosmetic procedures worldwide.The American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD) is the primary dental resource for patients as they attempt to maintain their health, function, and look for their lifetime.



According to the American Society for Plastic Surgery (ASPS), cosmetic dentistry experienced a recent boom with a 47% increase in procedures demanded by people aged 51 to 64.Oral health is one of the severe and critical aspects of healthcare that can impact the overall well-being of an individual.



The dental restorative materials are used to replace tooth structure loss due to dental caries (dental cavities), tooth wear, and dental trauma.On other occasions, such materials can be used for cosmetic purposes to alter the appearance of an individual’s teeth.



For instance, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the US, approximately 47.2% of the adults over 30 years of age have some periodontal disease, and it increases with age; approximately 70.1% of adults over the age of 65 years have periodontal disease in 2020. Moreover, the incidence of dental and oral conditions such as tooth canal infection, dry mouth, tooth loss, cavities, and dental trauma is rising worldwide. Periodontal diseases, injuries, tooth decay, and accidents are among the major causes of tooth loss. The increasing prevalence rate of dental problems such as crooked teeth, spaces between teeth, overbites, and teeth overcrowding is fueling the growth of dental consumables market. Cosmetic dentistry is gaining the attraction due to the rising awareness of dental cosmetic changes along with the rising demand for dental prosthetics and dental implants. Advancements such as CAD and CAM (Computer-Aided Design and Computer-Aided Manufacturing) is very important and useful in orthodontics, periodontics, and endodontic are also lending impetus to growth of dental consumables market.

The global dental consumables market is segmented on the basis of product and end user.Based on product, the market is segmented into dental restoration products, orthodontics, periodontics, infection control, endodontics, whitening products, finishing and polishing products, and others.



The dental restoration products segment is further segmented into dental implants, dental prosthetics, CAD/CAM restoration consumables, and dental restoration materials.The orthodontics segment is further categorized into clear aligners/removable braces, fixed braces, and others.



The periodontics segment is further segmented into dental anesthetics, dental hemostats, and dental sutures.The infection control segment is further categorized into sanitizing gel, personal protective wear, and disinfectants.



The endodontics segment is further segmented into shaping & cleaning consumables, access preparation consumables, and obturation consumables. The whitening products segment is bifurcated into in-office whitening products and take-home whitening products. The finishing and polishing products segment is divided into prophylaxis products and fluorides. In 2022, the dental restoration products segment held the largest share of the market; however, the orthodontics segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2028. Based on end user, the global dental consumables market is segmented into dental hospitals and clinics, dental laboratories, and others. In 2022, the dental hospitals and clinics segment held the largest share of the market and is expected to anticipate the highest CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2028.

