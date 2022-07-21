Global Screen Printing Glass Market garnered around USD 654 Million in 2021 and is Expected to Grow with a CAGR of ~6% During 2022-2031; Market to Grow on Account of Longer Durability and Customized features of the Screen Printing Glass

New York, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glass bottles are the 282nd most traded good in the world. China was the leading exporter of glass bottles in 2020 with values of exports worth about USD 2 billion followed by Germany with around USD 1 billion and Italy in 3rd position with close to USD 870 million. Additionally, Germany was the leading exporter of insulated glass in 2020 with an export value of around USD 400 million. In addition, China was the leading exporter of float glass in 2020 with an export value of over USD 600 million.

In the recent research titled “ Global Screen Printing Glass Market ”, Kenneth Research provided a brief overview of market elements including growth drivers, restraint factors, current market trends, and potential for future growth. The influence of COVID-19 and its effects on end-users are both thoroughly examined in the market research report, which covers the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2031. In addition, the research study examines the product portfolios and market expansion plans of the principal competitors.

The global imported value for rear-view mirrors in the automotive industry increased from about USD 6,300 million in 2020 to USD 7,500 million in 2021 with annual growth in value of near to 20 percent from 2020 to 2021. On the other hand, the global export value for ink for glass printing also increased from about USD 1,300 million in 2020 to over USD 1,500 million in 2021 with annual growth in value of near to 18 percent between the two years. The rise in the trade value for accessories of glass printing in the automotive industry, along with hesurge in demand for different types of glass products where screen printing can be done are some of the major factors expected to fuel the growth of the global screen printing glass market. Screen printed glasses are widely used in the automotive industry for windshields, sunroofs with decoration, heating components, side windows with black edge decoration, and rear windows with heating elements.

Get a Sample PDF of This Report @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085880

In addition to that, the demand for screen printing glass in the construction industry is also growing as it offers various aesthetic advantages over traditional building materials. Screen printing glass expands the uses in mass imaging industrial, commercial and architectural applications such as display windows, architectural space partitions, building exterior landscaping, mosaic glass, furniture decoration, and other 3d objects. Screen printing flat glass is widely utilized in many ornamental and artistic creations as well. Besides this, the surge in the number of construction activities across the globe is also poised to create numerous opportunities for the growth of the market in the coming years. For instance, in the Philippines, which is a developing nation, there were about 38200 registered constructions in the 4th quarter of 2021, representing a ~5 percent yearly rise compared to a ~6.5 percent annual increase in the 3rd quarter. Further, there were about 28000 non-residential constructions in the 4th quarter of 2021, with an annual growth rate of ~8.1 percent.

The global screen printing glass market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa region. On the strength of the rising demand for screen printing glass from the electronics, automotive, and construction industries, the market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience significant expansion over the course of the forecast period. The Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) estimated that 4.13 million automobiles were exported from India in 2021 with higher growth projections for the coming years. Similar to these other developing nations such as China are anticipated to propel the growth of the Asia Pacific region through increased trade and investments in the construction, electronics, and automotive industries. For instance, Hong Kong, China was the largest exporter of electronics items with an exporting value of more than USD 52,700 million in 2020 whereas, in 2021, the exporting value got raised to around USD 70,600 million. Also, the annual growth in value from 2020 to 2021 was nearly 35 percent.

To Gain More Insights into the Global Screen Printing Glass Market Analysis, Browse the Summary of the Research Report @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/screen-printing-glass-market/10085880

On the other hand, the market in the North American region witnessed a noteworthy share during the forecast period. An increase in vehicle production is projected to rise the demand for screen printing glass and thereby develop the growth of the market in the region throughout the forecast period. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA) statistics, the total vehicle production in the United States was 9167214 vehicles, which included 7604154 commercial vehicles in 2021 whereas the total vehicle production in Canada was 115002 vehicles, which included 826767 commercial vehicles.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y Growth, demand, & supply and forecasts future opportunities in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands &Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland. Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East and Africa).

Get a Sample PDF of the Global Screen Printing Glass Market @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085880

The global screen printing glass market is segmented by application into the decoration, consumer electronics, construction, automotive, and others. Amongst these, the automotive segment is predicted to have the largest market share over the forecast period. The increasing demand for laminated and tempered glasses for use in automobiles is accredited to the growth of the segment. To illustrate, the global import value for laminated and tempered glasses increased from over USD 3,300 million in 2020 to near about USD 3,800 million in 2021 with an annual growth in value of 17 percent from 2020 to 2021.

The global screen printing glass market is segmented by type into energy saving and clear. The energy-saving segment is estimated to have a significant market share over the forecast period. Energy-efficient glasses are used in windshields and windows in the automotive sector. The world’s 716th most traded good is insulated glasses. The United States was the largest importer of insulated glass in 2020 with a value of about USD 340 million. The use of these windows in automobiles creates a strong barrier against heat loss and maintains the ideal temperature within the vehicle, which reduces the need for interior air conditioning. Energy-efficient glasses are widely used in the manufacturing of buses and coaches. The rising production of vehicles is anticipated to fuel the demand for energy-efficient glasses which in turn is expected to increase the growth of the segment. According to the OICA statistics, the total production of vehicles in 2019 was 91786861 vehicles which include 2, 71,204 busses and coaches.

Enquiry before Buying This Report @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085880

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global screen printing glass market that are included in our report are Saint-Gobain Group, Jingjing (Group) Co., Ltd., Luoyang north Glass Technology Co., Ltd., Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., MONVERA GLASS DÉCOR, ToughGlaze Ltd., EZScreenPrint LLC, O.Berk Company, L.L.C., Bergin., Artline Screen Printing Inc, Phoenix Glass, and others.

Browse More Related Reports:

Global Polycarboxylate Superplasticizer market Size study, By Type (MPEG, APEG, TPEG, HPEG, Others) By Applications (Commercial Concrete, Pre-cast Concrete Units and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Surfactants Market Size study with COVID-19 Impact, by Type (Anionic surfactants, Non-ionic surfactants, Cationic surfactants and Amphoteric surfactants), by Application (Home Care, Personal Care, Industrial & Institutional Cleaning, Oilfield Chemicals, Food & Beverage, Agrochemicals, Textiles, Elastomers & Plastics and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Maltitol Market Size study, By Form (Powder, Syrup) By Application (Fermented Products, Hard Candies, Cream filling, Chocolate, Coating, Chewing-gum, Fruit filling, Ice-cream, Fondant) By end use (Bakery, Confectionary, Dairy, Frozen food, Pharmaceutical) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Sulfamic acid Market Size study, by Form (Crystal Powder Liquid Others), By End Use (Paper & Pulp production, Electroplating and Electro-refining, Plastic, Sulphation and Sulphamation, Chlorine Stabilization, Dyes, and Pigments), By Industry (Food and Beverages Pharmaceutical Cosmetics Agriculture/Animal Feed Others Industries) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Water Based Inks Market Size study with COVID Impact, by Process (Gravure, Flexographic, others) by Resin Type (Acrylic, Maleic, Shellac, and others) by Application (Corrugated Cardboards, Flexible Packaging, Tags & Labels Folding Cartons and others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting. We aim to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis to help industries, conglomerates, and executives to take wise decisions for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment, etc. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided the right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds. Our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision so as to avoid future uncertainties.

Contact for more Info:

AJ Daniel

Email: info@kennethresearch.com

U.S. Phone: +1 313 462 0609