American National Bankshares Reports Second Quarter Earnings

DANVILLE, Va., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: AMNB) (“American National” or the “Company”) today reported second quarter 2022 earnings of $8.1 million, or $0.76 per diluted common share. Those results compare to earnings of $10.8 million, or $0.99 per diluted common share, during the same quarter in the prior year, and earnings of $9.0 million, or $0.84 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2022. Earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2022 were $17.1 million, or $1.60 per diluted common share, compared to $22.1 million, or $2.01 diluted common share, for the same period of 2021.

President and Chief Executive Officer, Jeffrey V. Haley, commented, “Core earnings remained solid during the quarter, with strong growth in net interest income reflecting our earnings capacity in a rising rate environment and offsetting some pressure on our fee based lines of business. Operating expenses remained stable, and we saw a return to a more normalized level of provision expense primarily associated with our loan growth. Asset quality remains strong and while we do not see any deterioration at this time, we are maintaining a watchful eye on a slowing economy.

“We continue to focus on adding talent and investing in the business. We successfully implemented several major projects during the quarter, including contactless debit cards and a new treasury management platform. Many other projects are in flight to further our digital offerings and better serve our customers.

“Looking forward, we should continue to benefit from rising rates in the short term, which should mitigate expected pressures on fee-based revenues and operating costs. Our history of exceptional credit quality should serve us well if we do experience an economic downturn.”

Second quarter 2022 highlights include:

  • Earnings produced a return on average tangible common equity of 13.87% for the second quarter of 2022, compared to 14.14% in the previous quarter and 17.30% for the same quarter in the prior year (non-GAAP).

  • Net interest income increased $1.0 million, or 5.1%, when compared to the previous quarter, and decreased $281 thousand, or 1.3%, when compared to the same quarter in 2021.

  • Fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin was 2.76% for the quarter, up from 2.63% in the first quarter of 2022 and down from 3.00% in the same quarter of the prior year (non-GAAP).

  • Noninterest revenues decreased $763 thousand, or 13.6%, when compared to the previous quarter, and decreased $305 thousand, or 5.9%, compared to the same quarter in the prior year.

  • Noninterest expense increased $106 thousand, or less than 1%, when compared to the previous quarter, and increased $818 thousand, or 5.6%, when compared to the same quarter in the prior year.

  • Average loans held for investment, excluding U.S. Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, grew $44.5 million, or 9.1% annualized, during the second quarter as compared to the previous quarter of $44.5 million, or 9.5% annualized.

  • The Company recognized a provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2022 of $581 thousand compared to negative provisions of $758 thousand in the first quarter of 2022 and $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2021. Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans outstanding were 0.01% for the second quarter of 2022, compared to (0.01%) in the previous quarter and the same quarter in the prior year.

  • Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.05% at June 30, 2022, down from 0.06% at March 31, 2022, and down from 0.07% at June 30, 2021.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2022 increased by $1.0 million, or 5.1%, to $21.5 million compared to $20.5 million for the first quarter of 2022. The second quarter of 2022 compared to the same quarter of 2021 reflected a decrease of $281 thousand, or 1.3%. The FTE net interest margin for the quarter was 2.76%, up from 2.63% in the prior quarter but down from 3.00% in the same quarter a year ago (non-GAAP). The margin expansion relative to the previous quarter was the product of a shift in the earning assets mix resulting from excess deposits in other banks being deployed into the loan and investment portfolios as well as higher yields on securities and deposits in other banks due to the increase in interest rates. The decrease in margin from second quarter 2021 was attributable to significantly more PPP related income in 2021, partially offset by lower interest expense.

The Company’s FTE net interest margin includes the impact of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments. During the second quarter of 2022, net accretion related to acquisition accounting amounted to $336 thousand compared to $566 thousand in the prior quarter and $875 thousand for the same quarter in 2021. Estimated remaining net accretion from acquisitions for the periods indicated is as follows (dollars in thousands):
                                

For the years ending (estimated): 
2022$ 436
2023       719
2024    420
2025      298
2026      185
Thereafter      225

ASSET QUALITY

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) totaled $1.6 million as of June 30, 2022, down from $2.0 million at March 31, 2022, and down substantially from $2.4 million at June 30, 2021. NPAs as a percentage of total assets were 0.05% at June 30, 2022, compared to 0.06% at March 31, 2022 and 0.07% at June 30, 2021. The Company recorded a provision for loan losses for the second quarter of 2022 of $581 thousand compared to a recovery of provision of $758 thousand in the previous quarter and a recovery of provision of $1.4 million in the second quarter of the previous year. The provision expense for the second quarter of 2022 was a function of continued loan growth during the period and a slight increase in specific reserves. The increased provision expense as compared to the previous quarter and same quarter in 2021 was associated with downward adjustments in qualitative factors during those previous periods as the economy improved.

The allowance for loan losses was $18.5 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $18.0 million at March 31, 2022 and $20.1 million at June 30, 2021. Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans outstanding were 0.01% for the second quarter of 2022, compared to (0.01%) in both the previous quarter of 2022 and in the same quarter in the prior year. The allowance as a percentage of loans held for investment was 0.91% at June 30, 2022, compared to 0.90% at March 31, 2022, and 1.05% at June 30, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance as a percentage of loans was 0.91% at June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, compared to 1.11% at June 30, 2021.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income decreased $763 thousand, or 13.6%, to $4.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 from $5.6 million in the prior quarter and decreased $305 thousand, or 5.9%, from the same quarter in the prior year. Mortgage banking and insurance were the primary contributors to this decline, with mortgage banking revenues contracting $244 thousand, or 36.3%, and income from insurance investments contracting $350 thousand, or 78.3%. Lower originations because of higher mortgage rates impacted mortgage banking income, and the decrease in income from insurance investments reflects a nonrecurring dividend of $350 thousand received in the first quarter of 2022.  

The second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2021 reflected a significant decrease in mortgage banking income, partially offset by growth in trust and brokerage fees, service charges on deposits, income from Small Business Investment Corporations and decreased losses on premises and equipment.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2022 amounted to $15.5 million, up $106 thousand, or less than a 1% increase, when compared to $15.3 million for the previous quarter and up $818 thousand, or 5.6%, from $14.6 million during the same quarter in the previous year. The increase in the second quarter compared to the first quarter of 2022 was due to increased salary and benefits and other operational expenses.

The second quarter 2022 increase compared to the same quarter of 2021 was primarily due to increased salary and employee benefits expenses including incentive accruals, bank franchise taxes, data processing and other operational expenses.

INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was 20.90%, compared to 21.49% for the prior quarter and 21.00% for the same quarter in the prior year. The effective tax rate fluctuations are attributable to changes in pre-tax earnings and the levels of permanent tax differences.

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets at June 30, 2022 were $3.2 billion, a decrease of $112.5 million from March 31, 2022 and an increase of $32.1 million from June 30, 2021. The decrease from the previous quarter is due to lower interest bearing deposits in other banks resulting from a decrease in deposits, partially offset by the increase in loans, net during the period.

At June 30, 2022, loans held for investment (net of deferred fees and costs) were $2.0 billion, an increase of $42.8 million, or 8.6%, annualized from March 31, 2022. Loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans, increased $220.5 million, or 12.2%, from June 30, 2021.

Investment securities available for sale amounted to $668.8 million at June 30, 2022, a decrease of $17.4 million, or 2.5%, compared to March 31, 2022, and growth of $113.3 million, or 20.4%, compared to June 30, 2021.

Deposits amounted to $2.8 billion at June 30, 2022, a decrease of $95.9 million, or 13.1% annualized, from March 31, 2022 and growth of $60.6 million, or 2.2%, compared to June 30, 2021.

The Company continues to be well-capitalized as defined by regulators, with tangible common equity to tangible assets of 7.58% at June 30, 2022 compared to 7.54% at March 31, 2022 and compared to 8.27% at June 30, 2021 (non-GAAP). The Company’s common equity Tier 1, Tier 1, total, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratios were 12.02%, 13.24%, 14.06% and 9.42%, respectively, at June 30, 2022.

ABOUT AMERICAN NATIONAL

American National is a multi-state bank holding company with total assets of approximately $3.2 billion. Headquartered in Danville, Virginia, American National is the parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company. American National Bank is a community bank serving Virginia and North Carolina with 26 banking offices. American National Bank also manages an additional $1.1 billion of trust, investment and brokerage assets in its Wealth Division. Additional information about American National and American National Bank is available on American National's website at www.amnb.com.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). American National’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of American National’s performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to exclude the effects of the amortization of intangibles and include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that are infrequent in nature. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of American National’s core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements made in this release, other than those concerning historical financial information, may be considered forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions. American National intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this statement for purposes of these safe harbor provisions. American National’s ability to predict results, or the actual effect of future plans or strategies, is inherently uncertain. Factors that could have a material effect on the operations and future prospects of American National include but are not limited to: (1) the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the associated efforts to limit the spread of the virus; (2) expected revenue synergies and cost savings from acquisitions and depositions; (3) changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, legislation and regulation, and monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; (4) the quality and composition of the loan and securities portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, and demand for financial services in American National’s market areas; (5) the adequacy of the level of the allowance for loan losses, the amount of loan loss provisions required in future quarters, and the failure of assumptions underlying the allowance for loan losses; (6) cybersecurity threats or attacks, the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (7) accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; and (8) other risk factors detailed from time to time in filings made by American National with the Securities and Exchange Commission. American National undertakes no obligation to update or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

American National Bankshares Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Unaudited
     
  June 30
   2022   2021 
Assets    
Cash and due from banks $34,409  $38,237 
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks  307,164   502,300 
Securities available for sale, at fair value  668,765   555,444 
Restricted stock, at cost  8,495   8,035 
Loans held for sale  5,227   13,807 
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs  2,030,818   1,914,371 
Less allowance for loan losses  (18,505)  (20,097)
Net Loans  2,012,313   1,894,274 
Premises and equipment, net  34,878   37,478 
Other real estate owned, net  143   213 
Goodwill  85,048   85,048 
Core deposit intangibles, net  3,977   5,339 
Bank owned life insurance  29,318   28,791 
Other assets  43,991   32,618 
     
Total assets $3,233,728  $3,201,584 
     
     
Liabilities    
Demand deposits -- noninterest-bearing $1,047,931  $959,574 
Demand deposits -- interest-bearing  544,323   482,586 
Money market deposits  702,159   700,670 
Savings deposits  275,945   241,746 
Time deposits  259,989   385,174 
Total deposits  2,830,347   2,769,750 
Customer repurchase agreements  32,038   35,440 
Long-term borrowings  28,283   28,181 
Other liabilities  15,629   20,580 
Total liabilities  2,906,297   2,853,951 
     
Shareholders' equity    
Preferred stock, $5 par value, 2,000,000 shares authorized,   
none outstanding  -   - 
Common stock, $1 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized,   
10,663,599 shares outstanding at June 30, 2022 and    
10,875,756 shares outstanding at June 30, 2021  10,588   10,811 
Capital in excess of par value  143,337   150,947 
Retained earnings  212,524   185,843 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net  (39,018)  32 
Total shareholders' equity  327,431   347,633 
     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $3,233,728  $3,201,584 
     


American National Bankshares Inc. 
Consolidated Statements of Income 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 
Unaudited 
            
  For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended 
  6/30/22 3/31/22 6/30/21 6/30/22 6/30/21 
Interest and Dividend Income:           
Interest and fees on loans $19,076  $18,788  $21,087  $37,864  $43,360  
Interest and dividends on securities:           
Taxable  2,441   2,239   1,769   4,680   3,401  
Tax-exempt  97   90   96   187   199  
Dividends  116   113   117   229   236  
Other interest income  800   177   98   977   175  
Total interest and dividend income  22,530   21,407   23,167   43,937   47,371  
            
Interest Expense:           
Interest on deposits  646   569   922   1,215   2,209  
Interest on short-term borrowings  9   6   5   15   16  
Interest on long-term borrowings  385   379   469   764   952  
Total interest expense  1,040   954   1,396   1,994   3,177  
            
Net Interest Income  21,490   20,453   21,771   41,943   44,194  
(Recovery of) provision for loan losses  581   (758)  (1,352)  (177)  (1,352) 
            
Net Interest Income After (Recovery of) Provision           
for Loan Losses  20,909   21,211   23,123   42,120   45,546  
            
Noninterest Income:           
Trust and brokerage fees  1,587   1,809   1,490   3,396   2,914  
Service charges on deposit accounts  709   689   630   1,398   1,252  
Interchange fees  996   981   1,178   1,977   2,064  
Other fees and commissions  200   266   180   466   433  
Mortgage banking income  429   673   1,142   1,102   2,460  
Income from Small Business Investment Companies  678   493   591   1,171   1,019  
Income from insurance investments  97   447   141   544   929  
Gains (losses) on premises and equipment, net  (84)  4   (432)  (80)  (481) 
Other  225   238   222   463   474  
Total noninterest income  4,837   5,600   5,142   10,437   11,064  
            
Noninterest Expense:           
Salaries and employee benefits  8,720   8,598   8,178   17,318   15,696  
Employee benefits  -   -   -      
Occupancy and equipment  1,520   1,542   1,502   3,062   3,035  
FDIC assessment  228   239   226   467   450  
Bank franchise tax  488   476   443   964   881  
Core deposit intangible amortization  320   330   371   650   752  
Data processing  781   847   698   1,628   1,476  
Software  363   363   338   726   667  
Other real estate owned, net  2   (1)  10   1   127  
Other  3,033   2,955   2,871   5,988   5,618  
Total noninterest expense  15,455   15,349   14,637   30,804   28,702  
            
Income Before Income Taxes  10,291   11,462   13,628   21,753   27,908  
Income Taxes  2,151   2,463   2,862   4,614   5,853  
Net Income $8,140  $8,999  $10,766  $17,139  $22,055  
            
Net Income Per Common Share:           
Basic $0.76  $0.84  $0.99  $1.60  $2.02  
Diluted $0.76  $0.84  $0.99  $1.60  $2.01  
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:           
Basic  10,688,294   10,754,287   10,919,333   10,721,108   10,945,256  
Diluted  10,690,496   10,756,902   10,923,156   10,723,517   10,949,523  
            


American National Bankshares Inc.            
Financial Highlights            
Unaudited              
                
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)     At or for the Six Months   
    2nd Qtr 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr Ended June 30,   
     2022   2022   2021   2022   2021    
                
EARNINGS             
Interest income$22,530  $21,407  $23,167  $43,937  $47,371    
Interest expense 1,040   954   1,396   1,994   3,177    
Net interest income 21,490   20,453   21,771   41,943   44,194    
(Recovery of) provision for loan losses 581   (758)  (1,352)  (177)  (1,352)   
Noninterest income 4,837   5,600   5,142   10,437   11,064    
Noninterest expense 15,455   15,349   14,637   30,804   28,702    
Income taxes  2,151   2,463   2,862   4,614   5,853    
Net income  8,140   8,999   10,766   17,139   22,055    
                
PER COMMON SHARE            
Net income per share - basic$0.76  $0.84  $0.99  $1.60  $2.02    
Net income per share - diluted 0.76   0.84   0.99   1.60   2.01    
Cash dividends paid 0.28   0.28   0.27   0.56   0.54    
Book value per share 30.71   31.27   31.96   30.71   31.96    
Book value per share - tangible (a) 22.36   22.94   23.65   22.36   23.65    
Closing market price 34.61   37.68   31.09   34.61   31.09    
                
FINANCIAL RATIOS            
Return on average assets 0.99 % 1.08 % 1.38 % 1.04 % 1.44 % 
Return on average common equity 9.83   10.24   12.44   10.04   12.81    
Return on average tangible common equity (a)    13.87   14.14   17.30   14.01   17.87    
Average common equity to average assets    10.06   10.59   11.10   10.32   11.20    
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (a)    7.58   7.54   8.27   7.58   8.27    
Net interest margin, taxable equivalent 2.76   2.63   3.00   2.70   3.10    
Efficiency ratio (a) 57.18   57.53   52.06   57.35   49.84    
Effective tax rate 20.90   21.49   21.00   21.21   20.97    
                
PERIOD-END BALANCES            
Securities $677,260  $694,660  $563,479  $677,260  $563,479    
Loans held for sale 5,227   2,524   13,807   5,227   13,807    
Loans, net  2,030,818   1,988,008   1,914,371   2,030,818   1,914,371    
Goodwill and other intangibles 89,025   89,345   90,387   89,025   90,387    
Assets   3,233,728   3,346,238   3,201,584   3,233,728   3,201,584    
Assets - tangible (a) 3,144,703   3,256,893   3,111,197   3,144,703   3,111,197    
Deposits  2,830,347   2,926,207   2,769,750   2,830,347   2,769,750    
Customer repurchase agreements 32,038   38,527   35,440   32,038   35,440    
Long-term borrowings 28,283   28,257   28,181   28,283   28,181    
Shareholders' equity 327,431   335,074   347,633   327,431   347,633    
Shareholders' equity - tangible (a) 238,406   245,729   257,246   238,406   257,246    
                
AVERAGE BALANCES            
Securities (b) $726,472  $710,873  $512,981  $718,716  $486,020    
Loans held for sale 3,759   4,324   15,883   4,040   13,573    
Loans, net  2,006,970   1,966,586   1,947,797   1,986,890   1,978,312    
Interest-earning assets 3,120,925   3,126,561   2,909,216   3,123,728   2,862,016    
Goodwill and other intangibles 89,200   89,525   90,577   89,362   90,775    
Assets   3,292,913   3,320,314   3,118,687   3,306,538   3,073,073    
Assets - tangible (a) 3,203,713   3,230,789   3,028,110   3,217,176   2,982,298    
Interest-bearing deposits 1,849,664   1,880,873   1,761,203   1,865,182   1,750,867    
Deposits  2,881,318   2,880,893   2,677,101   2,881,106   2,630,081    
Customer repurchase agreements 35,766   41,337   37,591   38,536   40,651    
Long-term borrowings 28,268   28,241   35,584   28,255   35,612    
Shareholders' equity 331,276   351,539   346,210   341,352   344,232    
Shareholders' equity - tangible (a) 242,076   262,014   255,633   251,990   253,457    
                
American National Bankshares Inc.            
Financial Highlights            
Unaudited              
                
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)     At or for the Six Months   
    2nd Qtr 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr Ended June 30,   
     2022   2022   2021   2022   2021    
CAPITAL              
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic    10,688,294   10,754,287   10,919,333   10,721,108   10,945,256    
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted    10,690,496   10,756,902   10,923,156   10,723,517   10,949,523    
                
COMMON STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM           
Weighted average shares outstanding - basicTotal shares of common stock repurchased   54,676   88,929   93,212   143,605   147,235    
Weighted average shares outstanding - dilutedAverage price paid per share of common stock  $35.32  $38.18  $34.73  $37.09  $32.81    
                
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES            
Beginning balance$17,988  $18,678  $21,416  $18,678  $21,403    
(Recovery of) provision for loan losses 581   (758)  (1,352)  (177)  (1,352)   
Charge-offs  (117)  (37)  (29)  (154)  (51)   
Recoveries  53   105   62   158   97    
Ending balance$18,505  $17,988  $20,097  $18,505  $20,097    
                
LOANS              
Construction and land development$174,361  $148,276  $133,592  $174,361  $133,592    
Commercial real estate - owner occupied 403,478   402,306   384,095   403,478   384,095    
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied    749,174   752,817   650,862   749,174   650,862    
Residential real estate 310,110   295,949   264,680   310,110   264,680    
Home equity  95,352   89,593   100,835   95,352   100,835    
Commercial and industrial 291,445   291,697   372,759   291,445   372,759    
Consumer  6,898   7,370   7,548   6,898   7,548    
Total  $2,030,818  $1,988,008  $1,914,371  $2,030,818  $1,914,371    
                
NONPERFORMING ASSETS AT PERIOD-END           
Nonperforming loans:            
90 days past due and accruing$90  $71  $125  $90  $125    
Nonaccrual  1,385   1,762   2,057   1385   2,057    
Other real estate owned and repossessions    143   143   213   143   213    
Nonperforming assets$1,618  $1,976  $2,395  $1,618  $2,395    
                
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS            
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.91 % 0.90 % 1.05 % 0.91 % 1.05 % 
Allowance for loan losses to            
nonperforming loans 1,254.58   981.34   921.04   1,254.58   921.04    
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.05   0.06   0.07   0.05   0.07    
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.07   0.09   0.11   0.07   0.11    
Annualized net recoveries to average loans    0.01   (0.01)  (0.01)  0.00   0.00    
to average loans            
                
                
OTHER DATA             
Fiduciary assets at period-end (c) (d)$709,264  $727,022  $697,528  $709,264  $697,528    
Retail brokerage assets at period-end (c) (d)   $370,493  $405,742  $392,881  $370,493  $392,881    
Number full-time equivalent employees (e) 345   338   340   345   340    
Number of full service offices 26   26   26   26   26    
Number of loan production offices 1   1   1   1   1    
Number of ATMs 36   36   36   36   36    
                
                
Notes:              
                
(a) - This financial measure is not calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of      
non-GAAP financial measures, see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end      
of this release.      
(b) - Average does not include unrealized gains and losses.      
(c) - Market value.      
(d) - Assets are not owned by American National and are not reflected in the consolidated balance      
sheet.              
(e) - Average for quarter.            



   American National Bankshares Inc. 
   Net Interest Income Analysis 
   For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 
   (Dollars in thousands) 
   Unaudited 
                 
        Interest      
    Average Balance Income/Expense (a) Yield/Rate  
                 
     2022  2021  2022  2021 2022 2021  
Loans:              
 Commercial$289,092 $391,871 $2,473 $4,458 3.43%4.56%
 Real estate 1,715,073  1,564,747  16,538  16,551 3.86 4.23  
 Consumer 6,564  7,062  98  112 5.99 6.36  
  Total loans (b) 2,010,729  1,963,680  19,109  21,121 3.80 4.30  
                 
Securities:             
 U.S. Treasury 152,234  41,840  349  114 0.92 1.09  
 Federal agencies & GSEs 107,363  102,730  323  298 1.20 1.16  
 Mortgage-backed & CMOs 360,418  281,820  1,280  961 1.42 1.36  
 State and municipal 68,172  62,204  342  323 2.01 2.08  
 Other 38,285  24,387  385  311 4.02 5.10  
  Total securities 726,472  512,981  2,679  2,007 1.48 1.56  
                 
Deposits in other banks 383,724  432,555  800  98 0.84 0.09  
                 
 Total interest-earning assets 3,120,925  2,909,216  22,588  23,226 2.90 3.20  
                 
Non-earning assets 171,988  209,471          
                 
  Total assets$3,292,913 $3,118,687          
                 
Deposits:             
 Demand$546,412 $468,684  36  37 0.03 0.03  
 Money market 744,653  701,957  225  215 0.12 0.12  
 Savings 275,957  239,887  8  6 0.01 0.01  
 Time  282,642  350,675  377  664 0.54 0.76  
  Total deposits 1,849,664  1,761,203  646  922 0.14 0.21  
                 
Customer repurchase agreements    35,766  37,591  8  5 0.09 0.05  
Long-term borrowings 28,268  35,584  377  469 5.33 5.27  
 Total interest-bearing             
  liabilities 1,913,698  1,834,378  1,031  1,396 0.22 0.30  
                 
Noninterest bearing demand deposits    1,031,654  915,898          
Other liabilities 16,285  22,201          
Shareholders' equity 331,276  346,210          
  Total liabilities and             
   shareholders' equity$3,292,913 $3,118,687          
                 
Interest rate spread        2.68%2.90%
Net interest margin        2.76%3.00%
                 
Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis)    21,557  21,830      
Less: Taxable equivalent adjustment (c)    58  59      
Net interest income    $21,499 $21,771      
                 
                 
Notes:              
                 
(a) - Interest income includes net accretion/amortization of acquired loan fair value adjustments and the net accretion/  
amortization of deferred loan fees and costs.  
(b) - Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balances.  
(c) - A tax rate of 21% was used in adjusting interest on tax-exempt assets to a fully taxable equivalent basis.  



   Net Interest Income Analysis 
   For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 
   (Dollars in thousands) 
   Unaudited 
                 
        Interest      
    Average Balance Income/Expense (a) Yield/Rate  
                 
     2022  2021  2022  2021 2022 2021  
Loans:
             
 Commercial$289,569 $428,073 $5,105 $10,2493.56%4.83%
 Real estate 1,694,825  1,556,465  32,616  32,941 3.85 4.23  
 Consumer 6,536  7,347  210  238 6.48 6.53  
  Total loans (b) 1,990,930  1,991,885  37,931  43,428 3.81 4.37  
                 
Securities:             
 U.S. Treasury 149,632  28,645  672  126 0.90 0.88  
 Federal agencies & GSEs 106,141  104,026  616  602 1.16 1.16  
 Mortgage-backed & CMOs 360,997  269,977  2,487  1,934 1.38 1.43  
 State and municipal 67,850  60,359  673  637 1.98 2.11  
 Other 34,096  23,013  697  588 4.09 5.11  
  Total securities 718,716  486,020  5,145  3,887 1.43 1.60  
                 
Deposits in other banks 414,082  384,111  977  175 0.48 0.09  
                 
 Total interest-earning assets 3,123,728  2,862,016  44,053  47,490 2.82 3.32  
                 
Non-earning assets 182,810  211,057          
                 
  Total assets$3,306,538 $3,073,073          
                 
Deposits:             
 Demand$536,018 $459,867  73  77 0.03 0.03  
 Money market 748,498  693,002  326  491 0.09 0.14  
 Savings 270,040  233,680  15  13 0.01 0.01  
 Time  310,626  364,318  801  1,628 0.52 0.90  
  Total deposits 1,865,182  1,750,867  1,215  2,209 0.13 0.25  
                 
Customer repurchase agreements    38,536  40,651  15  16 0.08 0.08  
Long-term borrowings 28,255  35,612  764  952 5.41 5.35  
 Total interest-bearing             
  liabilities 1,931,973  1,827,130  1,994  3,177 0.21 0.35  
                 
Noninterest bearing demand deposits    1,015,924  879,214          
Other liabilities 17,289  22,497          
Shareholders' equity 341,352  344,232          
  Total liabilities and             
   shareholders' equity$3,306,538 $3,073,073          
                 
Interest rate spread        2.61%2.97%
Net interest margin        2.70%3.10%
                 
Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis)    42,059  44,313      
Less: Taxable equivalent adjustment (c)    116  119      
Net interest income    $41,943 $44,194      
                 
                 
Notes:              
                 
      (a) - Interest income includes net accretion/amortization of acquired loan fair value adjustments and the net accretion/  
             amortization of deferred loan fees and costs.  
      (b) - Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balances.  
      (c) - A tax rate of 21% was used in adjusting interest on tax-exempt assets to a fully taxable equivalent basis.  



American National Bankshares Inc.            
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures           
Unaudited              
                
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)     At or for the Six Months   
    2nd Qtr 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr Ended June 30,   
     2022   2022   2021   2022   2021    
EFFICIENCY RATIO            
Noninterest expense$15,455  $15,349  $14,637  $30,804  $28,702    
Subtract: loss on sale of OREO -   -   -   -   (111)   
Subtract: core deposit intangible amortization    (320)  (330)  (371)  (650)  (752)   
    $15,135  $15,019  $14,266  $30,154  $27,839    
                
Net interest income$21,490  $20,453  $21,771  $41,943  $44,194    
Tax equivalent adjustment 58   58   59   116   119    
Noninterest income 4,837   5,600   5,142   10,437   11,064    
Add/subtract: (gain)/loss on fixed assets 84   (4)  432   80   481    
    $26,469  $26,107  $27,404  $52,576  $55,858    
                
Efficiency ratio  57.18 % 57.53 % 52.06 % 57.35 % 49.84 % 
                
TAX EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME           
Non-GAAP measures:            
Interest income - loans$19,109  $18,822  $21,121  $37,931  $43,428    
Interest income - investments and other 3,479   2,643   2,105   6,122   4,062    
Interest expense - deposits (646)  (569)  (922)  (1,215)  (2,209)   
Interest expense - customer repurchase            
agreements  (8)  (6)  (5)  (14)  (16)   
Interest expense - long-term borrowings (377)  (379)  (469)  (756)  (952)   
Total net interest income$21,557  $20,511  $21,830  $42,068  $44,313    
Less non-GAAP measures:            
Tax benefit on nontaxable interest - loans (34)  (34)  (34)  (68)  (68)   
Tax benefit on nontaxable interest - securities    (24)  (24)  (25)  (48)  (51)   
GAAP measures$21,499  $20,453  $21,771  $41,952  $44,194    
                
                
RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY           
Return on average equity (GAAP basis) 9.83 % 10.24 % 12.44 % 10.04 % 12.81 % 
Impact of excluding average goodwill            
and other intangibles 4.04   3.90   4.86   3.97   5.06    
Return on average tangible equity            
(non-GAAP)  13.87 % 14.14 % 17.30 % 14.01 % 17.87 % 
                
TANGIBLE EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS            
Equity to assets ratio (GAAP basis) 10.13 % 10.01 % 10.86 % 10.13 % 10.86 % 
Impact of excluding goodwill and            
other intangibles (2.55)  (2.47)  (2.59)  (2.55)  (2.59)   
Tangible equity to tangible assets ratio            
(non-GAAP)  7.58 % 7.54 % 8.27 % 7.58 % 8.27 % 
                
TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE            
Book value per share (GAAP basis)$30.71  $31.27  $31.96  $30.71  $31.96    
Impact of excluding goodwill and            
other intangibles (8.35)  (8.33)  (8.31)  (8.35)  (8.31)   
Tangible book value per share            
(non-GAAP) $22.36  $22.94  $23.65  $22.36  $23.65    
                
ADJUSTED LOAN LOSS ALLOWANCE            
Allowance for loan losses$18,505  $17,988  $20,097  $18,505  $20,097    
Credit discount on purchased loans 3,741   4,001   6,055   3,741   6,055    
Adjusted loan loss allowance$22,246  $21,989  $26,152  $22,246  $26,152    
                
Total loans, net$2,030,818  $1,988,008  $1,914,371  $2,030,818  $1,914,371    
Subtract: PPP loans, net (116)  (689)  (104,143)  (116)  (104,143)   
Total loans less PPP loans, net$2,030,702  $1,987,319  $1,810,228  $2,030,702  $1,810,228    
                
Adjusted loan loss allowance to            
total loans less PPP loans, net 1.10 % 1.11 % 1.44 % 1.10 % 1.44 % 
                
Allowance for loan losses to            
total loans less PPP loans, net 0.91 % 0.91 % 1.11 % 0.91 % 1.11 % 
                

