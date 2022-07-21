Pressure Ulcers Treatment Market to Surpass Value of US$ 10 Bn in 2031: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc.: Technological advancements in wound care solutions are expanding growth frontiers for pressure ulcers treatment. Expanding array of innovative wound care products notably smartphone applications coupled with new techniques in wound management have stridently broadened scope for pressure ulcers treatment. The pressure ulcers treatment market size is projected to cross value of US$ 10 Bn by 2031.



The demand for pressure ulcers treatment is likely to rise in elderly patients, mainly owing to presence of many comorbid factors such as dry skin, fragility, and chronic diseases that increase risks of pressure-induced injury. Growing number of older adults being hospitalized for end-of-life care has spurred the need for advanced wound care dressings and devices.

Stridently, the demand for these has been rising in all hospitalized patients, thus presenting vast lucrative opportunities for firms to capitalize on during the forecast period of 2022–2031. Prevalence of pressure wound in hospitalized patients and in the community will generate sizable growth opportunities in pressure ulcers treatment market. The prevalence is high in the U.S. and the U.K., thus propelling the adoption of wound care products.

Key Findings of Pressure Ulcers Treatment Market

Massive Demand for Various Wound Care Solutions Presents Lucrative Opportunities : The introduction of advanced wound care devices has invigorated the prospects of pressure ulcers treatment market. Improvements in wound care techniques in pressure ulcers are spurring the adoption of wound care dressings. The demand is rising in inpatient settings, fueled by uptake of bed sore treatment products. The hospital inpatient settings segment, of note, held major market share in 2021.





The introduction of advanced wound care devices has invigorated the prospects of pressure ulcers treatment market. Improvements in wound care techniques in pressure ulcers are spurring the adoption of wound care dressings. The demand is rising in inpatient settings, fueled by uptake of bed sore treatment products. The hospital inpatient settings segment, of note, held major market share in 2021. Treatments for Managing Morbidity of Pressure Ulcers Propelling Revenue Growth : Pressure ulcers pose a high financial burden on healthcare systems. This is a key factor that has spurred R&D on products used for pressure ulcers treatment. The range of wound care dressings products has grown substantially over the years, expanding the avenues in the pressure ulcers treatment market.





Pressure ulcers pose a high financial burden on healthcare systems. This is a key factor that has spurred R&D on products used for pressure ulcers treatment. The range of wound care dressings products has grown substantially over the years, expanding the avenues in the pressure ulcers treatment market. New Technologies for Elderly Patient Populations Expanding Avenues: Rapidly aging population in various countries is a key trend that presents vast untapped revenue potential for companies in the pressure ulcers treatment market. The incidence of pressure ulcers is expected to rise in people aged more than 65 years. Additionally, older adults have conditions that delay wound healing, which increases the severity of pressure ulcers.



Pressure Ulcers Treatment Market: Key Drivers

Growing awareness about the morbidity of pressure ulcers mainly due to immobility in patients is a key driver for the need for management strategies, thus driving the evolution of pressure ulcers treatment market. The chronic nature has evoked widespread interest among healthcare providers and caregivers.





High burden of hospital-acquired pressure ulcers is a key driver of the pressure ulcers treatment market. The number of elderly hospitalized patients suffering from pressure wounds is also rising with the aging population.



Pressure Ulcers Treatment Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

North America held a major share of the global pressure ulcers treatment market in 2021, and the regional market is anticipated to advance at CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Rise in elderly patient population and prevalence of chronic diseases are propelling the commercialization of pressure ulcers treatment products.

Pressure Ulcers Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the pressure ulcers treatment market are ConvaTec Group plc., Acelity L.P., Inc., Coloplast Group, 3M, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health, Essity Aktiebolag, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Integra LifeSciences, and Smith & Nephew plc.

Pressure Ulcers Treatment Market Segmentation

Treatment Type Wound Care Dressing Antimicrobial Dressings Foam Dressings Film Dressings Hydrocolloid Dressings Alginate Dressings Hydrogel Dressings Other Dressings Wound Care Devices NPWT Ultrasound Therapy Others (HBOT & electromagnetic) Active Therapies Skin Grafts & Substitutes Growth Factors Others (hemostatic agents, sealants (collagen and fibrin sealants)) Others

Types of Wound Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Stage 4

End-user Hospital Inpatient Settings Hospital Outpatient Settings Community Health Centers Home Healthcare



Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa



