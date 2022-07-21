CurrencyWorks’ Motoclub and Cr8Luck Drop Third SparkNFT Pack for Creative Bespoke’s Tesla Model 3 Sweepstakes

Los Angeles, CA., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK), an award-winning, full-service blockchain platform provider, is pleased to announce Motoclub’s third Cre8Luck & Creative Bespoke SpeedStakes SparkNFT drop.



This series includes 900 collectible digital art images of the Creative Bespoke 2021 Tesla Model 3 Custom. Every dollar spent on an NFT will provide one entry into the Cre8Luck & Creative Bespoke SpeedStakes sweepstakes.

Cre8Luck partnered with Phoenix-based premium auto brokerage Creative Bespoke to provide a unique Tesla Model 3 Custom, built by Creative Bespoke, to offer in this major sweepstakes campaign.

“Motoclub continues to be the platform where automobile enthusiasts can connect to the NFT community,” said Cameron Chell, Chairman of CurrencyWorks. “Not only will you be adding Motoclub’s latest collectable SparkNFTs to your digital garage, but you will also have a chance to bring home a 2021 Creative Bespoke Tesla Model 3 Custom.”

CurrencyWorks provides its blockchain, the generative art, the minting, and technical infrastructure to allow entry into the sweepstakes using NFTs unique to the contest, which is made available through the Company’s Motoclub.io platform.

For full details of the promotion, including drop dates, please click here for more information.

Full terms and conditions of the “2022 Cre8Luck / Creative Bespoke SpeedStakes #1” can be found here .

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is an award-winning, publicly-traded company that builds and operates a full-service blockchain platform.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io. For additional investor info, visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, searching CWRK.

About Motoclub.io

Motoclub is a digital collectible space for automotive enthusiasts and fans of automotive memorabilia. Motoclub partners with some of the biggest names in motorsport, classic and contemporary vehicles, to bring collectors some of the most unique and exclusive digital collectibles available today. All Motoclub collectible NFTs are minted, sold, and traded through its own specially created platform for buyers to enjoy through their own Motoclub digital wallets.

The Motoclub platform is supported and managed by blockchain pioneers CurrencyWorks Inc.

For more information, go to http://www.motoclub.io

About Cre8Luck

Cre8Luck partners with mega-influencers (1,000,000+ Followers) to develop and produce impactful giveaways that are focused on aligning with creator brands for maximum ROI. Some people describe it as a mashup between Omaze and Eighty80, but exclusively for social media influencers and their loyal followers.

What’s a Mega-Influencer?

Simple. Mega-influencers have at least 1 Million Followers. With that comes major exposure opportunities for companies and brands that align with their own brand. Mega-influencers shape popular culture, drive trends and hashtags, create sell-out demand for products, direct attention to new travel destinations, and more…We partner with the best.

Who is behind the vision?

Josh Weinstein – CEO – Founding Partner – The Cre8Luck vision began with Josh. A successful entrepreneur who has been a major player in multiple production companies in the entertainment, music, and fashion realm. He has garnered a solid reputation in the production industry after creating his own production company, Preview Models. It is now one of the premier events for up-and-coming models to be discovered, developed, and placed with major agencies around the world. Josh’s energy is unparalleled when it comes to launching new ventures into reality.

Don Benjamin – Founding Partner – One of the original social media content creators, Don has the reach to bring many mega-influencers to Cre8Luck. Celebrity fashion Model, Actor, Bestselling Author, and mega-influencer with 3.6 million combined followings across social platforms. He is best known from America’s Next top model, Vh1s Scared Famous, and as the face of multiple mega fashion brands including Guess, Forever 21, True Religion, and Tillys.

For more information, please go to – https://cre8luck.com/

About Creative Bespoke

Creative Bespoke is a premier auto brokerage firm providing one-of-a-kind custom exotic and luxury vehicles. They are dedicated to using the finest brands in customization products and the best quality craftsmanship. Customers can choose from a spectacular array of exotic vehicles, already fully customized with the highest quality options, or work with them to transform your own vehicle to create a truly one-of-a-kind union of style and speed. Creative Bespoke is passionate about luxury cars and is intent on sharing that passion with every one of its customers.

For more information, please visit us at https://www.creativebespoke.com