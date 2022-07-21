$98+ Billion Global Forging Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 4.9% During 2022-2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research's recent analysis of the Global Forging Market finds that the increasing demand from the global automotive industries is expediting market growth. In addition, the growing use of forging in the production of aircraft components is anticipated to fuel the growth of the Forging Market over the projected time frame. The Global Forging Market revenue is expected to reach a value USD 98.7 Billion in 2028.

The Global Market revenue was valued at USD 74.1 Billion in 2021 and is expected to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled "Forging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Techniques (Closed Die Forging, Open Die Forging, Seamless Forging), by Materials (Nickel-Based Alloys, Titanium Alloys, Aluminum Alloys, Carbon Steel Alloys), by Industries (Automotive, Aerospace, Railway Heavy Equipment, Wind Power), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Forging market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% during the forecast period.

The Forging market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 74.1 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 98.7 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Forging market.



Market Dynamics :

Drivers:

Increasing Demand from the Global Automotive Industry to Drive the Market Growth

The increasing demand from the global automotive industry is anticipated to augment the growth of the Forging Market during the forecast period. Forged steel is a popular choice in automotive components due to its durability, strength, and dependability. In the automotive industry, stainless steel, carbon steel, and alloy steel are used to create features such as control arms, connecting rods, crankshaft, camshaft, rocker's arms, tie rod end, and the steering knuckle. Closed die steel forging technology is primarily used in the production of automotive parts. During the forecast period, demand for the product will be fuelled by rising demand for commercial and passenger vehicles and the use of lightweight forged steel in electric cars. The market's growth is attracting major players to invest, which will propel the market even further. Toyota Kirloskar Motors, for example, announced a USD 272.81 million investment in electric components and technology in India in September 2020. These investments indicate an increase in forging demand from end-use industries.

Growing Technological Advancements and Innovations to Stimulate Market Growth

Over other competing metal manufacturing processes, technological advancements and innovations in forging provide advantages such as high performance, maximum strength, high metallurgical properties, and superior internal integrity. Several market players are focusing on product innovations to meet customized needs. End-user demand for ready-to-fit components or subassemblies has prompted manufacturers to develop new products and technologies. To meet customer delivery schedules, forgers can use advanced processing equipment and control systems to produce metal parts with more excellent uniformity and exceptionally tight dimensional tolerances within time constraints. Furthermore, collaborative research with suppliers, end users, government, institutes, and other forging companies to enhance or develop significant existing and new technologies is an essential strategy used by various forging industry players. For example, the Institute of Metal Forming and Metal-Forming Machines (IFUM) is involved in forging technology innovation ranging from material characterization to final metal part production. The institute collaborates with companies to create technologies for structural optimization, stamping dies, and weight reduction in manufactured parts. Forgers' increasing Research and Development (R&D) activities will aid the market's growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation of the Global Forging Market:

Techniques Closed Die Forging Open Die Forging Seamless Forging

Material Types Nickel-Based Alloys Titanium Alloys Aluminum Alloys Carbon Steel Alloys Other Materials

Industries Automotive Aerospace Railway Heavy Equipment Wind Power

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/forging-market-1720

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the metal industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The Report on Forging Market Highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates, and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



The report covers "Forging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Techniques (Closed Die Forging, Open Die Forging, Seamless Forging), by Materials (Nickel-Based Alloys, Titanium Alloys, Aluminum Alloys, Carbon Steel Alloys), by Industries (Automotive, Aerospace, Railway Heavy Equipment, Wind Power), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Regional Analysis :

North America Dominated the Global Forging Market

North America dominated the Global Forging Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is attributable to the rising external investments in the region's developing economies. Furthermore, the rising automotive and construction industry in the region is also likely to support the regional growth of the market. Additionally, the increase in government initiatives for the development of electric vehicles is also expected to contribute to the market growth in the region.

List of Prominent Players in Forging Market:

Alcoa Corporation

All Metals & Forge Group

CFS Machinery Co. Ltd

Consolidated Industries Inc.

Farinia Group

Fountain town Forge Inc.

Pacific Forge Incorporated

Patriot Forge Co.

Precision Castparts Corp.

Scot Forge

Recent Developments:

April 2022: Nu Scale Power and the U.S. Reactor Forging Consortium (RFC) announced a Collaboration Agreement to leverage the forging supply chain in the U.S., to prepare Nu Scale to deploy its Small Modular Reactor (SMR) technology to customers across the globe, and to retain, support, and expand U.S. manufacturing jobs.

February 2020: Bharat Forge (BFL) and Paramount Group announced a strategic, high-level collaboration agreement to set up a joint venture of both groups in the industrialization and indigenization of defense and aerospace systems, in response to evolving opportunities in the Indian market, such as ‘Make in India’ and globally.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Forging Market?

How will the Forging Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Forging Market?

What is the Forging market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Forging Market throughout the forecast period?

Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data

