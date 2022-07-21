New York, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Brain Cancer Diagnostics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Diagnostic Type ; Cancer Type ; End User ; and Tumor Size" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06295652/?utm_source=GNW

The increase in brain cancer worldwide and the rise in cigarette smokers boost the growth of the global brain cancer diagnostics market.

The term "primary brain tumor" refers to a tumor that begins in the brain.Cancer of the brain and nervous system is the tenth highest cause of mortality in men and women.



According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), in 2021, around 24,530 adults (13,840 men and 10,690 women) were diagnosed with primary cancerous tumors of the brain and spinal cord in the US.In a person’s lifetime, the chances of having this form of tumor are fewer than 1%.



Most primary central nervous system (CNS) malignancies are brain tumors, which account for 85% to 90% of all cases. Brain tumors can be fatal, severely impact the quality of life, and ultimately transform a patient’s and their family’s lives.

Similarly, Cancer Research UK estimated that around 12,288 new cases of brain, other CNS, and intracranial tumors are diagnosed in the UK each year, which makes it around 34 cases per day (2016–2018).Brain tumors, other central nervous systems, and intracranial tumors are the ninth most common malignancies in the UK, accounting for 3% of all new cancer cases (2016–2018).



Also, it is the 7th most common cancer in females in the UK, with around 6,400 new cases during 2016–2018.Similarly, in males, brain, other CNS, and intracranial tumors are the 11th most common cancer, with about 5,800 new cases in the UK during 2016–2018.



Incidence rates for brain tumors are highest in people aged 85 to 89 (2016-2018) in the UK.



According to the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, glioblastoma is the most common malignant brain and other CNS tumor, accounting for 47.7% of all cases; the incidence of glioblastoma is 3.21 per 100,000 people. According to Cancer Australia, around 1,879 new cases of brain cancer were diagnosed in Australia in 2020.

Early detection of tumors often provides more treatment options.Advanced imaging technology can pinpoint the location of brain tumors.



Intraoperative MRI can also be used to guide tissue biopsy and tumor resection during surgery.Magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) is used to examine the chemical characteristics of tumors.



Thus, the increase in the prevalence of brain cancer worldwide highly demands brain cancer diagnostic tools.



The COVID-19 pandemic diverted resources from healthcare services for patients with diseases such as cancer.The brain cancer diagnostics market witnessed some shortfall at the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis owing to factors such as disruption in the supply chain and demand due to the lack of lockdown announced by most countries.



Patients with cancer were negatively impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic, as many of these individuals were immunosuppressed and of older age.Additionally, cancer follow-up or imaging appointments were delayed in many clinics worldwide.



Postponement of routine screening examinations resulted in delays in new cancer diagnoses.A delay in cancer diagnosis due to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in an increase in cancer-related mortality.



Studies on COVID-19 in patients with cancer were limited but consistently indicate that this population is at risk for more severe COVID-19 illness. Recent studies also suggest that pediatric patients with cancer have a lower risk of severe COVID-19 illness than adults. Thus, the pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the brain cancer diagnostics market.

Based on diagnostics type, the brain cancer diagnostics market is segmented into imaging test, lumbar puncture, biopsy, molecular testing, platform & services, cerebral arteriogram, neurological & hearing tests/neurocognitive assessments, electroencephalography (EEG), and others.Molecular testing segment further sub-segmented into MRI, CT scan, PET, and others.



Platform & services segment is further sub-segmented into sample slide, autosampler unit, solutions and platform, and services.In 2022, the imaging test segment is expected to have the largest market share.



Moreover, the platform and services market for this segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on cancer type, the brain cancer diagnostics market is segmented into acoustic neuroma, astrocytomas, craniopharyngiomas, ganglioneuromas, glioblastoma multiforme, ganglioneuroma, meningiomas, ependymomas, oligodendroglioma, low-grade tumors, and others.In 2022, the glioblastoma multiforme segment is estimated to hold the largest market share.



The same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2028.

Based on tumor size, the brain cancer diagnostics market is segmented into 0.2 cm3 to 100 cm3, 101 cm3 to 200 cm3, and above 200 cm3. In 2022, the 0.2 cm3 to 100 cm3 segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market. The same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2028.



Based on end user, the brain cancer diagnostics market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers & research institutes, and others.In 2022, the hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market.



Moreover, the specialty clinics segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2028.



