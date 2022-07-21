Global ECG Patch and Holter Monitor Market Report to 2030 - Increasing Demand for Ambulatory Monitoring Devices is Driving Growth

Dublin, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ECG Patch and Holter Monitor Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (ECG Patch, Holter Monitors), by Application, by End Use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ECG patch and holter monitor market size is expected to reach USD 4.8 billion by 2030. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 19.16% from 2022 to 2030.

The Growing prevalence of cardiac arrhythmia, increasing demand for ambulatory monitoring devices, and technological advancements are likely to drive the market during the forecast period.



Recent technologies in ECG patch and Holter monitor market include ECG chip, which can be inserted in the body to record heart rhythms for a long duration; ECG data management solutions; and telemetry. ECG patch and Holter monitor are also used in noncardiology departments, such as electrophysiology labs and nursing & emergency departments, as well as management of respiratory disorders. Initiatives such as the Door-to-Balloon (D2B) time by the American College of Cardiology (ACC) and "Mission: Lifeline" by AHA are expected to drive demand for wireless solutions and 12-lead ECG devices.



COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in high burden on public health and health care delivery globally. The disease has major effects on cardiovascular system. A wide range of arrhythmias have been reported in patients, which complicate the course of COVID-19 due to the associated treatments.

Due to the redistribution of health care resources, access to emergency services, such as reperfusion therapy, may be affected, based on severity of the diseases at a local level. Apart from obtaining EUA for innovative products, the market also witnessed strategies such as mergers & acquisitions focused on strengthening solutions offerings, including connected care and remote patient monitoring due to their increased demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. Acquisitions made by Philips of BioTelemetry in December 2020 and Capsule Technologies, Inc. in January 2021 are a few such events.



ECG Patch and Holter Monitor Market Report Highlights

In terms of product, the ECG patch segment held the largest share in 2021 and is expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period. Acquisitions and partnerships & collaborations between device manufacturers & management service providers to facilitate better exchange of information are anticipated to boost market growth by simplifying ECG workflow and reducing complexity associated with custom integration.

On the basis of application, the diagnostics segment dominated the market in 2021. However, the monitoring segment is expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period.

The manufacturers are engaging in activities such as mergers & acquisitions to strengthen their monitoring solutions portfolio in the market. In November 2021, Philips acquired Cardiologs, a French medical technology company. The acquisition will help the company make use of Cardiologs' artificial intelligence model that can interpret data from various monitoring devices.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent market outlook

3.1.2 Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1 Growing prevalence of cardiac arrythmia

3.2.1.2 Increasing demand for ambulatory monitoring Devices

3.2.1.3 Rising geriatric population

3.2.1.4 Technological advancements

3.2.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1 High cost and longer turnaround time (TAT)

3.2.2.2 Lack of supportive reimbursement policies

3.2.2.3 False-negative and false-positive results

3.3 ECG Patch and PorTable Holter: Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1 Industry Analysis-Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1.1 Bargaining power of buyers: Low

3.3.1.2 Bargaining power of suppliers: High

3.3.1.3 Competitive rivalry: High

3.3.1.4 Threat of new entrants: Low

3.3.1.5 Threat of substitutes: Moderate

3.3.2 PESTEL Analysis

3.3.2.1 Political & legal

3.3.2.2 Social & economic

3.3.2.3 Technological

3.4 Major Deals and Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.4.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.4.2 Partnerships

3.5 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.5.1 Analysis

3.6 Qualitative Analysis: Distribution Channels of ECG Patch and Holter Monitors Market

3.6.1 List of Key Distributors

3.6.1.1 North America

3.6.1.2 Europe

3.6.1.3 Asia Pacific

3.6.1.4 Latin America

3.6.1.5 Middle East & Africa

3.7 ECG Patch and Holter Monitor Market: Pricing Analysis

3.8 Regulatory Scenario: ECG Patch and Holter Monitor Market

3.9 Qualitative Analysis: COVID-19 Impact on ECG Patch and Holter Monitor Market



Chapter 4 ECG Patch and Holter Monitor Market: Product Analysis

4.1 ECG Patch and Holter Monitor Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030

4.2 Segment Dashboard

4.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2017 to 2030 for the Product

4.3.1 ECG Patch

4.3.1.1 ECG patch market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

4.3.2 Holter Monitor

4.3.2.1 Holter Monitor market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 5 ECG Patch and Holter Monitor Market: Application Analysis

5.1 ECG Patch and Holter Monitor Application Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030

5.2 Segment Dashboard

5.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2017 to 2030 for the Application

5.3.1 Diagnostics

5.3.1.1 Diagnostics market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

5.3.2 Monitoring

5.3.2.1 Monitoring market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 ECG Patch and Holter Monitor Market: End Use Analysis

6.1 ECG Patch and Holter Monitor by End Use Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030

6.2 Segment Dashboard

6.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2017 to 2030 for the End-use

6.3.1 Hospitals & Clinics

6.3.1.1 Hospitals & clinics market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

6.3.2 Ambulatory Facilities

6.3.2.1 Ambulatory facilities market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

6.3.3 Others

6.3.3.1 Others market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 ECG Patch and Holter Monitors Market: Regional Analysis



Chapter 8 Competitive Analysis

8.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

8.2 Company/Competition Categorization

8.3 Company Market Position Analysis

8.4 Company Profiles

8.4.1 Nissha Medical Technologies (Vermed)

8.4.1.1 Company overview

8.4.1.2 Financial performance

8.4.1.3 Product benchmarking

8.4.1.4 Strategic initiatives

8.4.2 Medtronic PLC

8.4.2.1 Company overview

8.4.2.2 Financial performance

8.4.2.3 Product benchmarking

8.4.2.4 Strategic initiatives

8.4.3 Hill-Rom Services, Inc.

8.4.3.1 Company overview

8.4.3.2 Financial performance

8.4.3.3 Product benchmarking

8.4.3.4 Strategic initiatives

8.4.4 iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

8.4.4.1 Company overview

8.4.4.2 Financial performance

8.4.4.3 Product benchmarking

8.4.4.4 Strategic initiatives

8.4.5 Nihon Kohden Corporation

8.4.5.1 Company overview

8.4.5.2 Financial performance

8.4.5.3 Product benchmarking

8.4.5.4 Strategic initiatives

8.4.6 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

8.4.6.1 Company overview

8.4.6.2 Financial performance

8.4.6.3 Product benchmarking

8.4.6.4 Strategic initiatives

8.4.7 GE Healthcare

8.4.7.1 Company overview

8.4.7.2 Financial performance

8.4.7.3 Product benchmarking

8.4.7.4 Strategic initiatives

8.4.8 FU.K.UDA DENSHI CO., LTD.

8.4.8.1 Company overview

8.4.8.2 Financial performance

8.4.8.3 Product benchmarking

8.4.9 Spacelabs Healthcare (Subsidiary Of OSI Systems, Inc.)

8.4.9.1 Company overview

8.4.9.2 Financial performance

8.4.9.3 Product benchmarking

8.4.10 Alivecor, Inc.

8.4.10.1 Company overview

8.4.10.2 Financial performance

8.4.10.3 Product benchmarking

8.4.10.4 Strategic initiatives

8.4.11 Cardiac Insight Inc.

8.4.11.1 Company overview

8.4.11.2 Financial performance

8.4.11.3 Product benchmarking

8.4.11.4 Strategic initiatives

8.4.12 VitalConnect

8.4.12.1 Company overview

8.4.12.2 Financial performance

8.4.12.3 Product benchmarking

8.4.12.4 Strategic initiatives

8.4.13 LifeSignals, Inc.

8.4.13.1 Company overview

8.4.13.2 Financial performance

8.4.13.3 Product benchmarking

8.4.13.4 Strategic initiatives

8.4.14 Bardy Diagnostics, Inc.

8.4.14.1 Company overview

8.4.14.2 Financial performance

8.4.14.3 Product benchmarking

8.4.14.4 Strategic initiatives

8.4.15 Nasiff Associates, Inc.

8.4.15.1 Company overview

8.4.15.2 Financial performance

8.4.15.3 Product benchmarking

8.4.15.4 Strategic initiatives

8.4.16 Midmark Corporation

8.4.16.1 Company overview

8.4.16.2 Financial performance

8.4.16.3 Product benchmarking

8.4.16.4 Strategic initiatives

8.4.17 Lief Therapeutics, Inc.

8.4.17.1 Company overview

8.4.17.2 Product benchmarking

8.4.17.3 Strategic initiatives

8.4.18 Schiller AG

8.4.18.1 Company overview

8.4.18.2 Financial performance

8.4.18.3 Product benchmarking

8.4.18.4 Strategic initiatives



Chapter 9 Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vx97z1

