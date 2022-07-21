The Worldwide Cardiovascular Anastomosis Devices Industry is Expected to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2030

Dublin, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cardiovascular Anastomosis Devices Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis Report by Product Type (Automatic, Manual), by End Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cardiovascular anastomosis devices market size is expected to reach USD 2.54 billion by 2030. Additionally, the industry is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2030. The prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is on the rise globally. They are one of the top three causes of death worldwide, being responsible for around 32% of the total global mortalities.



The adoption of anastomotic devices decreases the extent of aortic manipulation required for creating a graft based on aortic inflow. Hence, surgeons can safely construct aortocoronary grafts. Long-term graft patency is important in cardiovascular surgeries. Patient outcomes after cardiac surgeries are dependent on the quality of the anastomosis surgical techniques. These devices facilitate the anastomoses through minimal incisions.



Cardiac surgery patients were at an increased risk of COVID-19 during the pandemic; therefore, hospital admissions for elective procedures were reduced to prevent potential hospital-acquired infections. At the beginning of the pandemic, only emergency cardiovascular surgeries were allowed to operate, based on the surgical priority of the patient cases.

As all the elective cardiac procedures were canceled, the overall market experienced a slowdown. According to the Society of Thoracic Surgeons Adult Cardiac Surgery, there was a significant reduction in adult cardiac surgeries.



Cardiovascular Anastomosis Devices Market Report Highlights

Based on product type, the manual anastomosis devices segment held a majority of the market share in terms of revenue in 2021, as they allow traditional hand-sewing running sutures and create a bloodless field around the aortic hole for anastomosis procedures.

The automatic anastomosis devices segment is anticipated to showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030, as they reduce aortic manipulation with minimal incisions and are used in critical surgical situations.

Based on end-use, in 2021, the hospital segment held a majority of the market revenue share, as hospitals conduct the majority of the cardiovascular surgeries. The specialty clinics segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

In 2021, North America dominated the market for cardiovascular anastomosis devices due to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in the region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, aided by the growing healthcare expenditure, improving treatment options, rising focus on R&D activities, and technological developments.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Report Scope and Objectives



Chapter 2. Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Market Variables, Trends & Scope

4.1 Market Lineage Outlook

4.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

4.2 Cardiovascular Anastomosis Devices Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Market Driver Analysis

4.2.1.1 Benefits Offered by The Cdps

4.2.2 Market Restraint Analysis

4.2.2.1 Concerns regarding patient data security

4.3 Cardiovascular Anastomosis Devices Market: Business Environment Analysis Tools

4.3.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1.1 Threat of new entrants

4.3.1.2 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.3.1.3 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3.1.4 Competitive rivalry

4.3.1.5 Threat of substitutes

4.3.2 Pestel Analysis

4.3.2.1 Political & Legal

4.3.2.2 Economic & Social

4.3.2.3 Technological

4.4 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

4.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Cardiovascular Anastomosis Devices Market



Chapter 5. Cardiovascular Anastomosis Devices Market: Product Type Analysis

5.1 Cardiovascular Anastomosis Devices Product Type Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030

5.2 Cardiovascular Anastomosis Devices Product Type Market: Segment Dashboard:

5.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 2030 for the Product Type Segment

5.3.1 Automatic

5.3.1.1 Automatic market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

5.3.2 Manual

5.3.2.1 Manual market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Cardiovascular Anastomosis Devices Market: End Use Analysis

6.1 Cardiovascular Anastomosis Devices End-Use Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030

6.2 Cardiovascular Anastomosis Devices End-Use Market: Segment Dashboard

6.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 2030 for the End-Use Segment

6.3.1 Hospitals

6.3.1.1 Hospitals market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

6.3.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

6.3.2.1 Ambulatory surgical centers market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

6.3.3 Specialty Clinics

6.3.3.1 Specialty clinics market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Cardiovascular Anastomosis Devices Market: Regional Analysis



Chapter 8. Competitive Analysis

8.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

8.2 Company Profiles

8.2.1 ABBOTT LABORATORIES

8.2.1.1 Company overview

8.2.1.2 Financial performance

8.2.1.3 Product benchmarking

8.2.1.4 Strategic initiatives

8.2.2 B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG

8.2.2.1 Company overview

8.2.2.2 Financial performance

8.2.2.3 Product benchmarking

8.2.2.4 Strategic initiatives

8.2.3 GETINGE AB

8.2.3.1 Company overview

8.2.3.2 Financial performance

8.2.3.3 Product benchmarking

8.2.3.4 Strategic initiatives

8.2.4 MEDTRONIC PLC

8.2.4.1 Company overview

8.2.4.2 Financial performance

8.2.4.3 Product benchmarking

8.2.4.4 Strategic initiatives

8.2.5 PETERS SURGICAL

8.2.5.1 Company overview

8.2.5.2 Financial performance

8.2.5.3 Product benchmarking

8.2.5.4 Strategic initiatives



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/brymmz

Attachment