UK Legal Services Market Report 2022: Market Review and Analysis of Conveyancing, Family Law, Personal Injury, Wills, and Probate

Dublin, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Legal Services Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UK Legal Services Market Trends Report provides a unique detailed market review and analysis of the UK legal services market, including conveyancing, family law, personal injury, wills, and probate.

After a difficult time in 2020, the UK legal services market (including private practice firms, barristers, patent agents, and other legal services providers) bounced back in 2021 with market value growth at current prices of 12.4%.

For the first time in 2021, the number of law firms in England and Wales dropped below 10,000: at the end of the year, there were 9,809 firms. In England and Wales, the incorporated company model now accounts for a majority of law firms (52%). Only 13% of firms still operate via a traditional partnership model.



Legal advice for business and commercial matters (including commercial property) is the largest specific market segment and it increased its share of the total UK legal services market to over 47% in 2021. The consumer law market value was estimated at almost £22bn and the largest segment in personal injury/accident/medical negligence work was valued at over £4bn.

Family law and employment law are the next largest segments. The various consumer law sectors had mixed fortunes in 2021. Conveyancing, employment law (both for employees and employers), and probate legal advice performed reasonably well while family law was not far behind. Divorce numbers have been falling year-on-year for the last few years but demand in other areas of family law is still healthy.



The personal injury sector is still struggling with claims numbers falling again in 2021 after a large decrease in 2020 although the clinical negligence sector had a better year.

The criminal law sector witnessed a large decline in cases in 2021 and is facing a serious backlog in the courts. After double-digit growth in 2021, revenue growth is forecast to increase by between 7% and 8% in 2022, and growth is expected to continue to be driven by the corporate law market.

Most consumer law sectors should witness steady growth with personal injury again being the exception. The cost of living increases and some weakening of consumer confidence may also have an impact on the conveyancing sector.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Structure

Most Legal Advisors Are Regulated

Law Firm Segments

Law Firm Numbers Decrease In 2021 And Dip Below 10,000

Chamber Numbers Increase In 2020

Licensed Conveyancers

Patent And Trademark Attorneys

Cost Lawyers

Alternative Business Structures (ABS)

Alternative Legal Services Providers

Other Providers Of Legal Services

Personnel Numbers

3. Market Developments

Reshaping Legal Services To Better Meet Society's Needs

Government Drops Plans For Further Reform Of Whiplash Claims

No-Fault Divorce Becomes A Reality In 2022

Spending Review Gives MoJ A £3.2Bn Budget Increase

Extra Investment In Criminal Legal Aid System

Law Society Forecasts Of Legal Services Activity Up To 2028

Some Court Fees Increased In England And Wales In 2021

LSB Refuses To De-Designate ACCA As A Probate Regulator

Lawtech Attracts £674M Of Private Investment Up To End 2020

4. The Key Players

The Top 100

Acquisitions and Mergers

Top 5 UK Law Firms - Profiles

DLA Piper International LLP

Clifford Chance LLP

Hogan Lovells

Allen & Overy LLP

Linklaters LLP

Selected Other Legal Services Providers

Listed Law Firms

DWF

Gateley PLC

The Ince Group PLC

Keystone Law Group PLC

Knights PLC

NAHL Group PLC

RBG Holdings PLC (Rosenblatt)

Consumer Law Firms

Cooperative Legal Services

Irwin Mitchell LLP

Simpson Millar LLP

Slater & Gordon Lawyers

5. Market Size and Trends

Market Revenue Estimated At Over £41Bn In 2021

UK Exports Of Legal Services Reach Almost £7Bn

6. Market Segmentation

Corporate, Financial, And Commercial Law

M&A Activity

Company Formations And Insolvencies

Commercial Courts

International Litigation And Dispute Resolution

Personal Injury

The Number Of Cases Declines Significantly In 2020/21

Claims Dropped By Over 100,000 In Calendar Year 2021

Number Of Pi Claims Reaching Courts Falls For Fourth Year Running

Commercial And Residential Property, Including Conveyancing

Bounce Back In Property Transactions In 2021

Wills, Trusts, And Probate

Increases In Probate Applications In 2020 And 2021

Family Law

Family Court Cases Started In 2021 Around The Same As 2020

Employment Law

Employment Tribunal Cases Increasing Since 2017

Criminal Law

Criminal Trial Numbers Hit A Low In 2020 But Increased In 2021

The Future

Further Growth Expected In 2022 But Driven By Corporate Work

Forecasts

7. Professional Bodies





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j6i4th

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.