Victory Square Technologies Provides Corporate Update

Net Asset Value (“NAV”) Update: unaudited June 30, 2022 NAV - $89,704,469

Notable Portfolio Highlights: IV Hydreight, Creator.co, GameOn, XR Immersive, Next Decentrum, Stardust Solar, Fansunite, CoPilot, Turnium, Covalent CQT and Cloud Advisors

Company & Executive Team featured in Forbes, Yahoo Finance, Entrepreneur, CoinTelegraph and Newsweek

Next Investor Q&A Webinar on Thursday July 28, 2022

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square” or the “Company”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6), a company that provides VC Investment access to a diverse portfolio of next generation technology companies within an audited, transparent and liquid investment vehicle, is pleased to provide a Corporate Update.



Shafin Diamond Tejani, CEO of Victory Square: “I want to personally thank all of Victory Square’s shareholders that have believed in our mission and vision. We’ve been very fortunate to have such a passionate, supportive and vocal shareholder base. Despite market conditions, our team is committed to building long-term shareholder value. As we recently entered Q3 2022, I’d like to take this opportunity to share some notable highlights from Q2 2022.”

Net Asset Value (“NAV”) unaudited June 30th, 2022 Update:

NAV - $89,704,469 approx.



(See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”)

This update is made based on Victory Square’s established practice of releasing NAV as part of the Company’s ongoing response to shareholder interest in receiving periodic information. NAV is calculated based on the latest audited valuations, third party pricing agency valuations as well as unaudited management review valuations (based on comparables in the market) as at June 30th, 2022.

Notable Portfolio Highlights:

IV Hydreight - IV Hydreight provides immediate wellness through its mobile platform and core team of professionally trained service providers. Hydreight’s unique, custom built, proprietary telemedicine service allows users to book confidential health and wellness and/or medical services at their home, hotel, office, or wherever they might need discreet assistance with the same ease and convenience as booking a ride or ordering food delivery. Hydreight has a 503B pharmacy license under the United States Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act and is a U.S. certified e‐script and telemedicine provider, allowing it to provide services in all 50 states. In addition to providing telehealth services, Hydreight’s other products include intravenous drips, Botox, and other medical and medispa treatments for a variety of conditions, including dehydration, anti‐aging, and more.

Victory Square's Subsidiary, IV Hydreight Enters into Definitive Agreement to Complete Qualifying Transaction With Perihelion Capital Ltd.

Dripbar LLC will be a New Partner on White Labeled Platform (in partnership with VSDH) The DRIPBaR will utilize white label platform and digital pharmacy across their 19 locations, as well as offering the platform to their over 430 franchises (in various stages of development) across 27 States

Approx. 518% Current Growth Rate YOY New Business Partner Sign-ups (2021 vs 2022)

2021 2022 January 4 22 February 5 13 March 9 38 April 10 37 May 9 63 June 2 68 Total 39 241

*Numbers are approximate and provided by Hydreight Management

Creator.co - Creator.co has grown to become one of the world’s top‐ranked Influencer platforms. The company is a one stop shop to drive awareness, content, and conversions for brands on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok. The Creator.co platform automates Influencer marketing for young brands and start‐ups, nationals, and agencies, allowing brands to discover ultra‐tailored creators and launch a campaign with them in minutes. Over 150,000 Creators are currently collaborating with brands through Creator.co (with over 10,000 new Creators being added monthly)

GameOn (CSE:GET) - GameOn powers the biggest sports,media, and entertainment companies with the most innovative white label game technologies. GameOn provides broadcasters, TV networks, streaming platforms, leagues, tournaments, sportsbooks, and NFT projects with white label prediction games, fantasy games, and NFT‐based games. Since completing the Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator powered by Techstars in 2018, GameOn has secured revenue‐generating partnerships with global companies, including NBCUniversal, Bravo, and MX Player.

Reported $207,151 in revenue in Q1, 2022, up from $2,791 in Q1, 2021, and on track to reach $1M in revenue in 2022 / profitability in 2023.

Launched Primal Pick'Em for Chibi Dinos , which is live and playable.

, which is live and playable. Launched the Bet On Women game for Gaming Society and the WNBA, founded by Jaymee Mesler (The Players' Tribune) and Kevin Garnett.

game for Gaming Society and the WNBA, founded by Jaymee Mesler (The Players' Tribune) and Kevin Garnett. Announced a partnership with Tetavi for an NFT-based music fantasy game . It'll be live by end-of-summer and allow music fans to discover new music, invest in the songs, and receive royalties based on streams and charts, in essence building their own record label.

XR Immersive (CSE:VRAR) - XR Immersive Technologies is behind the “Physical Portal to the Metaverse” with the launch of their UNCONTAINED VR platform, as well as designing, building, and installing immersive and engaging experiences for some of the world’s leading companies.

Next Decentrum - Next Decentrum democratizes access to art and culture by making digital collections joyful to explore, simple to collect, and rewarding to the user. Next Decentrum’s product, Momentable, allows museums and artists to publish art and artifacts as digital collectibles to reach a global audience and take advantage of new funding and revenue opportunities.

Raised $4M USD to fund product development and market growth

Partnered with Rise with Refugees to launch The Rise Collection

Stardust Solar - Founded in 2017, Stardust Solar is a leader in renewable energy education, providing CSA/NABCEP approved design and installation training with hands-on experience. Stardust Solar is also one of the first companies in North America to offer a franchise opportunity dedicated to the installation of solar PV systems. With a network of solar training centers across North America, Stardust Solar is already widely regarded as the leader in solar education now having certified over 2,000 solar installers across Canada and the USA. With a growing list of franchise locations across North America, Stardust leans on its background to educate homeowners about important key differences in solar products and their warranties, and offers choices when purchasing life-changing solar equipment, including Sunpower.

CSA approved EV Charger Installation Training completed

Currently have 16 franchises (14 in Canada and 2 in US) compared to the 2021 year end total of 12 franchises in Canada, with an anticipated 4 more to be added over the next 6 months

100% Year-Over-Year Growth



Fansunite (CSE:FANS) - FansUnite is a global sports and entertainment company, focused on technology related to regulated and lawful online betting, gaming, and other related products. The company has produced a one‐of‐a‐kind complete iGaming platform, with a sports and esports focus geared for the next generation of online bettors and casino players.

CoPilot Advisors - CoPilot AI is a Software‐as‐a‐Service (SaaS) company that uses AI technology to help sales teams automatically target qualified prospects on social media, initiate one‐to‐one conversations, and surface timely sales opportunities without requiring any content marketing, spam emails, or advertising. CoPilot AI is expected to become the backbone of all AI sales activity on the internet within 5 years

Release of Video by CoPilot Create personalized videos in bulk on Video by CoPilot platform in less time



Turnium Technology Group (TSXV: TTGI) - Turnium Technology Group, Inc. delivers its SD-WAN solution as a white label, containerized, disaggregated software platform that channel partners host, manage, brand, and price and as a managed cloud-native service provided by Turnium. Both Turnium SD-WAN offers are available through a channel partner program designed for Communications Service Providers, Internet and Managed Service Providers, System Integrators, and Value-Added Resellers.

Covalent CQT - Covalent provides the industry-leading Unified API bringing visibility to billions of Web3 data points. Developers use Covalent to build exciting multi-chain applications like crypto wallets , NFT galleries , and investor dashboard tools utilizing data from 32+ blockchains . Covalent is trusted by a community of 27,000+ developers and powers data for 1000+ applications including 0x, Zerion, Rainbow Wallet, Rotki, Bitski and many others.

Cloud Advisors - Cloud Benefit Solutions is an established SaaS platform within the group life and health insurance industry that offers Canada’s largest Insurtech cloud platform and marketplace powered by AI.

Media & Webinars:

Webinar - The Company invites you to join the next Investor Q&A Webinar with CEO Shafin Diamond Tejani, details found below.

Date: Thursday, July 28, 2022

Time: 1:05 pm PST/ 4:05 pm EST

Location: via Zoom

Please register at the link provided here

Media - The Company and its Executive Team has been featured in a variety of publications which include: Forbes, Entrepreneur and Newsweek. Additionally, the Company participated in a number of webinars.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This release contains references to NAV which is a non-GAAP financial measure. NAV is calculated as the value of total assets. The term NAV does not have any standardized meaning according to GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. There is no comparable GAAP financial measure presented in Victory Square Technologies Inc. consolidated financial statements and thus no applicable quantitative reconciliation for such non-GAAP financial measure. The Company believes that the measure provides information useful to its shareholders in understanding the Company’s performance, and may assist in the evaluation of the Company’s business relative to that of its peers. This data is furnished to provide additional information and does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. Accordingly, it should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not necessarily indicative of other metrics presented in accordance with GAAP. Existing NAV of the Company is not necessarily predictive of the Company’s future performance or the NAV of the Company as at any future date.

