Splash Beverage Group Announces Agreement with UNFI to Distribute TapouT Through Southeastern Grocers, Inc. Across Five Southeastern U.S. States

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splash Beverage Group, Inc . (NYSE American: SBEV) ("Splash" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with United Natural Foods “UNFI” to distribute TapouT Performance drinks through Southeastern Grocer’s 515 Winn Dixie stores located throughout the southeastern United States and other areas where TapouT does not have Direct Store Distribution (DSD) coverage.

UNFI is the largest publicly traded wholesale distributor delivering healthier food options to people throughout the United States and Canada. UNFI distributes to over 250,000 natural, organic and conventional products to more than 30,000 customers including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce retailers and food service industry.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have reached an agreement with UNFI to distribute TapouT through its network. UNFI’s authorization of TapouT is a testament to its all-natural ingredients and clean label. UNFI maintains high standards resulting from their massive natural-foods customer base. The initial 515 Winn Dixie stores represent a significant increase in our distribution reach and opens the door to significantly more UNFI locations, both natural grocery chains and traditional retail locations. This provides needed incremental distribution coverage to the DSD network we’re building throughout the US. This is a major milestone in our strategic growth plan and gives us an advantage over the competition as we can now start to penetrate the natural food channel in earnest.”

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangria, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drink. Splash’s strategy is to rapidly develop early-stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution.

About United Natural Foods



UNFI is North America's premier food wholesaler delivering the widest variety of products to customer locations throughout North America including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce retailers, and food service customers. By providing this deeper 'full-store' selection and compelling brands for every aisle, UNFI is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices, and fresh thinking to customers everywhere. Today, UNFI is the largest publicly traded grocery distributor in America. To learn more about how UNFI is Fueling the Future of Food, visit www.unfi.com .

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, the risks disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 8, 2021, and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

