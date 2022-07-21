Rain Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Highlights of Recent Progress on August 4, 2022

NEWARK, Calif., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NasdaqGS: RAIN), (“Rain”), a late-stage company developing precision oncology therapeutics, today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 and highlights of recent progress on Thursday, August 4, 2022. On that day, management will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 pm PT (5:00 pm ET) to discuss the Company’s business and financial results.

Conference Call and Webcast Details:

Date: August 4, 2022

Time: 2:00 PT (5:00 pm ET)

Dial In Numbers: 1 (888) 394-8218 (U.S. Toll Free) / 1 (323) 701-0225 (International)

Conference ID: 1307426

Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tvv3pskx

Replay of the call will be available by visiting the "Events" section of the Rain website after the conclusion of the presentation and will be archived on the Rain website for 30 days.

About Rain Therapeutics Inc.

Rain Therapeutics Inc. is a late-stage precision oncology company developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers for which it is able to genetically select patients it believes will most likely benefit. This approach includes using a tumor-agnostic strategy to select patients based on their tumors’ underlying genetics rather than histology. Rain’s lead product candidate, milademetan, is a small molecule, oral inhibitor of MDM2, which is oncogenic in numerous cancers. In addition to milademetan, Rain is also developing a preclinical program that is focused on inducing synthetic lethality in cancer cells by inhibiting RAD52.

