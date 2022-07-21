Emerson and Nozomi Networks Establish Agreement to Secure Critical Industrial Processes Worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global software and technology leader Emerson and Nozomi Networks, the leader in OT (operational technology) and IoT (Internet of Things) security, today announced they have established an agreement to meet growing demand for OT cybersecurity services and solutions in the specific industries both companies serve. Emerson will offer Nozomi Networks’ advanced solutions for industrial control system cyber resiliency and real-time operational visibility to customers worldwide. The agreement combines Nozomi Networks’ industry-leading OT & IoT security and visibility capabilities with Emerson’s DeltaV™ distributed control system (DCS), consulting and professional services. The agreement delivers comprehensive solutions to strengthen cybersecurity and reduce the risk of downtime due to cyberattacks or process anomalies.



“By teaming with Nozomi Networks, Emerson is enhancing our customers immediate access to OT network visibility, security and asset intelligence that integrates seamlessly with our DeltaV DCS and is fully supported by the Emerson Cybersecurity Services organization,” said Alexandre Peixoto, Cybersecurity Business Director of Emerson’s Process Systems and Software business. “Together, we are delivering the deepest possible industrial process expertise, a superior solution and a proven track record serving the most demanding industrial customers.”

The DeltaV suite of software and technologies increases plant performance with intelligent control that is easy to operate and maintain. The DeltaV DCS is adaptable to meet customer requirements and objectives, scaling easily without adding complexity.

Nozomi Networks’ OT & IoT threat and anomaly detection and actionable intelligence complement the DeltaV portfolio by helping customers quickly see and respond to cyber threats before they impact process controls. In addition, vulnerability assessment capabilities help customers identify OT devices that can be exploited in cyberattacks. Nozomi Networks’ asset discovery capabilities combine active and passive techniques to safely identify OT and IoT assets.

“We are teaming with Emerson to address the growing cybersecurity concerns that are an everyday reality for modern automation processes,” said Nozomi Networks CEO Edgard Capdevielle. “Industrial organizations rely on Emerson for its innovative technologies and solutions. This agreement furthers our joint commitment to help protect critical infrastructure around the world.”

Nozomi Networks full suite of OT and IoT cybersecurity solutions are now available globally through Emerson. Visit Emerson.com/DeltaVCybersecurity for more information on its cybersecurity capabilities.

