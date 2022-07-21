OrthoPediatrics Corp. to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 4, 2022

WARSAW, Ind., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics”) (NASDAQ: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, announced today that the Company is scheduled to release its second quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, after the market closes. OrthoPediatrics will host a conference call on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results.



Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by following one of the below links:

Webcast link for interested listeners: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fvr5cm66

Dial-in registration for sell-side research analysts: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI7d875d68a54f4cb99683220364370985



Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at:

https://ir.orthopediatrics.com

An archived recording will be available on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at:

https://ir.orthopediatrics.com. The webcast will available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 39 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 70 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com.

