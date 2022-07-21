Chemesis Announces Change in Management

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemesis International Inc. (CSE: CSI, OTC PINK: CADMD, FRA: CWAA) (the “Company” or “Chemesis”) announces that, in connection with the Company’s contemplated change of business to a mineral resource issuer, Edgar Montero has resigned as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Current Chairman and Director of the Company, Aman Parmar, has been appointed as Interim Chief Executive Officer to fill the vacancy.



Mr. Parmar is an experienced corporate executive and Chartered Professional Accountant who has worked with companies in mineral resources, oil and gas, energy, health care, manufacturing, and real estate sectors. Mr. Parmar has extensive experience in capital markets and has been involved in corporate restructurings and financings for both public and private companies during his career.

The Company would like to thank Mr. Montero for his contributions to the Company over the years and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Aman Parmar

Interim CEO & Chairman of the Board

Investor Relations:

ir@chemesis.com

1 (604) 398-3378

Forward-Looking Information: This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws. This press release contains forward- looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release