SigmaTron International, Inc. Reports Amended Credit Agreement With JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., and New Term Loan With The Private Credit Group of TCW Asset Management Company LLC, as Agent

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ, SGMA), an electronic manufacturing services company (the “Company”), today reported that it amended its existing credit agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. (“JPMorgan Chase”) and signed a new term loan with The Private Credit Group of TCW Asset Management Company LLC, as Administrative Agent, and the lenders parties thereto (collectively, “TCW”). Both agreements and a related intercreditor agreement were entered into on July 18, 2022.



Regarding the amendment with JPMorgan Chase, the credit agreement was extended and now expires in 5 years on July 18, 2027. In addition, the maximum revolving line of credit available has been increased to $70,000,000 based on the current borrowing base and eligible collateral.

Regarding the new term loan with TCW, the principal amount is $40,000,000 and has a term of 5 years.

Both facilities are secured by assets of the Company and certain of its subsidiaries. The parties entered into an intercreditor agreement to govern the lenders’ respective lien priorities, rights and remedies.

Commenting on the amended credit agreement and the new term loan, Gary R. Fairhead, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, said, “I am pleased to report these developments as we head into fiscal 2023. The proceeds from the new term loan are for working capital requirements that have been created in our industry because of supply chain issues and resultant inventory growth, and will support both new customers and new programs from existing customers in our core electronic manufacturing services business, as well as the anticipated growth from Wagz, Inc., our wholly owned pet technology company.

“We appreciate the confidence and support of the Company shown by both JPMorgan Chase and TCW. We have many exciting opportunities in both business segments and look forward to pursuing them.”

About SigmaTron International, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

