Buyer Group International, Inc. Announces Successful Closing of Capital Raise & Immediate 1.3 Billion Common Issued Share Reduction

SHERIDAN, Wyo., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTC PINK:BYRG) is pleased to announce we have secured commitments for funding to complete our 2022 exploration goals at the Shambhala Project. With this exciting funding accomplishment we are immediately reducing our outstanding common stock by 1,372,940,118 shares. The company's total outstanding Common Trading shares after this 1.3 billion share cancellation is 10,000,000,000 for a total reduction of 12%. “To show our appreciation to the shareholders for their patience and support during the off-season we instantly increased shareholder value. As we progress forward as a company & commitments continue to come in, Buyer Group International will explore further ways to increase shareholder value,” said Mr. David Bryant, President of the Company. “Soon we will release supplemental information and more photos related to the first season’s exploration efforts, including on-site XRF sampling numbers, and plans for next year’s expansion,” Mr. Bryant continued.



About Buyer Group International Inc.

Buyer Group International Inc. (OTC Pink: BYRG) is a mineral and natural resource company focused on mining mineral-rich assets in the Western United States. Its vision is to cultivate rich deposits and reserves of platinum and associated metals, palladium, rhodium, and potentially copper, gold and silver.

