WalkMe Announces Date of Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKME), a leading provider of digital adoption solutions, today announced it will release its second quarter 2022 financial results before U.S. markets open on Thursday, August 11, 2022. WalkMe will host a conference call and webcast that day at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time (8:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its business and financial performance.



Second Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call Date: Thursday, August 11, 2022 Time: 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time Webcast: https://ir.walkme.com Dial-in: US Toll Free: 800-289-0720; International: +972 3376-2182; Passcode 9182251

Approximately one hour after completion of the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.walkme.com .

About WalkMe

WalkMe's cloud-based Digital Adoption Platform enables organizations to measure, drive and act to ultimately accelerate their digital transformations and better realize the value of their software investments. Our code-free platform leverages our proprietary technology to provide visibility to an organization's Chief Information Officer and business leaders, while improving user experience, productivity and efficiency for employees and customers. Alongside walkthroughs and third-party integration capabilities, our platform can be customized to fit an organization's needs.

