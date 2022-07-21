LunarNYC Donates $10,000 USD to Support Future Entrepreneurs at the Chabad Young Professionals Upper East Side

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lunar NYC Inc., also known as Lunar New Year Celebration™, also known as LunarNYC, is pleased to announce that is has made a $10,000 USD donation to Chabad Young Professionals Upper East Side, a growing community of young Jewish adults ages 21-36 on the Upper East Side.



Founder and CEO of LunarNYC, Jay Jiang Yu said, "There are many parallels between Chabad Young Professionals UES and LunarNYC; besides sharing a mission to empower and foster the growth of our youth, both organizations are not only New York City based, but represent the spirit of this city. This is why I feel confident that this donation will be put to good use, ensuring that driven, dedicated young entrepreneurs will have the resources they need to pursue their future dreams.”

Rabbi Yosef Wilhelm praised the donation and said, "I want to thank Jay and LunarNYC. Receiving such a generous donation from LunarNYC means a lot for us here at Chabad. We are empowering young people, we provide connections, we push people to success, and merely observing LunarNYC's achievements reveals just how much in common our communities have. Welcome to the mishpachah."



About Chabad Young Professionals UES

Chabad Young Professionals UES is the network and community for young Jewish adults in their 20s and 30s, living on the Upper East Side. CYP UES are a hub of spirituality and social activities for Jewish young professionals in Manhattan since 2008. Dedicated to serving Jewish young professionals with Ahavat Yisrael, an unconditional love and concern for every Jew, regardless of background or affiliation.

CYP UES network consists of thousands of young professionals, who attend their sophisticated, avant-garde social, educational and volunteer experiences. CYP UES strives to create a personal and warm setting, an opportunity to explore and cultivate one’s Jewish knowledge and heritage. Chabad YP is a division of Chabad of Midtown.

About Lunar New Year Celebration™ (LunarNYC):

Headquartered in the heart of New York City, Lunar New Year Celebration™ (LunarNYC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a mission to empower Youth and to aide our local communities during difficult times. LunarNYC helps nurture these young individuals through sports and education, while promoting Diversity, Love, Unity, Peace and Prosperity. LunarNYC empowers and cultivates these young minds by funding scholarships, putting together educational activities, global conferences, lectures, forums, concerts, food festivals, pageants, mentoring programs, weekly sports activities and special sporting events. LunarNYC is led by Jay Jiang Yu, a native New Yorker that started off from humble beginnings as a “sweatshop baby” and understands the exact needs of young adults striving to achieve their life goals. In 2021, Mr. Yu was honored as one of The Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business.

Contact Us:

Tele: +1-212-457-0852

Email: info@LunarNYC.org

Website: https://lunarnyc.org/

SOURCE Lunar NYC Inc.

Attachment