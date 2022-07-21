Industrial Cybersecurity Market Worth $42.96 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ I ndustrial Cybersecurity Market by Component (Solution, Service), Type (Network Security, Cloud Security), Deployment Mode, Industry Vertical (Industrial Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Transportation) and Geography - Global Forecasts to 2029,’ the global industrial cybersecurity market is expected to reach $42.96 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period of 2022–2029.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5316

The growth of this market is attributed to the emergence of disruptive digital technologies among different industries, increasing investment for fortifying digital infrastructure, reforms in regulations for industrial cybersecurity, and growing sophistication of data theft and authentication incidences. Additionally, the rising need for cloud-based security solutions among SMEs and leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning, and blockchain technologies for cyber-defense is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for this market. However, the lack of trained professionals restrains the growth of this market to a certain extent.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Industrial Cybersecurity Market

Government bodies worldwide imposed restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, encouraging employees to work from home. The combat measures like complete lockdowns and quarantine have adversely impacted many industries, including a portion of the IT security industry.

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the manufacturing industry as well. The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the industrial sector has been significant due to the impact on manufacturing operations. With the increasing adoption of advanced technologies, such as AI, machine learning, and IoT, manufacturing is becoming smarter through technology and connected devices. These trends increase the vulnerability of critical manufacturing with the growing number of ransomware attacks and reducing protective abilities. Industrial automation has increased the risk of cyber threats and attacks. The increase in malicious activities in the manufacturing industry results in unauthorized access to networks and increased vulnerability. Thus, the risk of cybersecurity increases in the manufacturing industry.

The pandemic hindered the growth of the industrial cybersecurity market to some extent. However, the demand for digital transformation among industries stayed elevated, thus helping the market to mitigate the impact of the pandemic. Government bodies and several organizations are also undertaking several relief steps to mitigate the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5316

The global industrial cybersecurity market is segmented by component (solution (encryption, data loss prevention, unified threat management, firewall, antivirus/antimalware, intrusion detection system/intrusion, prevention system, security and vulnerability management, disaster recovery, web filtering, identity & access management, risk & compliance management, DDS management) services (professional services, managed services)), security type (network security, application security, cloud security, endpoint security), deployment mode (on-premise, cloud-based), and industry vertical (industrial manufacturing (automotive, aerospace & defense, electronics & electrical, chemicals, heavy metals & machinery, FMCG, others) energy & utilities, transportation & logistics, other industries). the study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at the country and regional levels.

Based on component, the global industrial cybersecurity market is segmented into solution and service. In 2022, the solution segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall industrial cybersecurity market. The increasing adoption of advanced technologies across different industry verticals and the rising demand for cybersecurity solutions on critical industrial infrastructure are expected to drive the growth of this market. However, the service segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on type, the global industrial cybersecurity market is segmented into network security, application security, cloud security, and endpoint security. In 2022, the network security segment is expected to account for the largest share of the industrial cybersecurity market. The growth of this segment is attributed to the supportive regulatory framework of governments worldwide to promote the deployment of high-end cybersecurity solutions and the increasing adoption of cloud computing in the industrial sector. However, the cloud security segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Could technology is incorporated into industries across different applications and provides the much-required flexibility and efficiency. Consequently, cloud security is expected to gain considerable momentum over the forecast period.

Quick Buy – Industrial Cybersecurity Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/90285339

Based on industry vertical, the global industrial cybersecurity market is segmented into industrial manufacturing, energy & utilities, transportation & logistics, and other industries. The industrial manufacturing segment is further sub-segmented into automotive, aerospace & defense, electronics & electrical, chemicals, heavy metals & machinery, FMCG, and others. In 2022, the industrial manufacturing segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall industrial cybersecurity market. Thus, the growing investment in advanced technologies, increasing demand for cloud-based infrastructure across different industrial sectors, and rising inclination towards making manufacturing processes secure are the factors driving the market growth.

Based on geography, the global industrial cybersecurity market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the global industrial cybersecurity market. The region is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as government investment in smart factory infrastructures, the rising need for cybersecurity solutions in the manufacturing sector are driving the market growth, increasing deployment of automation across manufacturing units, the rising number of government initiatives for the adoption of cloud computing solutions, and the advent of Industry 4.0. are expected to boost the growth of the industrial cybersecurity market in Asia-Pacific.

The key players operating in the global industrial cybersecurity market are Fortinet, Inc. (U.S.), Cisco System, Inc. (U.S.), Juniper Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Palo Alto Network, Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Checkpoint Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel), F5, Inc. (U.S.), Splunk, Inc. (U.S.), FireEye (US.), Symantec (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Imperva, Inc. (U.S.), CyberArk Software Ltd. (U.S.), RSA Security LLC (U.S.).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/industrial-cybersecurity-market-5316

Scope of the Report:

Industrial Cybersecurity Market by Component

Solution Encryption Data Loss Prevention Unified Threat Management Firewall Antivirus/Antimalware Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System Security and Vulnerability Management Disaster Recovery Web Filtering Identity & Access Management Risk & Compliance Management DDS management

Service Professional Services Managed Services



Industrial Cybersecurity Market by Security Type

Network Security

Application Security

Cloud Security

Endpoint Security

Industrial Cybersecurity Market by Deployment Mode

On-premise

Cloud-based

Industrial Cybersecurity Market by Industry Vertical

Industrial Manufacturing Automotive Aerospace & Defense Electronics & Electrical Chemicals Heavy Metals & Machinery FMCG Others

Energy & Utilities

Transportation & Logistics

Other Industries

Industrial Cybersecurity Market by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China South Korea India Japan Taiwan Singapore Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

The Middle East and Africa Israel UAE Rest of MEA



Request Free Customization of Report @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-customization/cp_id=5316

Related Report:

Cybersecurity Market by Type (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security), Solution (Unified Threat Management, Antimalware, Firewall, Disaster Recovery, Web Filtering, DDS Management, Encryption) - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/cybersecurity-market-5069

Smart Manufacturing Market by Technology (Robotics, AI, IIoT, Cloud, AR/VR), Application (Machine Inspection; Energy, Quality, and Warehouse Management; Planning, Surveillance, Optimization), End-use Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/smart-manufacturing-market-5265

Industrial IoT Market by Component (Hardware, Platform, Services, and Connectivity), Industry Verticals (Agriculture, Manufacturing, Energy & Utility, Oil & Gas, Aerospace, Retail, and Others) and Geography — Global Forecasts to 2029)

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/industrial-iot-market-5102

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.