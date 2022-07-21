Aqua Metals and Dragonfly Announce LOI to Supply Lithium Hydroxide to Dragonfly Energy in Ongoing Development of Solid-State Li-ion Batteries

RENO, Nev., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Metals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AQMS) ("Aqua Metals" or the "Company"), an innovator in metals recycling with its AquaRefining™ technology, and Dragonfly Energy Corporation, a leading manufacturer of deep-cycle lithium-ion batteries, today announce they have entered into a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) for Aqua Metals to supply lithium hydroxide to Dragonfly.1



Under the LOI, Dragonfly would purchase commercial quantities of lithium hydroxide from Aqua Metals to support Dragonfly’s ongoing development of its solid state lithium-ion battery technologies and future manufacturing activities, as well as providing recycling services. Dragonfly expects to begin production of its solid-state pilot line in 2023, with a supply of lithium hydroxide from Aqua Metals to commence at the time of full-scale manufacturing.

“Aqua Metals continues to develop what we believe is the cleanest and most cost-efficient lithium-ion battery recycling solution that is fundamentally non-polluting,” said Steve Cotton, President and CEO of Aqua Metals. “We are pleased to partner with Dragonfly Energy, a cutting edge company that recognizes our superior, high-value lithium (Li) recovery approach with the lowest environmental footprint of any technology currently under development.”

“Dragonfly is focused on developing technologies to improve conventional and solid-state lithium-ion battery manufacturing and storage through a reduction in costs and expanding accessibility, without sacrificing quality,” said Dragonfly Energy Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Denis Phares. “This partnership with Aqua Metals for the supply of cleanly recycled lithium hydroxide for use in our ongoing solid-state battery development efforts will enable the expansion of our LFP chemistry for applications where stability, longevity, and safety are key. And Aqua Metals’ recycling services will further enable Dragonfly to reduce our environmental impact.”

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AQMS) is reinventing metals recycling with its patented hydrometallurgical AquaRefining™ technology. The modular Aqualyzers™ cleanly generate ultra-pure metal one atom at a time, closing the sustainability loop for the rapidly growing energy storage economy. The Company’s offerings include equipment supply, services, and licensing of the AquaRefining™ technology to recyclers across the globe. Aqua Metals is based in Reno, Nevada.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Corp., headquartered in Reno, Nevada, is a leading manufacturer of deep-cycle lithium-ion batteries. Dragonfly’s battery products are designed and assembled in the USA, and the Company’s research and development initiatives are revolutionizing the energy storage industry through innovative technologies and manufacturing processes. Today, Dragonfly’s non-toxic deep cycle lithium-ion batteries are displacing lead-acid batteries across a wide range of end-markets, including RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. Dragonfly is also focused on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a more sustainable and reliable smart grid through the future deployment of the Company’s proprietary and patented solid-state cell technology. To learn more, visit www.dragonflyenergy.com/investors.

Dragonfly previously announced an agreement for a business combination with Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. (Nasdaq: CNTQ), which is expected to result in Dragonfly becoming a public company listed on the Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol “DFLI” in the second half of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

