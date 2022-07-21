SolidProof Officially Verifies their Social Channels While Continuing to Protect the Crypto Space with Smart Contract Audit and KYC

HANDEWITT, GERMANY, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Meanwhile, Solidproof continues to audit the smart contracts of new projects and perform KYC verifications on their development teams. The company provides constant updates on all its audits on the official website. This way, it ensures crypto users have an accurate image of the projects they follow and their bids to run on impeccable smart contracts.

Verified Social Channels

Solidproof launched in 2021 and quickly developed into one of the most active auditors in the crypto industry. Its consistently good results, effective auditing, and KYC tools convinced many projects to apply for their services. Meanwhile, the company grew substantially, amassing an extensive portfolio of clients from every corner of the crypto market, including DeFi.

Obtaining the “blue badge” on social media channels was always one of Solidproof’s objectives. After all, only reputable and easily identifiable brands get that level of recognition on social networks. From now on, the German company can proudly boast its verification badge on Twitter, YouTube, and Telegram.

Solidproof uses social media to communicate with its users, supporters, and potential clients. Moreover, the company provides nearly hourly updates on its progress in different auditing cases. Anyone can interact with the firm on social media for queries, quotes, and updates.

Continuous Protection for the Crypto Space

The crypto market has been the scene of numerous scams and failed projects over the years. In some cases, malicious developers stole millions of dollars from investors through fraudulent schemes, including rug-pulls and pump-and-dump scams. As a result, the crypto space earned the bad reputation of being a risky enterprise for new investors or developers.

This wild-wild-west image of the crypto market required a winning solution, and Solidproof stepped up to deliver it. The company relies on a team of expert auditors and crypto professionals with several years of experience in both industries. Together, they provide advanced auditing and KYC solutions to secure the cryptosphere.

Solidproof helps new projects identify bugs in their smart contracts. The company performs an in-depth verification of the source code before notifying the project’s developers about potential bugs. Once the latter solves the issues, Solidproof verifies the contract and repeats the process until the source code is bug-free.

Additionally, the company performs in-depth KYC (Know Your Customer) verifications on the project developers. This procedure is similar to obtaining the blue verification badge on social media. However, in this case, Solidproof verifies the team’s identity, background, and wealth source. This way, it drastically reduces the risk of malicious actors entering the market and scamming people by using false credentials.

About Solidproof

Solidproof is a German company that audits smart contracts and discovers vulnerabilities in new crypto projects. The company has a growing ecosystem of over 500 projects it has audited and verified so far. Anyone can use its “live tracker” feature to learn more about these projects and their development.

Solidproof helps increase transparency and safety in the crypto space by providing trustworthy smart contract audits and KYC verifications. The company aims to help as many new projects as possible to launch bug-free and build brand reliability.

For more information about Solidproof, please follow the links below:

Website |Twitter | Telegram |Facebook| YouTube|



