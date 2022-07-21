Simmons First National Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2022 Earnings

| Source: Simmons First National Corporation Simmons First National Corporation

Little Rock, Arkansas, UNITED STATES

George A. Makris, Jr., Simmons’ Chairman and CEO, commented on the quarter

Although second quarter results were significantly impacted by accounting adjustments and one-time merger expenses related to our acquisition of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the quarter, Simmons’ operating results excluding these items were extremely strong. Highlights for the quarter include a significant increase in revenue, well contained operating expense growth, improved asset quality, annualized organic loan growth in excess of 25 percent, marked improvement in the efficiency ratio, substantial expansion of the net interest margin, and excellent capital ratios.

Our strategy of restructuring our loan portfolio over the past two years not only diversified the risk profile but also established capacity which should provide the foundation for additional loan and revenue growth, which is evident in our loan pipeline and unfunded commitments. Our liquidity is solid, and our capital is strong. We are growing in all markets as demonstrated by the addition of nearly 2,000 new business deposit accounts in the quarter.

Thanks to our continuing investment in technology associated with our NGB project, our digital products continue to be expanded and our Chief Digital Officer, Alex Carriles, was recently recognized as a “Digital Banker of the Year” by American Banker. Other initiatives, such as the engagement of Disney Institute to help us focus on our customer service standards, will continue to headline our “Better Bank” objective.

I am very proud of the members of our Simmons team who truly exemplify our Better Together cultural cornerstone.

Financial Highlights2Q22
 1Q22
 2Q21 Second Quarter Highlights
Financial Results (in millions)        
  • Diluted EPS was $0.21 and adjusted diluted EPS was $0.52
  • Revenue increased 20% on a linked quarter basis driven by the acquisition of Spirit, solid legacy SFNC net interest income growth and net interest margin expansion
  • Noninterest expenses increased 22% on a linked quarter basis. Excluding merger related costs and certain other items, adjusted noninterest expense increased 9%
  • Provision for credit losses totaled $33.9 million, reflecting Day 2 accounting provision for acquired loans and unfunded commitments
  • Total loans up 26% and total deposits up 14% on a linked quarter basis. Legacy SFNC loans up 7% and deposits relatively unchanged
  • Credit quality metrics reflect conservative risk profile and strategic decision in 2019 to de-risk acquired loan portfolios
  • Common equity to assets ratio at 11.98%; TCE ratio at 7.03%
Revenue$225.4  $187.9  $188.5  
Noninterest expense156.8  128.4  114.7  
Pre-provision net revenue(1)68.6  59.5  73.9  
Merger related costs19.1  1.9  0.7  
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue(1)88.1  62.3  74.6  
Provision for credit losses33.9  (19.9) (13.0) 
Net income27.5  65.1  74.9  
Per Share Data    
Diluted earnings$0.21  $0.58  $0.69  
Adjusted diluted earnings(1)0.52  0.59  0.69  
Book value25.31  26.32  28.03  
Tangible book value(1)14.07  15.22  17.16  
Avg diluted shares outstanding (000s)128,720  113,027  108,822  
Balance Sheet (in millions)    
Total loans$15,110  $12,029  $11,386  
Total deposits22,036  19,392  18,305  
Total shareholders’ equity3,260  2,962  3,039  
Asset Quality    
Net charge-off ratio0.02% 0.22% (0.07)% 
Nonperforming loan ratio0.42  0.53  0.71  
Nonperforming assets to total assets0.26  0.29  0.42  
Allowance for credit losses to total loans1.41  1.49  2.00  
Nonperforming loan coverage ratio334  278  281  
Select Ratios    
Net interest margin (FTE)3.24  2.76  2.89  
Efficiency ratio(1)57.49  62.95  56.75  
Loan to deposit ratio68.57  62.03  62.20  
Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio12.10  13.52  14.20  
Total risk-based capital ratio14.83  16.42  17.49  

Revenue is defined as net interest income plus noninterest income excluding gain (loss) on sale of securities
(1) Non-GAAP measurement. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below
FTE – fully taxable equivalent using a tax rate of 26.135%

PINE BLUFF, Ark., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) (Simmons or Company) today reported net income of $27.5 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $65.1 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $74.9 million in the second quarter of 2021. Diluted earnings per share were $0.21 for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $0.58 for the first quarter of 2022 and $0.69 for the second quarter of 2021. Included in second quarter 2022 results were $14.4 million (after-tax) of certain items, primarily merger-related expenses associated with our acquisition of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (Spirit) that was completed on April 8, 2022. Certain items, consisting primarily of merger-related expenses and branch right-sizing costs, totaled $2.1 million (after-tax) in the first quarter of 2022 and $0.5 million (after-tax) in the second quarter of 2021.

Additionally, second quarter 2022 results included a $33.8 million Day 2 accounting provision required for loans and unfunded commitments acquired in connection with our second quarter acquisition. Excluding these items, adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.52 for the second quarter of 2022, $0.59 for the first quarter of 2022 and $0.69 for the second quarter of 2021.

Impact of Certain Items on Earnings and Diluted EPS

$ in millions, except per share dataQ2 22
 Q1 22
 Q2 21
 
Net income$ 27.5 $ 65.1 $ 74.9 
    
Day 2 accounting provision 33.8  -  - 
Merger related expenses 19.1  1.9  0.7 
Branch right sizing costs, net 0.4  0.9  - 
Total pre-tax impact 53.3  2.8  0.7 
Tax effect(1) (14.0) (0.7) (0.2)
Total impact on earnings 39.3  2.1  0.5 
Adjusted earnings(2)$ 66.8 $ 67.2 $ 75.4 
    
Diluted EPS$ 0.21 $ 0.58 $ 0.69 
    
Day 2 accounting provision 0.26  -  - 
Merger related expenses 0.15  0.01  0.01 
Branch right sizing costs -  0.01  - 
Total pre-tax impact 0.41  0.02  0.01 
Tax effect(1) (0.10) (0.01) (0.01)
Total impact on earnings 0.31  0.01  - 
Adjusted Diluted EPS(2)$ 0.52 $ 0.59 $ 0.69 
    
Average diluted shares outstanding128,720,078113,026,911108,822,175
    

(1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%
(2) Non-GAAP measurement. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below

Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the second quarter of 2022 totaled $185.1 million, compared to $145.6 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $146.5 million for the second quarter of 2021. Included in net interest income is accretion recognized on loans acquired, which totaled $9.9 million in the second quarter of 2022, $3.7 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $5.6 million in the second quarter of 2021. Also included in net interest income is interest income from Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans totaling $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2022, $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $9.0 million in the second quarter of 2021. The increase in net interest income on a linked quarter basis was driven by a $43.1 million increase in interest income, that was fueled by SFNC legacy net loan growth, the added contribution from loans acquired in the Spirit acquisition and higher yields on loans and investment securities. The increase in net interest income was also positively impacted by a significant decrease in the level of variable rate loans at or below their interest rate floors during the quarter. These items more than offset the $3.6 million increase in interest expense on a linked quarter basis, which was partially attributable to the addition of deposits acquired in the Spirit acquisition.

The yield on loans for the second quarter of 2022 was 4.54 percent, compared to 4.34 percent in the first quarter of 2022 and 4.73 percent in the second quarter of 2021. The yield on investments securities for the second quarter of 2022 was 2.08 percent, compared to 1.86 percent in the first quarter of 2022 and 1.97 percent in the second quarter of 2021. Cost of deposits for the second quarter of 2022 were relatively stable at 18 basis points, compared to 14 basis points in the first quarter of 2022 and below the 24 basis points incurred during the second quarter of 2021. Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis for the second quarter of 2022 was 3.24 percent, compared to 2.76 percent for the first quarter of 2022 and 2.89 percent for the second quarter of 2021. Excluding the impact of PPP loan interest income, the net interest margin was 3.22 percent for the second quarter of 2022, 2.74 percent for the first quarter of 2022 and 2.81 percent for the second quarter of 2021.

 Q2 22 Q1 22 Q4 21 Q3 21 Q2 21 
Loan yield (FTE) (1)4.54%4.34%4.58%4.76%4.73%
Security yield (FTE) (1)2.08 1.86 1.74 1.77 1.97 
Cost of interest bearing deposits0.25 0.19 0.23 0.27 0.32 
Cost of deposits0.18 0.14 0.17 0.20 0.24 
Cost of borrowed funds2.13 1.94 1.95 1.96 1.97 
Net interest spread (FTE) (1)3.11 2.66 2.74 2.72 2.74 
Net interest margin (FTE) (1)3.24 2.76 2.86 2.85 2.89 

(1) Fully tax equivalent using an effective tax rate of 26.135%.

Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2022 was $40.2 million, compared to $42.2 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $47.1 million in the second quarter of 2021. Included in noninterest income in the first quarter of 2022 was a settlement award totaling $1.4 million. Gains (losses) on sales of investment securities totaled $(150) thousand in the second quarter of 2022, $(54) thousand in the first quarter of 2022 and $5.1 million in the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in noninterest income on a linked quarter basis was primarily attributable to an expected decline in mortgage lending income given the higher interest rate environment and softening market conditions, and the previously mentioned settlement award. These declines were offset, in part, by an increase in debit and credit card fees, and an increase in service charges on deposit accounts that was aided by the addition of Spirit.

Select Noninterest Income Items
$ in millions		Q2 22
 Q1 22
 Q4 21
 Q3 21
 Q2 21
 
Service charges on deposit accounts$11.4 $10.7 $11.9 $11.6 $10.1 
Wealth management fees 7.2  8.0  8.0  7.9  7.9 
Debit and credit card fees (1) 8.2  7.4  7.5  7.1  7.1 
Mortgage lending income 2.2  4.6  5.0  5.8  4.5 
Bank owned life insurance 2.6  2.7  2.8  2.6  2.0 
Gain (loss) on sale of securities (0.2) (0.1) (0.3) 5.2  5.1 
Other income 6.8  7.3  10.0  6.4  8.4 
      
Adjusted other income (2) 6.9  7.3  10.0  6.7  8.0 

(1) During the second quarter of 2021, certain debit and credit card transaction fees were reclassified from noninterest expense to noninterest income. Prior periods have been adjusted to reflect this reclassification.
(2) Adjusted figures exclude certain items and are non-GAAP measurements. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2022 was $156.8 million, compared to $128.4 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $114.7 in the second quarter of 2021. Included in noninterest expense in the second quarter of 2022 is a $1.6 million contribution to the Simmons First Foundation Conservation Fund, reflecting a portion of paper statement fees collected as part of a promotion to encourage customers to enroll in eStatements. Also included in noninterest expense are certain non-core items, primarily associated with merger related and branch right-sizing costs, totaling $19.4 million in the second quarter of 2022, $2.8 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2021. Excluding these items, adjusted noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2022 was $137.4 million, compared to $125.6 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $113.5 million in the second quarter of 2021. The increase in adjusted noninterest expense on a linked quarter basis was primarily attributable to operating expenses associated with Spirit. The increase in adjusted noninterest expense on a year-over-year basis primarily reflects increased operating expenses associated with the acquisition of Spirit, and the acquisitions of Landmark Community Bank and Triumph Bancshares, Inc. in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Select Noninterest Expense Items
$ in millions		Q2 22
 Q1 22
 Q4 21
 Q3 21
 Q2 21
 
Salaries and employee benefits$74.1 $67.9 $63.9 $61.9 $60.3 
Occupancy expense, net 11.0  10.0  11.0  9.4  9.1 
Furniture and equipment 5.1  4.8  4.7  4.9  4.9 
Merger related costs 19.1  1.9  13.6  1.4  0.7 
Other operating expenses (1) 44.5  41.6  45.7  34.6  37.2 
      
Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (2) 74.1  67.9  63.8  61.8  60.3 
Adjusted other operating expenses (2) 44.5  40.9  45.8  38.3  37.1 

(1) During the second quarter of 2021, certain debit and credit card transaction fees were reclassified from noninterest expense to noninterest income. Prior periods have been adjusted to reflect this reclassification.
(2) Adjusted figures exclude certain items and are non-GAAP measurements. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments
Total loans at the end of the second quarter of 2022 were $15.1 billion, compared to $12.0 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2022 and $11.4 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2021. The increase in total loans on a linked quarter basis reflected the addition of $2.3 billion of loans (net of fair value adjustments) associated with the acquisition of Spirit. Excluding Spirit loans acquired at closing, net loan growth on a linked quarter basis was $822 million, or 7 percent. Net loan growth in the quarter was also driven by increased activity throughout our geographic footprint, which more than offset an anticipated decline in mortgage warehouse lending given current market conditions, as well as the continued forgiveness of PPP loans. Additionally, loan growth was weighted toward the latter half of the quarter as average total loans for the second quarter of 2022 were $14.5 billion. The higher level of period end loan balances compared to average balances should provide a platform for interest income growth going forward.

Unfunded commitments increased for the fifth consecutive quarter to $4.5 billion, up 30 percent on a linked quarter basis. Continued growth in this measure was aided by the addition of Spirit, and we believe reflects the Company’s ability to organically attract new customers throughout its franchise while also deepening relationships with existing customers. At the same time, momentum in our commercial loan pipeline continued to strengthen with all loan opportunities, including the addition of Spirit, totaling $3.0 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2022, up 28 percent on a linked quarter basis. This marked the seventh consecutive quarter of increased activity in our commercial loan pipeline. Commercial loans approved and ready to close at the end of the second quarter totaled $1.1 billion and the rate on ready to close commercial loans was 4.45 percent, up 102 basis points from the rate on ready to close commercial loans at the end of the first quarter of 2022.

$ in millionsQ2 22
 Q1 22
 Q4 21
 Q3 21
 Q2 21
 
Total loans$15,110 $12,029 $12,013 $10,825 $11,386 
Spirit loans, net of fair value adjustments2,259     
Total loans (excluding Spirit)(1) (2)$12,851     
      
Linked quarter change in loans26%    
Linked quarter change in loans (excluding Spirit)(1) (2)7     
      
PPP loans$19 $62 $117 $212 $441 
Mortgage warehouse loans168 166 230 275 307 
Energy loans55 48 105 128 174 
      
Unfunded loan commitments$4,473 $3,428 $2,943 $2,254 $2,130 
           

(1) Adjusted figures exclude certain items and are non-GAAP measurements. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below
(2) Loans excluding Spirit loans are also referred to as “Legacy SFNC loans” in this earnings release.

Deposits
Total deposits at the end of the second quarter of 2022 were $22.0 billion, compared to $19.4 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2022 and $18.3 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2021. The increase in total deposits on a linked quarter basis reflected the addition of $2.7 billion of deposits (net of fair value adjustments) associated with the acquisition of Spirit. Excluding Spirit deposits acquired at closing, total deposits were relatively unchanged on a linked quarter basis, decreasing less than 1 percent. Noninterest bearing deposits totaled $6.1 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2022 and represented 27 percent of total deposits, unchanged from first quarter of 2022 levels. Interest bearing deposits (checking, savings and money market accounts) totaled $12.8 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2022 and represented 58 percent of total deposits, compared to 62 percent of total deposits at the end of the first quarter of 2022. Conversely, time deposits totaled $3.2 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2022 and represented 14 percent of total deposits, up from 11 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2022. The change in mix of deposits on a linked quarter basis is partially attributable to the attractiveness of higher rate deposits given the rapid increase in interest rates that has occurred during 2022, coupled with the mix of deposits acquired from Spirit. The loan to deposit ratio ended the second quarter of 2022 at 69 percent, up from 62 percent at the end of both the first quarter of 2022 and the second quarter of 2021.

$ in millionsQ2 22
 Q1 22
 Q4 21
 Q3 21
 Q2 21
 
Noninterest bearing deposits$6,057 $5,224 $5,325 $4,919 $4,894 
Interest bearing deposits12,816 12,106 11,589 10,697 10,570 
Time deposits3,163 2,062 2,453 2,456 2,841 
Total deposits$22,036 $19,392 $19,367 $18,072 $18,305 
Spirit deposits, net of fair value adjustments2,719     
Total deposits (excluding Spirit)(1) (2)$19,317     
      
Linked quarter change in deposits14%    
Linked quarter change in deposits (excluding Spirit) (1) (2)     
       

(1) Adjusted figures exclude certain items and are non-GAAP measurements. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
(2) Deposits excluding Spirit deposits are also referred to as “Legacy SFNC deposits” in this earnings release.

Asset Quality
Total nonperforming loans at the end of the second quarter of 2022 were $63.6 million, down $0.7 million compared to $64.3 million at the end of the first quarter of 2022 and down $17.3 million compared to $80.9 million at the end of the second quarter of 2021. Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.26 at the end of the second quarter of 2022, compared to 0.29 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2022 and 0.42 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2021. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans were 2 basis points in the second quarter of 2022, compared to 22 basis points in the first quarter of 2022 and net recoveries of 7 basis points in the second quarter of 2021.

Improving asset quality metrics reflect both economic conditions in the markets we serve, as well as the impact of the Company’s strategic decision in 2019 designed to de-risk loan portfolios that were acquired in connection with its geographic diversification and expansion. As a result of this strategic decision, over the past two years the Company has prudently and systematically exited certain non-relationship credits and non-core industries while also significantly reducing its exposure to commercial real estate to more acceptable levels.

During the second quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses totaling $33.9 million, compared to provision recaptures of $19.9 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $13.0 million in the second quarter of 2021. The provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2022 includes $33.8 million associated with Day 2 accounting provision required for loans and unfunded commitments acquired during the quarter in connection with the acquisition of Spirit.

The allowance for credit losses on loans at the end of the second quarter of 2022 was $212.6 million, compared to $178.9 million at the end of the first quarter of 2022 and $227.2 million at the end of the second quarter of 2021. Included in the allowance for credit losses in the second quarter of 2022 is the impact of the Day 2 accounting provision related to Spirit, as well as fair value purchase accounting credit marks of $4.1 million. The allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans ratio ended the quarter at 1.41 percent, compared to 1.49 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2022 and 2.00 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2021. The nonperforming loan coverage ratio ended the quarter at 334 percent, compared to 278 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2022 and 281 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2021.



$ in millions		Q2 22 Q1 22 Q4 21 Q3 21 Q2 21 
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans1.41%1.49%1.71%1.87%2.00%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans334 278 300 341 281 
Nonperforming loans to total loans0.42 0.53 0.57 0.55 0.71 
Net charge-off ratio (annualized)0.02 0.22 0.31 0.17 (0.07)
Net charge-off ratio YTD (annualized)0.11 0.22 0.13 0.06 0.01 
      
Total nonperforming loans$63.6 $64.3 $68.6 $59.4 $80.9 
Total other nonperforming assets6.4 6.6 7.7 13.5 16.3 
Total nonperforming assets$70.0 $70.9 $76.3 $72.9 $97.2 


Capital
Total common stockholders’ equity at the end of the second quarter of 2022 was $3.3 billion, compared to $3.0 billion at the end of both the first quarter of 2022 and second quarter of 2021. The increase in common stockholders’ equity on a linked quarter basis reflects the issuance of shares in connection with the acquisition of Spirit and earnings for the quarter, partially offset by the return of capital to shareholders through share repurchases and the payment of a cash dividend, and an increase in unrealized losses associated with investment securities classified as available-for-sale. Book value per share at the end of the second quarter of 2022 was $25.31, compared to $26.32 at the end of the first quarter of 2022 and $28.03 and the end of the second quarter of 2021. Tangible book value per share was $14.07 at the end of the second quarter of 2022, compared to $15.22 at the end of the first quarter of 2022 and $17.16 at the end of the second quarter of 2021. The ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets at June 30, 2022, was 12.0 percent and the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets was 7.0 percent. All of Simmons’ regulatory capital ratios continue to significantly exceed “well-capitalized” guidelines.

 Q2 22 Q1 22 Q4 21 Q3 21 Q2 21 
Stockholders’ equity to total assets12.0%12.1%13.1%13.1%13.0%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)7.0 7.4 8.5 8.4 8.4 
Regulatory common equity tier 1 ratio12.1 13.5 13.8 14.3 14.2 
Regulatory tier 1 leverage ratio9.2 9.0 9.1 9.1 9.0 
Regulatory tier 1 risk-based capital ratio12.1 13.5 13.8 14.3 14.2 
Regulatory total risk-based capital ratio14.8 16.4 16.8 17.4 17.5 
           

(1) Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP measurement. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Share Repurchase Program and Cash Dividend
As previously announced, as a result of the Simmons’ strong capital position and ability to organically generate capital, the board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on Simmons’ Class A common stock of $0.19 per share, which is payable on October 3, 2022, to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2022. The cash dividend rate represents an increase of $0.01 per share, or 6 percent, from the dividend paid for the same time period last year. The current quarterly cash dividend rate further represents an annualized cash dividend rate of $0.76 per share and a ten-year compound annual growth rate of 7 percent. With the payment of dividends in 2022, Simmons has paid cash dividends for 113 consecutive years. According to research performed by Dividend Power, Simmons is one of only 23 U.S. publicly traded companies that have paid dividends for 100+ uninterrupted years. Simmons was one of only two banks to be named to the list and tied for second among Nasdaq listed companies for the longest active streak.

During the second quarter of 2022, Simmons repurchased approximately 2.0 million shares of its Class A common stock at an average price of $24.57 under its 2022 stock repurchase program that was announced in January 2022 (2022 Program). Under the 2022 Program, Simmons is authorized to repurchase up to $175,000,000 of its issued and outstanding Class A common stock. Market conditions and our capital needs will drive the decisions regarding future stock repurchases, the timing, pricing and amount of any repurchases under the 2022 Program will be determined by Simmons’ management at its discretion, and the 2022 Program does not obligate Simmons to repurchase any common stock and may be modified, discontinued or suspended at any time without prior notice.

Simmons First National Corporation
Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) is a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends to its shareholders for 113 consecutive years. Its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, operates more than 230 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. Simmons Bank was named to Forbes list of “America’s Best Banks” for the second consecutive year and was recently named to Forbes list of “World’s Best Banks” for the third consecutive year. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on Twitter or by visiting our newsroom.

Conference Call
Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 9:00 a.m. Central Time today, Thursday, July 21, 2022. Interested persons can listen to this call by dialing toll-free 1-877-270-2148 (North America only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corporation conference call, conference ID 10168365. In addition, the call will be available live or in recorded version on the Company’s website at simmonsbank.com for at least 60 days.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company’s performance. These measures adjust GAAP performance measures to, among other things, include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as exclude from net income (including on a per share diluted basis), pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, net charge-offs, income available to common shareholders, non-interest income, and non-interest expense certain income and expense items attributable to merger activity (primarily including merger-related expenses), gains and/or losses on sale of branches, early retirement programs and net branch right-sizing initiatives. In addition, the Company also presents certain figures based on tangible common stockholders’ equity, tangible assets and tangible book value, which exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. The Company further presents certain figures that are exclusive of the impact of PPP loans, deposits and/or loans acquired through the Spirit acquisition, mortgage warehouse loans, and/or energy loans. The Company’s management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they, among other things, present the results of the Company’s ongoing operations without the effect of mergers or other items not central to the Company’s ongoing business, as well as normalize for tax effects and the effects of the PPP. Management, therefore, believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s ongoing businesses, and management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of the Company’s ongoing businesses as related to prior financial periods. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this news release may not be based on historical facts and should be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made in Mr. Makris’s quotes, may be identified by reference to future periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “believe,” “budget,” “expect,” “foresee,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “indicate,” “target,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” “contemplate,” “positions,” “prospects,” “predict,” or “potential,” by future conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “might” or “may,” or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to Simmons’ future growth, lending capacity and lending activity, loan demand, revenue, assets, asset quality, profitability, dividends, net interest margin, non-interest revenue, share repurchase program, acquisition strategy, digital banking initiatives, the Company’s ability to recruit and retain key employees, the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, the ability of the Company to manage the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the impacts of the Company’s and its customers’ participation in the PPP. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release, and Simmons undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, deposit flows, real estate values, the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements, the securities markets generally or the price of Simmons’ common stock specifically, and information technology affecting the financial industry; the effect of steps the Company takes and has taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the heightened impact it has on many of the risks described herein; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on, among other things, the Company’s operations, liquidity, and credit quality; general economic and market conditions; market disruptions including pandemics or significant health hazards, severe weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist activities, financial crises, political crises, war and other military conflicts (including the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine) or other major events, or the prospect of these events; increased competition in the markets in which the Company operates; increased unemployment; labor shortages; claims, damages, and fines related to litigation or government actions; changes in accounting principles relating to loan loss recognition (current expected credit losses); the Company’s ability to manage and successfully integrate its mergers and acquisitions and to fully realize cost savings and other benefits associated with those transactions; cyber threats, attacks or events; reliance on third parties for key services; government legislation; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Additional information on factors that might affect the Company’s financial results is included in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other reports that the Company has filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), all of which are available from the SEC on its website, www.sec.gov.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Ed Bilek
EVP, Director of Investor and Media Relations
Simmons First National Corporation
ed.bilek@simmonsbank.com
205.612.3378 (cell)



Simmons First National Corporation     SFNC
Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets      
For the Quarters Ended Jun 30
 Mar 31
 Dec 31
 Sep 30
 Jun 30
(Unaudited)  2022   2022   2021   2021   2021 
($ in thousands)      
ASSETS      
Cash and non-interest bearing balances due from banks $193,473  $195,510  $209,190  $225,500  $215,381 
Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold  771,374   1,491,507   1,441,463   1,555,913   2,123,743 
Cash and cash equivalents  964,847   1,687,017   1,650,653   1,781,413   2,339,124 
Interest bearing balances due from banks - time  1,535   1,857   1,882   1,780   1,335 
Investment securities - held-to-maturity  3,819,682   1,556,825   1,529,221   1,516,797   931,352 
Investment securities - available-for-sale  4,341,647   6,640,069   7,113,545   6,822,203   6,556,581 
Mortgage loans held for sale  14,437   18,206   36,356   34,628   36,011 
Other loans held for sale  16,375   -   100   100   100 
Loans:                    
Loans  15,110,344   12,028,593   12,012,503   10,825,227   11,386,352 
Allowance for credit losses on loans  (212,611)  (178,924)  (205,332)  (202,508)  (227,239)
Net loans  14,897,733   11,849,669   11,807,171   10,622,719   11,159,113 
Premises and equipment  553,062   486,531   483,469   463,924   429,587 
Premises held for sale  -   -   -   -   6,090 
Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned  4,084   5,118   6,032   11,759   15,239 
Interest receivable  82,332   69,357   72,990   68,405   67,916 
Bank owned life insurance  486,355   448,011   445,305   421,762   419,198 
Goodwill  1,310,528   1,147,007   1,146,007   1,075,305   1,075,305 
Other intangible assets  137,285   102,748   106,235   100,428   103,759 
Other assets  588,707   469,853   325,793   304,707   282,449 
Total assets $27,218,609  $24,482,268  $24,724,759  $23,225,930  $23,423,159 
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Deposits:      
Non-interest bearing transaction accounts $6,057,186  $5,223,862  $5,325,318  $4,918,845  $4,893,959 
Interest bearing transaction accounts and savings deposits  12,816,198   12,105,948   11,588,770   10,697,451   10,569,602 
Time deposits  3,162,479   2,062,612   2,452,460   2,455,774   2,841,052 
Total deposits  22,035,863   19,392,422   19,366,548   18,072,070   18,304,613 
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase  155,101   196,828   185,403   217,276   187,215 
Other borrowings  1,060,244   1,337,243   1,337,973   1,338,585   1,339,193 
Subordinated notes and debentures  421,693   384,242   384,131   383,278   383,143 
Other liabilities held for sale  -   -   -   -   - 
Accrued interest and other liabilities  285,813   209,926   201,863   184,190   169,629 
Total liabilities  23,958,714   21,520,661   21,475,918   20,195,399   20,383,793 
                     
Stockholders' equity:                    
Preferred stock  -   -   -   767   767 
Common stock  1,288   1,125   1,127   1,066   1,084 
Surplus  2,569,060   2,150,453   2,164,989   1,974,561   2,021,128 
Undivided profits  1,139,975   1,136,990   1,093,270   1,065,566   1,004,314 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income:                    
Unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on AFS securities  (450,428)  (326,961)  (10,545)  (11,429)  12,073 
Total stockholders' equity  3,259,895   2,961,607   3,248,841   3,030,531   3,039,366 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $27,218,609  $24,482,268  $24,724,759  $23,225,930  $23,423,159 
       


Simmons First National Corporation     SFNC
Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarter-to-Date         
For the Quarters Ended Jun 30Mar 31Dec 31Sep 30Jun 30
(Unaudited)  2022   2022   2021   2021   2021 
($ in thousands, except per share data)                    
INTEREST INCOME                    
Loans (including fees) $163,578  $127,176  $137,564  $132,216  $138,804 
Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold  1,117   649   583   763   651 
Investment securities  37,848   33,712   32,275   30,717   27,128 
Mortgage loans held for sale  200   190   310   230   386 
Other loans held for sale  2,063   -   -   -   - 
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME  204,806   161,727   170,732   163,926   166,969 
INTEREST EXPENSE                    
Time deposits  2,875   2,503   3,705   4,747   6,061 
Other deposits  6,879   4,314   4,390   4,369   4,721 
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase  119   68   72   70   192 
Other borrowings  4,844   4,779   4,903   4,893   4,897 
Subordinated notes and debentures  4,990   4,457   4,581   4,610   4,565 
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE  19,707   16,121   17,651   18,689   20,436 
NET INTEREST INCOME  185,099   145,606   153,081   145,237   146,533 
Provision for credit losses  33,859   (19,914)  (1,308)  (19,890)  (12,951)
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION                    
FOR CREDIT LOSSES  151,240   165,520   154,389   165,127   159,484 
NON-INTEREST INCOME                    
Wealth management fees  7,214   7,968   8,042   7,877   7,892 
Service charges on deposit accounts  11,379   10,696   11,909   11,557   10,050 
Other service charges and fees  1,871   1,637   1,762   1,964   2,048 
Mortgage lending income  2,240   4,550   5,043   5,818   4,490 
Debit and credit card fees  8,224   7,449   7,460   7,102   7,073 
Bank owned life insurance income  2,563   2,706   2,768   2,573   2,038 
(Loss) gain on sale of securities, net  (150)  (54)  (348)  5,248   5,127 
Other income  6,837   7,266   9,965   6,411   8,397 
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME  40,178   42,218   46,601   48,550   47,115 
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE                    
Salaries and employee benefits  74,135   67,906   63,832   61,902   60,261 
Occupancy expense, net  11,004   10,023   11,033   9,361   9,103 
Furniture and equipment expense  5,104   4,775   4,721   4,895   4,859 
Other real estate and foreclosure expense  142   343   576   339   863 
Deposit insurance  2,812   1,838   2,108   1,870   1,687 
Merger-related costs  19,133   1,886   13,591   1,401   686 
Other operating expenses  44,483   41,646   45,736   34,565   37,198 
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE  156,813   128,417   141,597   114,333   114,657 
NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES  34,605   79,321   59,393   99,344   91,942 
Provision for income taxes  7,151   14,226   11,155   18,770   17,018 
NET INCOME  27,454   65,095   48,238   80,574   74,924 
Preferred stock dividends  -   -   8   13   13 
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $27,454  $65,095  $48,230  $80,561  $74,911 
BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21  $0.58  $0.42  $0.75  $0.69 
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21  $0.58  $0.42  $0.74  $0.69 
                     


Simmons First National Corporation        SFNC
Consolidated Risk-Based Capital      
For the Quarters Ended Jun 30Mar 31Dec 31Sep 30Jun 30
(Unaudited)  2022   2022   2021   2021   2021 
($ in thousands)      
Tier 1 capital      
Stockholders' equity $3,259,895  $2,961,607  $3,248,841  $3,030,531  $3,039,366 
CECL transition provision (1)  92,619   92,619   114,458   122,787   128,933 
Disallowed intangible assets, net of deferred tax  (1,423,323)  (1,224,691)  (1,226,686)  (1,152,688)  (1,156,203)
Unrealized loss (gain) on AFS securities  450,428   326,961   10,545   11,429   (12,073)
Total Tier 1 capital  2,379,619   2,156,496   2,147,158   2,012,059   2,000,023 
                     
Tier 2 capital                    
Subordinated notes and debentures  421,693   384,242   384,131   383,278   383,143 
Qualifying allowance for loan losses and reserve for unfunded commitments  114,733   78,057   71,853   60,700   79,138 
Total Tier 2 capital  536,426   462,299   455,984   443,978   462,281 
Total risk-based capital $2,916,045  $2,618,795  $2,603,142  $2,456,037  $2,462,304 
                     
Risk weighted assets $19,669,149  $15,953,622  $15,538,967  $14,098,320  $14,076,975 
                     
Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio $25,807,113  $23,966,206  $23,647,901  $22,189,921  $22,244,118 
                     
Ratios at end of quarter                    
Equity to assets  11.98%  12.10%  13.14%  13.05%  12.98%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)  7.03%  7.37%  8.51%  8.41%  8.36%
Common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1)  12.10%  13.52%  13.82%  14.27%  14.20%
Tier 1 leverage ratio  9.22%  9.00%  9.08%  9.07%  8.99%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio  12.10%  13.52%  13.82%  14.27%  14.21%
Total risk-based capital ratio  14.83%  16.42%  16.75%  17.42%  17.49%
                     
(1) The Company has elected to use the CECL transition provision allowed for in the year of adopting ASC 326.
(2) Calculations of tangible common equity to tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
       


Simmons First National Corporation        SFNC 
Consolidated Investment Securities       
For the Quarters Ended Jun 30
 Mar 31
 Dec 31
 Sep 30
 Jun 30
(Unaudited)  2022   2022   2021   2021   2021 
($ in thousands)       
Investment Securities - End of Period                    
Held-to-Maturity                    
U.S. Government agencies $446,789  $232,670  $232,609  $232,549  $77,396 
Mortgage-backed securities  1,244,713   112,496   70,342   57,930   60,649 
State and political subdivisions  1,868,924   1,194,459   1,209,051   1,209,091   793,307 
Other securities  259,256   17,200   17,219   17,227   - 
Total held-to-maturity (net of credit losses)  3,819,682   1,556,825   1,529,221   1,516,797   931,352 
Available-for-Sale                    
U.S. Treasury $1,441  $-  $300  $300  $600 
U.S. Government agencies  198,333   333,231   364,641   354,382   554,937 
Mortgage-backed securities  2,963,934   4,166,108   4,448,616   4,421,620   3,987,209 
State and political subdivisions  915,255   1,653,694   1,819,658   1,575,208   1,557,497 
Other securities  262,684   487,036   480,330   470,693   456,338 
Total available-for-sale (net of credit losses)  4,341,647   6,640,069   7,113,545   6,822,203   6,556,581 
Total investment securities (net of credit losses) $8,161,329  $8,196,894  $8,642,766  $8,339,000  $7,487,933 
Fair value - HTM investment securities $3,278,982  $1,307,058  $1,517,378  $1,487,916  $935,596 
                     
Investment Securities - QTD Average                    
Taxable securities $5,674,470  $5,688,306  $5,790,429  $5,475,932  $4,265,545 
Tax exempt securities  2,725,610   2,844,777   2,787,301   2,496,958   2,157,076 
Total investment securities - QTD average $8,400,080  $8,533,083  $8,577,730  $7,972,890  $6,422,621 
                     


Simmons First National Corporation        SFNC 
Consolidated Loans       
For the Quarters Ended Jun 30
 Mar 31
 Dec 31
 Sep 30
 Jun 30
(Unaudited)  2022   2022   2021   2021   2021 
($ in thousands)       
Loan Portfolio - End of Period       
Consumer       
Credit cards $189,684  $184,372  $187,052  $175,884  $177,634 
Other consumer  204,692   180,602   168,318   182,492   181,712 
Total consumer  394,376   364,974   355,370   358,376   359,346 
Real Estate                    
Construction  2,082,688   1,423,445   1,326,371   1,229,740   1,428,165 
Single-family residential  2,357,942   2,042,978   2,101,975   1,540,701   1,608,028 
Other commercial real estate  7,082,055   5,762,567   5,738,904   5,308,902   5,332,655 
Total real estate  11,522,685   9,228,990   9,167,250   8,079,343   8,368,848 
Commercial                    
Commercial  2,612,256   2,016,405   1,992,043   1,821,905   2,074,729 
Agricultural  218,743   150,465   168,717   216,735   193,462 
Total commercial  2,830,999   2,166,870   2,160,760   2,038,640   2,268,191 
Other  362,284   267,759   329,123   348,868   389,967 
Total loans $15,110,344  $12,028,593  $12,012,503  $10,825,227  $11,386,352 
                     


Simmons First National Corporation        SFNC
Consolidated Allowance and Asset Quality      
For the Quarters Ended Jun 30
 Mar 31
 Dec 31
 Sep 30
 Jun 30
(Unaudited)  2022   2022   2021   2021   2021 
($ in thousands)                    
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans                    
Beginning balance $178,924  $205,332  $202,508  $227,239  $235,116 
                     
Day 1 PCD allowance from acquisitions                    
Landmark (10/08/2021)  -       2,359         
Triumph (10/08/2021)  -       11,092         
Spirit of Texas (01/08/2022)  4,043       -         
Total Day 1 PCD allowance  4,043       13,451         
                     
Loans charged off                    
Credit cards  1,004   920   865   711   1,046 
Other consumer  518   414   477   463   411 
Real estate  115   485   2,624   5,941   439 
Commercial  688   6,319   8,513   932   309 
Total loans charged off  2,325   8,138   12,479   8,047   2,205 
                     
Recoveries of loans previously charged off                    
Credit cards  249   274   247   267   244 
Other consumer  302   387   267   408   425 
Real estate  391   426   916   2,068   1,523 
Commercial  621   557   1,730   463   2,147 
Total recoveries  1,563   1,644   3,160   3,206   4,339 
Net loans charged off  762   6,494   9,319   4,841   (2,134)
Provision for credit losses on loans  30,406   (19,914)  (1,308)  (19,890)  (10,011)
Balance, end of quarter $212,611  $178,924  $205,332  $202,508  $227,239 
                     
Non-performing assets                    
Non-performing loans                    
Nonaccrual loans $62,670  $64,096  $68,204  $59,054  $80,282 
Loans past due 90 days or more  904   240   349   334   653 
Total non-performing loans  63,574   64,336   68,553   59,388   80,935 
Other non-performing assets                    
Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned  4,084   5,118   6,032   11,759   15,239 
Other non-performing assets  2,314   1,479   1,667   1,724   1,062 
Total other non-performing assets  6,398   6,597   7,699   13,483   16,301 
Total non-performing assets $69,972  $70,933  $76,252  $72,871  $97,236 
Performing TDRs (troubled debt restructurings) $2,655  $3,424  $4,289  $4,251  $4,436 
                     
Ratios                    
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans  1.41%  1.49%  1.71%  1.87%  2.00%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans  334%  278%  300%  341%  281%
Non-performing loans to total loans  0.42%  0.53%  0.57%  0.55%  0.71%
Non-performing assets (including performing TDRs) to total assets  0.27%  0.30%  0.33%  0.33%  0.43%
Non-performing assets to total assets  0.26%  0.29%  0.31%  0.31%  0.42%
Annualized net charge offs to total loans  0.02%  0.22%  0.31%  0.17%  -0.07%
Annualized net credit card charge offs to total credit card loans  1.55%  1.39%  1.29%  0.96%  1.78%
                     

 


Simmons First National Corporation   SFNC
Consolidated - Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Income Analysis    
For the Quarters Ended    
(Unaudited)            
  Three Months Ended
Jun 2022
 Three Months Ended
Mar 2022
 Three Months Ended
Jun 2021
($ in thousands) Average
Balance
 Income/
Expense
 Yield/
Rate
 Average
Balance
 Income/
Expense
 Yield/
Rate
 Average
Balance
 Income/
Expense
 Yield/
Rate
ASSETS            
Earning assets:            
Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold $777,098 $1,117 0.58% $1,728,694 $649 0.15% $2,703,920 $651 0.10%
Investment securities - taxable  5,674,470  21,794 1.54%  5,688,306  18,148 1.29%  4,265,545  14,594 1.37%
Investment securities - non-taxable (FTE)  2,725,610  21,733 3.20%  2,844,777  20,937 2.98%  2,157,076  16,899 3.14%
Mortgage loans held for sale  17,173  200 4.67%  27,633  190 2.79%  49,262  386 3.14%
Other loans held for sale  22,114  2,063 37.42%  -  - 0.00%  -  - 0.00%
Loans - including fees (FTE)  14,478,183  163,995 4.54%  11,895,805  127,405 4.34%  11,783,839  138,987 4.73%
Total interest earning assets (FTE)  23,694,648  210,902 3.57%  22,185,215  167,329 3.06%  20,959,642  171,517 3.28%
Non-earning assets  3,074,384     2,640,984     2,298,279   
Total assets $26,769,032    $24,826,199    $23,257,921   
             
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest bearing liabilities:            
Interest bearing transaction and savings accounts $12,807,502 $6,879 0.22% $12,083,516 $4,314 0.14% $10,403,932 $4,721 0.18%
Time deposits  2,586,567  2,875 0.45%  2,241,123  2,503 0.45%  2,930,025  6,061 0.83%
Total interest bearing deposits  15,394,069  9,754 0.25%  14,324,639  6,817 0.19%  13,333,957  10,782 0.32%
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreement to repurchase  210,280  119 0.23%  218,186  68 0.13%  240,876  192 0.32%
Other borrowings  1,241,501  4,844 1.56%  1,337,654  4,779 1.45%  1,340,008  4,897 1.47%
Subordinated notes and debentures  418,327  4,990 4.78%  384,187  4,457 4.70%  383,078  4,565 4.78%
Total interest bearing liabilities  17,264,177  19,707 0.46%  16,264,666  16,121 0.40%  15,297,919  20,436 0.54%
Non-interest bearing liabilities:            
Non-interest bearing deposits  5,926,304     5,184,828     4,826,927   
Other liabilities  216,848     207,597     151,699   
Total liabilities  23,407,329     21,657,091     20,276,545   
Stockholders' equity  3,361,703     3,169,108     2,981,376   
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $26,769,032    $24,826,199    $23,257,921   
Net interest income (FTE)  $191,195    $151,208    $151,081  
Net interest spread (FTE)   3.11%   2.66%   2.74%
Net interest margin (FTE) - quarter-to-date   3.24%   2.76%   2.89%
             
Net interest margin (FTE) - year-to-date   3.01%   2.76%   2.94%
             


Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated - Selected Financial Data
  
For the Quarters EndedJun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 
(Unaudited)2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 
($ in thousands, except share data)          
QUARTER-TO-DATE          
Financial Highlights - GAAP          
Net Income$27,454 $65,095 $48,230 $80,561 $74,911 
Diluted earnings per share0.21 0.58 0.42 0.74 0.69 
Return on average assets0.41%1.06%0.77%1.37%1.29%
Return on average common equity3.28%8.33%5.87%10.42%10.08%
Return on tangible common equity6.28%14.31%9.98%17.43%17.25%
Net interest margin (FTE)3.24%2.76%2.86%2.85%2.89%
FTE adjustment6,096 5,602 5,579 4,941 4,548 
Average diluted shares outstanding128,720,078 113,026,911 114,491,119 108,359,890 108,822,175 
Shares repurchased under plan2,035,324 513,725 2,625,348 1,806,205 - 
Average price of shares repurchased24.57 31.25 29.69 28.48 - 
Cash dividends declared per common share0.19 0.19 0.18 0.18 0.18 
Accretable yield on acquired loans9,898 3,703 5,758 4,122 5,619 
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(1)57.49%62.95%59.48%58.10%56.75%
           
END OF PERIOD          
Book value per share$25.31 $26.32 $  28.82 $28.42 $28.03 
Tangible book value per share14.07 15.22 17.71 17.39 17.16 
Shares outstanding128,787,764 112,505,555 112,715,444 106,603,231 108,386,669 
Full-time equivalent employees3,233 2,893 2,877 2,740 2,783 
Total number of financial centers233 197 199 185 198 
           
(1) Efficiency ratio is adjusted non-interest expense before foreclosed property expense and amortization of intangibles as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and non-interest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.





Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Quarter-to-Date
  
For the Quarters EndedJun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 
(Unaudited)2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 
($ in thousands, except per share data)          
QUARTER-TO-DATE          
Net Income$        27,454 $        65,095 $        48,230 $        80,561 $        74,911 
Certain items          
Gain on sale of branches- - - - (16)
Merger-related costs19,133 1,886 13,591 1,401 686 
Branch right-sizing (net)380 909 1,648 (3,041)39 
Day 2 CECL provision33,779 - 22,688 -   
Tax effect(1)(13,928)(731)(9,912)429 (185)
Certain items, net of tax39,364 2,064 28,015 (1,211)524 
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)$        66,818 $        67,159 $        76,245 $        79,350 $        75,435 
           
Diluted earnings per share$            0.21 $            0.58 $            0.42 $            0.74 $            0.69 
Certain items          
Gain on sale of branches- - - - - 
Merger-related costs0.15 0.01 0.12 0.01 0.01 
Branch right-sizing (net)- 0.01 0.01 (0.03)- 
Day 2 CECL provision0.27   0.20     
Tax effect(1)(0.11)(0.01)(0.09)0.01 (0.01)
Certain items, net of tax0.31 0.01 0.24 (0.01)- 
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)$            0.52 $            0.59 $            0.66 $            0.73 $            0.69 
           
(1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.          
           
Reconciliation of Certain Adjusting Non-Interest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)
           
QUARTER-TO-DATE          
Other income$          6,837 $          7,266 $          9,965 $          6,411 $          8,397 
Adjusting items(1)88 - (2)239 (445)
Adjusted other income (non-GAAP)$          6,925 $          7,266 $          9,963 $          6,650 $          7,952 
           
Non-interest expense$      156,813 $      128,417 $      141,597 $      114,333 $      114,657 
Adjusting items(1)(19,425)(2,795)(15,241)1,879 (1,154)
Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP)$      137,388 $      125,622 $      126,356 $      116,212 $      113,503 
           
Salaries and employee benefits$        74,135 $        67,906 $        63,832 $        61,902 $        60,261 
Adjusting items(1)- - - (66)- 
Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP)$        74,135 $        67,906 $        63,832 $        61,836 $        60,261 
           
Other operating expenses$        44,483 $        41,646 $        45,736 $        34,565 $        37,198 
Adjusting items(1)(7)(717)96 3,759 (89)
Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP)$        44,476 $        40,929 $        45,832 $        38,324 $        37,109 
           
(1) Adjusting items include gain on sale of branches, merger related costs and branch right-sizing costs.          


Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period
  
For the Quarters EndedJun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 
(Unaudited)2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 
($ in thousands, except per share data)          
           
Calculation of Tangible Common Equity and the Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets          
           
Total common stockholders' equity$      3,259,895 $      2,961,607 $      3,248,841 $      3,029,764 $      3,038,599 
Intangible assets:          
Goodwill(1,310,528)(1,147,007)(1,146,007)(1,075,305)(1,075,305)
Other intangible assets(137,285)(102,748)(106,235)(100,428)(103,759)
Total intangibles(1,447,813)(1,249,755)(1,252,242)(1,175,733)(1,179,064)
Tangible common stockholders' equity$      1,812,082 $      1,711,852 $      1,996,599 $      1,854,031 $      1,859,535 
           
Total assets$    27,218,609 $    24,482,268 $    24,724,759 $    23,225,930 $    23,423,159 
Intangible assets:          
Goodwill(1,310,528)(1,147,007)(1,146,007)(1,075,305)(1,075,305)
Other intangible assets(137,285)(102,748)(106,235)(100,428)(103,759)
Total intangibles(1,447,813)(1,249,755)(1,252,242)(1,175,733)(1,179,064)
Tangible assets$    25,770,796 $    23,232,513 $    23,472,517 $    22,050,197 $    22,244,095 
           
Paycheck protection program ("PPP") loans(19,476)(61,887)(116,659)(212,087)(441,353)
Total assets excluding PPP loans$    27,199,133 $    24,420,381 $    24,608,100 $    23,013,843 $    22,981,806 
Tangible assets excluding PPP loans$    25,751,320 $    23,170,626 $    23,355,858 $    21,838,110 $    21,802,742 
           
Ratio of common equity to assets11.98%12.10%13.14%13.04%12.97%
Ratio of common equity to assets excluding PPP loans11.99%12.13%13.20%13.16%13.22%
Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets7.03%7.37%8.51%8.41%8.36%
Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets excluding PPP loans7.04%7.39%8.55%8.49%8.53%
           
Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Share          
           
Total common stockholders' equity$      3,259,895 $      2,961,607 $      3,248,841 $      3,029,764 $      3,038,599 
Intangible assets:          
Goodwill(1,310,528)(1,147,007)(1,146,007)(1,075,305)(1,075,305)
Other intangible assets(137,285)(102,748)(106,235)(100,428)(103,759)
Total intangibles(1,447,813)(1,249,755)(1,252,242)(1,175,733)(1,179,064)
Tangible common stockholders' equity$      1,812,082 $      1,711,852 $      1,996,599 $      1,854,031 $      1,859,535 
Shares of common stock outstanding128,787,764 112,505,555 112,715,444 106,603,231 108,386,669 
Book value per common share$             25.31 $             26.32 $             28.82 $             28.42 $             28.03 
Tangible book value per common share$             14.07 $             15.22 $             17.71 $             17.39 $             17.16 


Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date
  
For the Quarters EndedJun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 
(Unaudited)2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 
($ in thousands)          
Calculation of Efficiency Ratio(1)          
           
Non-interest expense$             156,813 $             128,417 $             141,597 $             114,333 $             114,657 
Non-interest expense adjustment(19,425)(2,795)(15,241)1,879 (1,154)
Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment(142)(343)(576)(339)(863)
Amortization of intangibles adjustment(4,096)(3,486)(3,486)(3,331)(3,333)
Efficiency ratio numerator$             133,150 $             121,793 $             122,294 $             112,542 $             109,307 
           
Net-interest income$             185,099 $             145,606 $             153,081 $             145,237 $             146,533 
Non-interest income40,178 42,218 46,601 48,550 47,115 
Non-interest income adjustment88 - (2)239 (445)
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%)6,096 5,602 5,579 4,941 4,548 
Loss (gain) on sale of securities150 54 348 (5,248)(5,127)
Efficiency ratio denominator$             231,611 $             193,480 $             205,607 $             193,719 $             192,624 
           
Efficiency ratio(1)57.49%62.95%59.48%58.10%56.75%
           
(1) Efficiency ratio is adjusted non-interest expense before foreclosed property expense and amortization of intangibles as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and non-interest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.


Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date (continued)
  
For the Quarters EndedJun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 
(Unaudited)2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 
($ in thousands)          
Calculation of Adjusted Net Interest Margin          
           
Net interest income$          185,099 $          145,606 $          153,081 $          145,237 $          146,533 
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%)6,096 5,602 5,579 4,941 4,548 
Fully tax-equivalent net interest income191,195 151,208 158,660 150,178 151,081 
PPP loan interest income(1,648)$            (2,113)$            (5,107)$            (9,614)$            (8,958)
Net interest income adjusted for PPP loans$          189,547 $          149,095 $          153,553 $          140,564 $          142,123 
           
Average earning assets$     23,694,648 $     22,185,215 $     22,029,792 $     20,901,992 $     20,959,642 
Average PPP loan balance(43,329)(89,757)(172,130)(359,828)(707,296)
Average earning assets adjusted for PPP loans$     23,651,319 $     22,095,458 $     21,857,662 $     20,542,164 $     20,252,346 
           
Net interest margin3.24%2.76%2.86%2.85%2.89%
Net interest margin adjusted for PPP loans3.21%2.74%2.79%2.71%2.81%
           
Calculation of Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)          
           
Net interest income$          185,099 $          145,606 $          153,081 $          145,237 $          146,533 
Non-interest income40,178 42,218 46,601 48,550 47,115 
Less: Gain (loss) on sale of securities(150)(54)(348)5,248 5,127 
Less: Non-interest expense156,813 128,417 141,597 114,333 114,657 
Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)$            68,614 $            59,461 $            58,433 $            74,206 $            73,864 
           
Calculation of Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue          
           
Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)$            68,614 $            59,461 $            58,433 $            74,206 $            73,864 
Less: Gain on sale of branches- - - - (16)
Plus: Merger related costs19,133 1,886 13,591 1,401 686 
Plus: Branch right sizing costs380 909 1,648 (3,041)39 
Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue$            88,127 $            62,256 $            73,672 $            72,566 $            74,573 

Tags

CONFERENCE CALL CORPORATE EARNINGS WEBCAST BANKING