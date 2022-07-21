Nerdio and Rimo3 Integrate to Accelerate Migrations to Azure Virtual Desktop

CHICAGO and LAS VEGAS, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nerdio, the premier solution for organizations of all sizes looking to deploy virtual desktops in Microsoft Azure, and Rimo3, the leading innovator of intelligent, automated, testing solutions for enterprise Windows platforms, today announced an integration between Rimo3 for AVD and Nerdio Manager for Enterprise. Together the companies are simplifying and accelerating the enterprise journey to Microsoft’s public cloud.

Using Rimo3 for AVD and Nerdio Manager for Enterprise together, organizations benefit from intelligent automation that removes time-consuming tasks like desktop image management, PowerShell scripting, and manual application testing. The combination of Rimo3’s automated pre-deployment testing and modernization of Windows applications with Nerdio’s powerful management platform simplifies management and deployment of virtual desktops in Microsoft Azure.

“We are seeing a surge in demand for Azure Virtual Desktop but there are still concerns around finding the right migration and deployment paths to the service. And even upon a successful deployment, how can we best operationalize management and optimization of that environment,” said Mike Welling, President & CEO, Rimo3. “Our partnership with Nerdio eliminates those concerns and creates an easy onramp that gets organizations to their desired results faster.”

With Rimo3 for AVD, organizations looking to migrate to Azure Virtual Desktop and/or Windows 365 can verify the readiness of their applications and unique operating environments against key functionality, and performance metrics, including MSIX suitability and multi-user compatibility. Rimo3 creates fully tested, quality MSIX packages that are ready to deploy in any physical, virtual, or cloud workspace.

The integration will allow companies to seamlessly and automatically export ready-to-deploy applications from the Rimo3 console directly into Nerdio Manager for Enterprise where they can be delivered to AVD users leveraging MSIX app attach technology.

“This integration should serve as a much-needed nudge for organizations that have not yet adopted Microsoft’s Azure Virtual Desktop because of migration concerns around incompatible apps and systems,” said Vadim Vladimirskiy, CEO and Co-founder, Nerdio. “Rimo3 is in lock step with us when it comes to providing enterprises with the easiest, most cost-effective and secure route to Azure and better virtual workplaces and experiences for their workforces."

In addition to their work with Azure Virtual Desktop, Rimo3 and Nerdio are two of seven Microsoft-approved partners that build and innovate with Windows 365 on a global scale. Both companies’ solutions can be installed in minutes via the Azure Marketplace. New customers can take advantage of a special promotional offer that includes free Rimo3 and Nerdio licenses for 45 days plus a free customer success package.

About Nerdio

Nerdio empowers Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and enterprises to build successful cloud practices in Microsoft Azure with Azure Virtual Desktop and Windows 365. Nerdio Manager for Enterprise is a packaged Azure application that runs in users’ own tenant without compromising security and compliance by allowing third-party vendors access into the IT environment. Nerdio Manager for MSP empowers MSPs to deploy, manage, and optimize virtual desktop environments in Microsoft Azure through easy multi-tenant management. For more information, please visit www.getnerdio.com.

About Rimo3

Rimo3 provides unattended automation to test application readiness for Windows 10, Windows 11, Windows 365, and Azure Virtual Desktop, as well as identifying MSIX and Multi-session suitability. By leveraging automation to collect application insights, Rimo3 helps IT organizations speed the time to delivery and minimize risk in deploying security updates and ongoing changes in desktop and server environments, across physical, virtual, and cloud workspaces. Streamline operations, optimize resources, lower costs, and improve end-user productivity. Your apps, your workspace, our priority.