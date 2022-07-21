Healthy Directions Instaflex Provides Pain Relief During the Summer Heat

BETHESDA, Md., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The summer, often synonymous with heat waves and humidity, can take a toll on anyone. However, for pain sufferers, especially those people dealing with arthritis and other conditions, heat can make the pain worse. One way to quickly alleviate pain is through the skin using pain relief cream. Dr. Joseph Pergolizzi Jr. , a leading pain physician, developed Instaflex Pain Relief Cream with Healthy Directions , which he says can be mixed with sunscreen as an efficient way to protect yourself from the sun’s damaging rays this summer.



Hot weather by itself can cause dizziness, lightheadedness, fatigue, and muscle cramps, even in people who do not normally have muscle pain. The science behind how extreme weather changes can affect a person’s pain levels is not completely clear. However, medical literature does report how heat can trigger painful symptoms, and documents that physicians have treated patients who suffer more painful symptoms in hot weather. Pergolizzi says further study is needed to provide insight into how extreme heat affects pain, but in the meantime, there are several strategies available to minimize pain brought on by the heat.

“Both pain cream and sunscreen will help protect you from painful muscle spasms, which can occur even if you have never had them before, especially if the body gets too warm and can’t cool itself fast enough,” said Pergolizzi. “An effective pain relief cream can work quicker than oral pain medications, usually in a few minutes, and you are able to target the pain relief better by putting the cream exactly where you are feeling the pain.”

Pergolizzi says another advantage of using a topical pain relief cream is that you can apply the cream more frequently than you can take an oral pain relief medication, where you would have to wait 6 to 8 hours between doses. Pills also take longer to absorb in the body versus putting the pain relief cream, such as his Instaflex product by Healthy Directions, directly on the affected joints or muscles, providing a first-line, instant pain defense for the body.

The Instaflex formula combines essential oxygenated oil with menthol to provide fast, targeted relief. Because it uses specially designed oils, less menthol is used, making the product less harsh, but just as effective for pain.

Other ways to stay safe from the summer heat, and pain-free, include staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water and minimizing caffeine and alcohol intake; taking frequent rest breaks in a cool location with shade if you are exerting yourself outdoors; and choosing shade over sun or wearing a hat, sunglasses and breathable, light-colored clothing.

“People suffering from headaches should avoid bright sunlight as much as possible,” said Pergolizzi. “Sun damage is bad for the skin, but keep in mind that sunburns can also intensify the heat and aggravate acute and chronic pain.”

Pergolizzi says inflammation at the pain site or stiffness in the joint that will not allow you to move the joint would be a red flag and reasons to see a doctor for pain. Also, older and younger individuals who are often more susceptible to dehydration brought on by heat should see a doctor if it is not resolving quickly.

