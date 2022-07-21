Herborium®’ Group Half Year Update

Houston, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston, Texas, 07/21/2022. Herborium Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: HBRM ), a Botanical Therapeutics Company and provider of unique, all botanical medicinal, beauty and wellness products with a clinically validated records of efficacy and safety, announced today the following accomplishments for the first half of 2022. The Company also shares with Investors the plan for the remaining months of the year.

According to prior announced plans, the Company eliminated $200,000 in corporate debts without dilutive financing or issuing additional corporate shares. The Company will continue its efforts to reduce debt without dilution, possibly retire shares and to increase shareholders value.

The Company stayed current and maintained the Highest Tier of Reporting on OTC. Almost 2000 companies were eliminated from OTC for lack of regulatory compliance and reporting.

Despite inflationary pressure and other disadvantageous economic factors the Company maintains strong sales during the entire six month period. Herborium improved its margins from 61% of 64% and developed some new business alliances. These alliances are expected to be monetized during the next 6-12 months.

During the past six months, the company accelerated its transformation from an Acne Treatment Company to become an interactive, AI based platform for integrated product, content and expertise in the area or skincare: The introduction of the first stage of SKIN-NATURA® is expected in the 4 th Quarter of 2022. With a strong global trend towards using natural products, with a 21% growth in on online beauty business since 2018 and over 75% of women and over 55% of men purchasing their selfcare products online, Herborium’s expansion of its platform opens new growth opportunities for the Company.

This innovative technology platform will allow the Company to establish a Consortium of preselected natural products and know-how partners that together provide one of a kind, comprehensive, easy to use and friendly to access one stop shopping for personalized selfcare products. In addition, regimens, treatment options, counseling, advisement, medical and nutritional assistance and a curated consumer forum in the natural wellness and beauty space will be provided.

This new business model will allow Herborium to realize multiple revenue streams, significantly expand its market reach, increase consumer satisfaction and loyalty as well as create additional shareholders value through revenue growth and increased brand recognition. This initiative will also provide potential for further partnerships and acquisitions.

